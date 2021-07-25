Saturday Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2021

Craig Evans' Santa Cruz V10 prepped and ready to go.

Lewis Buchanan getting ready to head up to practice.

Adam Brayton relaxing in the pits, a familiar sight with the long wind delays today.

Laurie Greenland & Brage Vestavik enjoying their downtime.

Gaëtan Vige sending it through the lower sections of the track.

You can't keep Gee away from Red Bull Hardline even with all his injuries. It is just amazing to see Gee up and walking around considering how massive his crash was.

The biggest talking point of today was sadly the wind with a big headwind into the step-up causing the most trouble. This would lead to a delay then eventually a cancellation of qualifying for the day.

A few riders were sending it off the road gap even with the wind.

There was a lot of conversation today with the riders working together to scope out the wind and if sections of the track were safe to ride.

The view from the uplift was stunning. Massive thanks to the Pearce uplift team for shuttling around the media and marshals today.

Theo Erlangsen taking in the stunning view at the top of the step up as we all waited for the inevitable call to stop riding for the day. There could be worse places to be stuck for 30 minutes.

With the step up closed due to the wind, riders had to push up and around it.

Charlie Hatton sending the step up. Unfortunately for Charlie, a gust of headwind would mean he would end up short casing the landing and leading to a nasty looking crash.

Charlie Hatton had a massive crash but he was up back on his feet and managed to coast down the track with the other riders. The Continental Atherton rider is clearly made of strong stuff.

Brendan Fairclough scoping out the change to the track in practice.

George Brannigan was one of the few riders to get full runs in before practice was called off. The Hardline track was dry, dusty and fast.

The new drop after the step up is a monster. It was closed today due to the high winds. Instead, the riders took the old track which comes round to the riders left and out in front of the drop.

The first man down the track in practice was Bernard Kerr. The winner of the last Hardline in 2019, Bernard was looking like he could be on for a repeat this year too (even if he was dragging down half a bush with him!).

This was the area making all the issues: the step up. It is hard enough but with a gusting headwind it just became unsafe. Rider safety at every race is the number one priority, but when the consequences are as big as they are here at Hardline the riders get the final decision on whether they feel safe, and this choice is never questioned.

Saturday was the qualifying day that never was. Poor weather conditions called an early halt on the day's proceedings, with riders feeling unsafe tackling the step-up due to the high Welsh winds.