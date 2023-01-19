Kyle Strait Signs With Vitus

Jan 19, 2023
by Vitus Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Vitus Bikes

When Vitus looked to expand into the United States, we sought riders across all cycling disciplines that aligned with our Real Riders mentality. To us, Real Riders are those people who find immense passion and joy on their bike. Whether competing at the highest level or leading a local ride, the riders we choose to represent Vitus love bikes as much as we do and are part of this wonderful, global community.


Kyle Strait embodies everything Vitus holds valuable. Kyle is friendly, approachable, and helpful toward other riders. His love for two wheels is palpable. His reputation is well earned and legitimate. His accomplishments on the bike are far reaching and among the highest echelon. As a two-time winner of Red Bull Rampage, World Cup Downhill racer, perennial podium threat in dual slalom, and accomplished slopestyle athlete - there isn’t much that Kyle hasn’t done. Ask anyone that knows Kyle though, and they’ll tell stories of a man that loves his family, friends, and the world of bikes. There simply was no better choice for Vitus.



New frame, same Kyle. From the Strait Acres Slalom Series to a bike park tour and elite global competition, Kyle Strait will be flying the Vitus flag all around the world. Kyle will be riding an Escarpe 275 as his go-to slalom rig. Additionally, look for him on the Dominer, E-Sommet, and Sentier this year. Kyle will also have his hand in designing several forthcoming models, injecting a bit of the Natty Daddy into the Vitus gravity line.

Kyle is not the only rider joining the Vitus Team this year. We’ve also curated a lineup of individuals that represent the heart of what we stand for across road, mountain and gravel riding. As the year progresses, look for a chance to get to know each of our newest riders individually. For now, give them a follow to see where their Vitus will take them.

• Sami Gowdy (@samigowdy) - MTB and Gravel - Escarpe 29, E-Sommet, and Substance
• Jessica Moore (@wildformoore) - MTB - Escarpe 29
• Logan Brown (@brown.filmz) - MTB - Sommet 297 and E-Sommet
• Carina Claassan (@carina_climbing) - MTB Race - Sommet 29 and Escarpe 29
• Team Flicker Racing (@flicker.racing) - Road, Crit Race - ZX-1 EVO
• Brooke Goudy (@brookegoudy) - Gravel Race - Substance and Something new for 2023
• Karter Machen (@kartermachen) - Road and Gravel Race - An all-new platform for 2023

Vitus makes serious bikes for riders that don’t take themselves too seriously. This is punctuated by the fantastic individuals we’ve pulled together to represent the brand for 2023 and beyond. It is our intent that riders from all over will find someone in our crew that resonates and represents how they best enjoy bikes.


US customers can learn more about the line at US.VitusBikes.com. Everywhere else in the world, head directly to VitusBikes.com. With offices in the United States and United Kingdom, it’s never been easier to get a Vitus direct to your door.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Press Releases Vitus Kyle Strait


32 Comments

  • 28 0
 Didn't see that one coming. Figure he would be a Commencal lifer. Congras Kyle. Stay healthy man!
  • 1 1
 Same, wonder if there was a conflict after this injury?
  • 5 0
 He announced that he was leaving Commencal about a month ago. Just didnt reveal where he was going until now.
  • 4 0
 A top man promoting reasonably priced decent bikes, great news.
  • 24 0
 Headline says Vitus. Moustache says OnlyFans.
  • 14 0
 That’s a mean looking machine. And the bike is pretty too. Congratulations to all.
  • 8 0
 Now I know how to pronounce the name.
  • 4 0
 Kyle has been a world class rider since back in the day when he was guest riding bikes for MBA reviews. His legend has grown to the level of Wade Simmons. As a long time ambassador to the sport since the early days, I think no one deserves more love in the mtb community. I can see a future where straight acres is a regular contest stop on par with crankworks. and not to mention the fact that he is recovering from a horrific injury at rocket speed. Good for him, he deserves it all the love and respect he gets. Hall of famer for sure
  • 2 0
 Similar comment to DJ Brandt: Glad to see more companies get into freeride, especially since some of the biggest names associated with the riding style are starting to move away from it.
  • 1 0
 Friend owned a Vitus road bike back in the day. A perfect example of tube diameter having more of an effect on frame stiffness that material on metal frames. Watching that thing flex was disconcerting.
  • 2 0
 Escarpe "275"? Only see 29 on the website. My guess is a 29 frame with 27.5 wheels for slalom?
  • 1 0
 I'm a fan of the value in the VITUS offerings. They have been great bikes for me. Just bought my third VITUS, this one for my daughter.
  • 2 0
 Glad to see him back on a bike!
  • 2 0
 Some great signings for Vitus, I wonder where Warner is going?
  • 3 0
 Focus
  • 2 0
 I'm hoping we'll see a Vitus DH bike real soon
  • 1 0
 Or a "new" DH bike. Not sure when the Dominer went out of production or if it's just not sold in the US anymore, but I don't see any info newer than 2021.
  • 1 0
 I think it is pretty cool that Vitus added in the roster of other riders they are supporting this year as well.
  • 1 0
 lets go KYLE! love you man. nice to see you on a new rig. in my oppinion commencal is kinda overated...
  • 2 0
 this legit makes me about 50% more likely to buy a Vitus
  • 2 0
 Not how I thought it'd be pronounced
  • 1 0
 Headline should be “Vitus Proves Their Shit is Tough”. Good stuff all the way around
  • 1 0
 This is awesome! Congrats to both parties.
  • 1 0
 So cool. Stoked to see this come together.
  • 1 0
 This is HUGE!
  • 1 0
 SHUT UP LYLE!!!
  • 1 1
 Why is there a pike on there
  • 1 0
 Why not? It's a slalom/4x style machine
  • 1 0
 Wtf????? Got robbed
Below threshold threads are hidden





