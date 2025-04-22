Tannus & Schwalbe Bring Tube Recycling to the U.S.

PRESS RELEASE: Tannus Tires
Tannus is on a mission to "keep people pedalling and sustain the future."
At Tannus, we firmly believe that bike tubes shouldn’t live in landfills forever.
Let this sink in for a second: every year, enough bike tubes are thrown away to fill the Empire State Building eight times. And most of those end up in landfills, taking centuries to decompose.
Thrilled to announce on Earth Day, we’re teaming up with Schwalbe to launch a closed-loop tube recycling program here in the states, that turns your old tubes into new ones.
With Schwalbe’s program already successful in Europe, recycling over 9 million tubes, we’re excited to bring this to the U.S. Through our combined network of participating bike shops, we’re making it easier than ever to ensure your ride doesn’t come at the cost of the environment.
It’s time to ride cleaner, read the full story here!
If we want to sustain the future, it’s time to start acting like it.