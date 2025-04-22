Powered by Outside

Tannus & Schwalbe Bring Tube Recycling to the U.S.

Apr 22, 2025
by Tannus Tires  
photo
PRESS RELEASE: Tannus Tires

Tannus is on a mission to "keep people pedalling and sustain the future."

At Tannus, we firmly believe that bike tubes shouldn’t live in landfills forever.

Let this sink in for a second: every year, enough bike tubes are thrown away to fill the Empire State Building eight times. And most of those end up in landfills, taking centuries to decompose.

Thrilled to announce on Earth Day, we’re teaming up with Schwalbe to launch a closed-loop tube recycling program here in the states, that turns your old tubes into new ones.

With Schwalbe’s program already successful in Europe, recycling over 9 million tubes, we’re excited to bring this to the U.S. Through our combined network of participating bike shops, we’re making it easier than ever to ensure your ride doesn’t come at the cost of the environment.

It’s time to ride cleaner, read the full story here!

If we want to sustain the future, it’s time to start acting like it.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Schwalbe Tannus Inserts


Author Info:
Tannus avatar

Member since Mar 14, 2019
36 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
73376 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
55488 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
47251 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
44898 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37984 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
34840 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
30786 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
29194 views

15 Comments
  • 191
 Who uses tubes? Can you recycle the dried up latex balls that grow inside my tires?
  • 40
 Those get recycled into condoms.
  • 50
 @ReformedRoadie: This closed loop worries me. Does this imply that the latex (which balls up over time) in your tire may have been a recycled condom at some point?
  • 40
 @vinay: Correct. So don't go sniffing them or popping them in your gob.
  • 120
 That's a fantastic initiative, I have a bunch of old tubes that I don't want to throw away but I'll never repair. Unless the apocalypse, and then I might have bigger issues.
  • 100
 “Closed loop”. I see what you did there.
  • 91
 I use them as kindling to get my batteries burning nicely.
  • 50
 I hadn't thought of that...I'd been using Styrofoam.
  • 30
 Man, you don't burn batteries. You warm them gently by placing them in the microwave.
  • 70
 I turn mine into suspenders.
  • 50
 Best chain stay protector you can't buy.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016482
Mobile Version of Website