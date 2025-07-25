Schedule Update for Seeding & Finals at Red Bull Hardline Wales Due to Changing Weather Conditions

Official Organiser Statement:

Ahead of seeding at Red Bull Hardline Wales, the organisers have announced a revised weekend schedule for the event with racing now starting at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.To ensure the best weather conditions for seeding and finals, the organisers have shifted the start times for both seeding and finals so they will now take place in the morning. Both seeding and finals were set to take place at around 2:30 pm local time on Saturday and Sunday.For Saturday's seeding session, the start window has been adjusted to between 9:00 and 11:00 am, while the finals livestream will begin at 9:00 am on Sunday (10:00 CEST // 1:00 PDT // 4:00 EDT // 18:00 AEST // 20:00 NZST).Due to changing weather conditions, we have brought the opening time forward 1-hour. This follows our close monitoring of course conditions in collaboration with the riders.Please find below the updated schedule:Saturday 26th July- Car park opens: 07:00- Entry gates open: 08:00- Merchandise & Concessions: 08:00- Seeding starts: 09:00 - 11:00- Riders signing session: 12:00- Gates close: 15:00Sunday 27th July- Car park opens: 07:00- Entry gates open: 08:00- Merchandise & Concessions: 08:00- Finals & livestream start: 09:00- Riders signing session: 12:00- Gates close: 15:00