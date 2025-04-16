Say Farewell to the Legendary 7-Day BC Bike Race in 2025 & 2026

2026 marks 20 years of The Ultimate Singletrack Experience — and the last chance to ride the iconic 7-day formatNorth Vancouver, BC — April 8, 2025
— The iconic BC Bike Race (BCBR) is turning 20, and we’re marking the moment with a celebration for the ages. The 2026 edition of The Ultimate Singletrack Experience will be part farewell tour, part family reunion — and the final chance to take on the legendary 7-day format that helped define mountain bike stage racing in North America.
Since 2007, BCBR has led the way in stage racing innovation. While other events chased mileage, we built something different: a celebration of singletrack. World-class trails, a vibrant community, and a rider-first experience brought mountain bikers from around the world to British Columbia. More than a race, BCBR became a rite of passage— a journey that tests your body, fuels your soul, and earns you a belt buckle that says: I did it!
The Evolution Continues
|This is more than a milestone — it’s a moment—twenty years of dirt, sweat, and memories. We’ve watched friendships form, families grow, and racers return again and again. For us and for many of our racers, those seven days in the summer feel like a family gathering.—Andreas Hestler, BCBR Co-Founder
After 2026, BCBR will evolve into a new format — but the spirit of the race remains: rider-focused, community-driven, and unapologetically singletrack-obsessed.
Final Chance to Ride the Classic
|Bikes have evolved. Trails have evolved. Riders have evolved — and so have we. We’re proud to lead the next evolution of stage racing. But before we turn the page, we’re inviting everyone to help us close this chapter in style.—Dean Payne, BCBR Co-Founder and President
The 2025 and 2026 editions will be your last chance to ride the full 7-day BCBR format. If you’ve ever dreamed of crossing that Day 7 finish line, now is the time.
An important change for the 2026 race is the dates. Next year, the race will run from May 23-29, offering prime trail conditions and cooler temperatures (around 18°C/60°F).
Registration for the 2025 race
—June 30- July 6 on Vancouver Island—is open, and you still have time to organize your logistics and train your body. Start putting those miles in now, and then drop into our free 6-week training program led by Mad Endurance
starting on May 12. Designed to prepare you for 7 days on a bike, this program will set you up for success right before the race starts.
Riders can expect all the classic BCBR ingredients: world-class singletrack, stunning West Coast scenery, an unmatched race community, and a week of adventure that riders will remember for a lifetime. They can also expect some serious celebrations to mark the race’s 20-year milestone, including one heck of a party at the end. Alumni & Early Access Registration
BCBR alumni will have the first opportunity to secure a spot for 2026 during our exclusive:
• Alumni Priority Window:
Opens May 1
• Early Access List:
Opens May 7
• General Registration:
Opens May 15
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the final moments of this BCBR chapter. Join the Early Access list at bcbikerace.com
Founded in 2007, the BC Bike Race is a world-renowned mountain bike stage race that traverses some of the best singletrack in British Columbia. Known as "The Ultimate Singletrack Experience"
, the BCBR team has built a passionate global community of riders who return again and again for the trails, the adventure, and the people.
