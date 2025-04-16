Powered by Outside

Say Farewell to the Legendary 7-Day BC Bike Race in 2025 & 2026

Apr 16, 2025
by BC Bike Race  
photo


2026 marks 20 years of The Ultimate Singletrack Experience — and the last chance to ride the iconic 7-day format

North Vancouver, BC — April 8, 2025 — The iconic BC Bike Race (BCBR) is turning 20, and we’re marking the moment with a celebration for the ages. The 2026 edition of The Ultimate Singletrack Experience will be part farewell tour, part family reunion — and the final chance to take on the legendary 7-day format that helped define mountain bike stage racing in North America.

Since 2007, BCBR has led the way in stage racing innovation. While other events chased mileage, we built something different: a celebration of singletrack. World-class trails, a vibrant community, and a rider-first experience brought mountain bikers from around the world to British Columbia. More than a race, BCBR became a rite of passage— a journey that tests your body, fuels your soul, and earns you a belt buckle that says: I did it!

photo

Jason Sager Backcountry Bikes and Spencer Paxson Kona took an early lead in the stage.
Jenn Theil gets a refreshment on her way to Expresso.

bigquotesThis is more than a milestone — it’s a moment—twenty years of dirt, sweat, and memories. We’ve watched friendships form, families grow, and racers return again and again. For us and for many of our racers, those seven days in the summer feel like a family gathering.Andreas Hestler, BCBR Co-Founder

photo

Woot Woot - the lumberjacks have conquered all
photo

The Evolution Continues

After 2026, BCBR will evolve into a new format — but the spirit of the race remains: rider-focused, community-driven, and unapologetically singletrack-obsessed.

bigquotesBikes have evolved. Trails have evolved. Riders have evolved — and so have we. We’re proud to lead the next evolution of stage racing. But before we turn the page, we’re inviting everyone to help us close this chapter in style.Dean Payne, BCBR Co-Founder and President

Final Chance to Ride the Classic

The 2025 and 2026 editions will be your last chance to ride the full 7-day BCBR format. If you’ve ever dreamed of crossing that Day 7 finish line, now is the time.

An important change for the 2026 race is the dates. Next year, the race will run from May 23-29, offering prime trail conditions and cooler temperatures (around 18°C/60°F).

photo

photo
photo

Registration for the 2025 race—June 30- July 6 on Vancouver Island—is open, and you still have time to organize your logistics and train your body. Start putting those miles in now, and then drop into our free 6-week training program led by Mad Endurance starting on May 12. Designed to prepare you for 7 days on a bike, this program will set you up for success right before the race starts.

Riders can expect all the classic BCBR ingredients: world-class singletrack, stunning West Coast scenery, an unmatched race community, and a week of adventure that riders will remember for a lifetime. They can also expect some serious celebrations to mark the race’s 20-year milestone, including one heck of a party at the end.

photo

photo
photo

Alumni & Early Access Registration

BCBR alumni will have the first opportunity to secure a spot for 2026 during our exclusive:

Alumni Priority Window: Opens May 1
Early Access List: Opens May 7
General Registration: Opens May 15

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the final moments of this BCBR chapter. Join the Early Access list at bcbikerace.com.

Contact

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bcbikerace.com


About BC Bike Race

Founded in 2007, the BC Bike Race is a world-renowned mountain bike stage race that traverses some of the best singletrack in British Columbia. Known as "The Ultimate Singletrack Experience", the BCBR team has built a passionate global community of riders who return again and again for the trails, the adventure, and the people.

