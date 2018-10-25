VIDEOS

Video: Styling Through the Night

Oct 24, 2018
by Sascha BamHill  
Bam Hill stylin through the Night

by BamHill
Views: 132    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Are you already suffering from winter depression? There is no reason for that in Germany, because summer has been here until the end of October and it‘s still warm and sunny.

Nutbush Nightjump Session 2018
However, many suffer from being stuck at work, and when the closing time bell rings, the sun disappears behind the horizon. The early darkness does not make life easier for us outdoor athletes.

Nutbush Nightjump Session 2018
But, as you know, there is a solution to every problem. Sascha Bamberg has brought the helmet lamp from the attic and turns night into day with his lupine Wilma.

Nutbush Nightjump Session 2018
Now there are no excuses anymore. What is unimaginable for some, makes others really fun. With the purpose-misleading Pivot Mach6 Enduro he flows and styles through the Jumplines in his Nutbush Forest near Cologne.

Nutbush Nightjump Session 2018
After sunset, a very special mood arises in the forest. As soon as the humans leave the forest, it becomes quiet. Only the sound of the freewheel and the rolling noise of the tires on the ground can be heard.

Nutbush Nightjump Session 2018

Rider: Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill
Camera: Thanh Ebert + Davin Kumpf
Photos: Pia Rummland
Location: Nutbush Forest
Music: Audio Jungle - Drive Guitar Rock

Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
92608 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
79153 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
66195 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
63873 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
42433 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
41372 views
Video: Gwin on the Goat
40993 views
Day 1 Photo Epic: Virgin Dirt - Red Bull Rampage 2018
38079 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021142
Mobile Version of Website