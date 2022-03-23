SBJ Capital Sells Troy Lee Designs to 2Ride Group

Private equity firm SBJ Capital announced last week that it has sold Troy Lee Designs to 2Ride Group (2RH), the group specializing in the design and production of moto equipment and majority owned by Eurazeo, the largest private equity fund based in France, PE Hub reported
.
TLD is known for its bold, distinctive aesthetic, and the California brand will round out 2RH's moto portfolio. TLD and 2RH will jointly develop new bike and moto products, leaning on TLD's success in the United States and 2RH's established presence in Europe to strategically expand the brands' global reach.
What will happen next is a "synergistic integration" of TLD into 2RH, which will be led by TLD founder Troy Lee, TLD CEO Jason Steris, and 2RH CEO Christophe Sicaud to combine the two brands' strengths.
|Many thanks to SBJ for partnering with me and our executive team to take TLD to this next level. I also want to thank my family who has persevered with me and helped make all of this happen. Over the past 41 years, it has been my dream and passion to create and design safety products and iconic graphic designs. I've had the opportunity to work with incredible artists and amazing athletes all over the world. With the 2Ride partnership, I am totally energized to continue the journey and expand my dream, and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter to get started.—TLD Founder Troy Lee
|I couldn't be more proud of what Troy, SBJ, and our management team were able to accomplish together. SBJ has been a supportive partner since day one, working alongside the team to professionalize the business and help us achieve this outcome. Joining the 2Ride Group is an exciting new chapter. The TLD and 2RH teams share a lot of the same values - a commitment and passion to deliver the safest, best-in-class protective products. This partnership will collectively make our businesses stronger, so that we can continue to elevate the TLD brand experience for racers and enthusiasts worldwide.—TLD CEO Jason Steris
|It doesn't seem that long ago that I first met Troy and we started talking about how to take his iconic racing brand to the next level while riding trails around Laguna. To realize that vision over the years and be a part of all the company has accomplished has been exceptionally rewarding for us at SBJ. We are confident that 2Ride and Eurazeo are the perfect partners for TLD and we can't wait to see all the business we'll continue to accomplish in the years ahead.—SBJ Co-Founder and Managing Director Tom Barber
|What a ride it has been with Troy, Jason, and the rest of the team since we partnered together five years ago. The success they have achieved is a testament to the authenticity of the TLD brand and the design quality of the TLD products. We can't thank Troy enough for trusting us as his partner over the years and Jason and the team for working with Troy and SBJ to rapidly grow this iconic and enduring brand.—SBJ Co-Founder and Managing Director Bill Jesse
