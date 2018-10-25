Video: Styling Through the Night

Are you already suffering from winter depression? There is no reason for that in Germany, because summer has been here until the end of October and it‘s still warm and sunny.
However, many suffer from being stuck at work, and when the closing time bell rings, the sun disappears behind the horizon. The early darkness does not make life easier for us outdoor athletes.
But, as you know, there is a solution to every problem. Sascha Bamberg has brought the helmet lamp from the attic and turns night into day with his lupine Wilma.
Now there are no excuses anymore. What is unimaginable for some, makes others really fun. With the purpose-misleading Pivot Mach6 Enduro he flows and styles through the Jumplines in his Nutbush Forest near Cologne.
After sunset, a very special mood arises in the forest. As soon as the humans leave the forest, it becomes quiet. Only the sound of the freewheel and the rolling noise of the tires on the ground can be heard.
Rider: Sascha Bamberg aka Bam Hill
Camera: Thanh Ebert + Davin Kumpf
Photos: Pia Rummland
Location: Nutbush Forest
Music: Audio Jungle - Drive Guitar Rock
