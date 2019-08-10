XC Pits and Practice - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

KMC Ekoi Orbea mechanic, Eddy Le Clainche, with his beloved torx T25

Big clean up job at the Norco tent with a dash of new bearings.

Ghost are almost ready to officially reveal their new hardtail XC race machine. Here we can see the downtube channel where the cables sit. It's all covered up by a plate that runs the length.

Evie Richards gets her rock and roll and on.

The fog and rain was rolling in and out on Saturday, but Sunday looks like stable weather.

Light and shadow in the pines of Lenzerheide.

Theo Mougenel and his pressure gauge of choice.

SR Suntour's front man, Kevin Allemend, with a neat Abbey Bike Tools socket for opening up forks.

Jolanda Neff will be looking to take her first win of the season in front of the home crowd.

Haley Batten looking for the exit across a carpet of roots.

Cannondale's Andy Pscheidl and his custom valve core remover. It was originally a dentist's tool used to pull teeth. Fitting, isn't it?

A closer look at Andy's teeth pulling valve core remover.

The Moto Parilla e-bike. It looks more like a motorcycle and isn't quite "off road" capable. Still, worth looking at its nuttiness.

Some crazy details on the Moto Parilla.

A rather wild looking bit of suspension.

Ghost's team mechanic, Uwe Kampe, is all about the details. He is most satisfied with a tidy looking bike so naturally he chose his tiny Wurth angle cutters which trim up unmanicured zip ties on the team's bikes.

New oil and seals has this Fox 32 ready for whatever Sunday brings.

Can Mathieu van der Poel take a win from Nino on home turf?

There will plenty of grip out there if the course doesn't get any more rain. Absolute hero dirt.

Nino took Worlds here in Lenzerheide last year, but he has had mixed results this year.

The inner workings of Henrique Avancini's rear shock.

Anne Terpstra has had one win this season - will she make a return to the podium?

Kate Courtney had a rough go last week, but don't count her out. She has the fire to take the win.

Jenny Rissveds has been the comeback story of the season.

Pauline has proven to be quite the tactical master lately. Will she play be able to pull another one off?

Serviced and race-ready.

As teams prep for Worlds they are keeping the new goodies hidden. So here's a smattering of what we found in the pits and a bit of practice from Lenzerheide.