photo

photo
photo


43 Comments
  • 780
 How are we supposed to blame this on e-bikes with such a vague article? You gotta work with us here, we've got rants at the ready, just give us a target
  • 151
 Easy! Let me grab my tinfoil hat for this one. They saw the success of the basecamp focused and ebike exclusive MegaVolt and how they could squeeze yuppie ebike schmucks for cash while maintaining dramatically lower overhead and organizational duties. Then they decided that format was the way to go for everything going forward, ebikes and everything else because its way easier logistically and financially. Because that event started with ebikes, we can blame the ebikes.
  • 10
 @j-t-g: is megavolt that successful? I see it is running again this year and as usual, it is only 3 days. It always seemed like it was mostly just industry bros who were I assumed on comp'd entries. Are there many places they could basecamp for more than 3 days?
  • 50
 @racerfacer: I have no idea. The above reply was a joke (mostly).
  • 563
 It's pretty incredible watching the ebike world slowly suck the soul out of all parts of cycling. When things are longer earned they are no longer cherished. Long live biking being hard.
  • 61
 100%… and then some.
  • 10
 Ted Kaczynski was right! Technology is stripping of anything worthwhile
  • 201
 BCBR needs to lean into the BCXC Racing at the highest level. Make it a downcountry version of Cape Epic, get the masses out and delete the tents, reduce the prices. Invite the top racers and align it with the North American World Cups.
  • 112
 Great idea if they want to lose a ton of money. the top ten don't pay the bills. The other 490 do.
  • 20
 @michaelrobinson: lowering prices, cutting some fluff, hyping it as a bigger race and expanding registration to many many more riders will increase revenue. Right now there are maybe 400 rides at most. Going to 1000+ and with more riders and bigger racing comes more eyes and sponsorship. Eg. 400x$2000=800k vs 3000x$1000=3million. Think the bigger gravel races, Leadville and gran fondo’s.
  • 10
 @jankslayer: I just don't think you will get 3000 people to sign up to do an xc race if they are struggling to get 400. You mention gravel, but that is a different thing to xc. Plus who would pay $1000 for a one day race? Unless you mean for a stage race. BCBR is a lot more than 2k fyi. Either way I wish them the best. I had a great time in the ones I did.
  • 10
 @jankslayer: does it say anywhere that they’re having a hard time selling the spots, or making money? Seems more that it’s been 20years and it’s just time to change/retire the event team.
  • 191
 It's going all eeebbs for 27. Hold my beer while I'll hurl.
  • 70
 Is this real? Please say this ain’t true.
  • 90
 Just looked at the stages. Is it just me or did this race used to be way more gruelling?
  • 110
 100% - very toned down
  • 165
 They made a lot of changes from grueling, mindless gravel to fun, technical enjoyable sections connected by the more traditional gravel or Mt. Bike trails. Which made me laugh because so many people came decked out in spandex and we’re just walking their bikes over the fun parts.
  • 161
 @s100: What's the difference between mindless gravel and traditional gravel?
  • 13
 @warmerdamj: traditional gravel riding or mtb riding. That sentence was the style of riding - voice to text misspellings included. The first sentence was the style of trail. Two different things to me.
  • 20
 @warmerdamj: Attitude?
  • 30
 Ya prefer that as a participant, I’m left with memories that border trauma like near bear attacks, bonking for the eighth time and vomiting but carrying on, being surely lost to the point of fear of death and murdering an entire drain train in a week. That shit’s worth paying to be a part of!
  • 51
 This article has a really click-bait headline.

It sounds like the race format/locations is just changing?

Not that the entire race of itself is farewelling and never happening again.

Press release is super vague also.

Write better headlines, Pinkbike!

Heard good things about the BC Bike Race tho!
  • 21
 You clicked on the article, read it, and now you're commenting on it. I don't disagree with you in the slightest, but as far as success is calculated by online editorials, you've helped them achieve it.
  • 21
 Oh, and now I'm helping too Smile
  • 70
 So... We are moving to a full on grand tour MTB stage race?
  • 42
 Pidcock will finally have a realistic chance at winning a grand tour GC.
  • 70
 Huh?
  • 10
 So deep
  • 70
 Huh?
  • 30
 Maybe break it up into two separate events 3-4 days each. It was just getting to expensive and taking that much time off with travel and the event is alot.
  • 21
 Finished BCBR three times. Amazing everything. Great people that cannot do enough to made the week memorable. Thank you to all the people who made it happen, be proud of what you did for 20 years. Stellar race. I still have all the tee shirts and jerseys and things in the garage.
  • 40
 Farewell, 2026. Hello '27
  • 191
 #26isdead
  • 40
 Hopefully it's not being ruined and becoming another boring gravel race.
  • 50
 Probably not gravel, but definitely ruined.
  • 20
 I think they run a separate gravel event.
  • 10
 @warmerdamj: and boring
  • 40
 B-e-CBR?
  • 30
 What's actually happening here? What will it look like in 2027?
  • 20
 Although I was being facetious in my reply to another commenter my guess is more basecamp style events rather than 7 day long, multi-venue logistical nightmares.
  • 10
 I’m selling my Early Access entry for 2026 (1,750 CAD). If you’re interested, feel free to send me a DM. Cheers!
  • 10
 I'm guessing it's going to be more like the Enduro stage races
Below threshold threads are hidden







