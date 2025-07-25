Powered by Outside

Schedule Update for Seeding & Finals at Red Bull Hardline Wales Due to Changing Weather Conditions

Jul 25, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Ahead of seeding at Red Bull Hardline Wales, the organisers have announced a revised weekend schedule for the event with racing now starting at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday.

To ensure the best weather conditions for seeding and finals, the organisers have shifted the start times for both seeding and finals so they will now take place in the morning. Both seeding and finals were set to take place at around 2:30 pm local time on Saturday and Sunday.

For Saturday's seeding session, the start window has been adjusted to between 9:00 and 11:00 am, while the finals livestream will begin at 9:00 am on Sunday (10:00 CEST // 1:00 PDT // 4:00 EDT // 18:00 AEST // 20:00 NZST).


Official Organiser Statement:

Due to changing weather conditions, we have brought the opening time forward 1-hour. This follows our close monitoring of course conditions in collaboration with the riders.

Please find below the updated schedule:

Saturday 26th July

- Car park opens: 07:00
- Entry gates open: 08:00
- Merchandise & Concessions: 08:00
- Seeding starts: 09:00 - 11:00
- Riders signing session: 12:00
- Gates close: 15:00

Sunday 27th July

- Car park opens: 07:00
- Entry gates open: 08:00
- Merchandise & Concessions: 08:00
- Finals & livestream start: 09:00
- Riders signing session: 12:00
- Gates close: 15:00



35 Comments
  • 230
 One hour to let people climb that hill before the action starts! Good luck everyone.
  • 290
 No one said this event should be easy!
  • 580
 Hardclimb
  • 30
 Gutted they’ve changed the timings tbh. Was looking forward to a fun day out and now I’m looking at 4am start to make sure we get there in time for the race start 🤣
  • 242
 Hold one, quali is not livestremed? What ......... the outrage I feel. I blame Warner Bros.
  • 240
 For completeness, lets also complain how it is ridiculous to change schedule due to weather. Also there should be more privateers. I want Freecaster back.
  • 212
flag Endo79 (Jul 26, 2025 at 3:07) (Below Threshold)
 @finnspin: how is is ridiculous? You seen the size of the features and how exposed it is? The wind down that valley gets extremely strong.
  • 170
 @Endo79: It's called sarcasm...
  • 150
 @finnspin: It's a nightmare, not even the presence of Rob Warner could stop the evil overlords at WBD shoving last minute schedule changes down our necks. And they have also deleted the junior category it seems and wait, hold on............... the cameras were ROLLING during qualis but they did not show me the FAN, the most important person on planet earth the footage. I want live footage for free, with 30 sec gaps between riders and top to bottom runs in crystal clear HD quality. I also want Rob Warner live on Freecaster.... drunk,
  • 210
 Lou Ferguson!!!!
  • 130
 Ronan DNF. Didn't register a 1st split. I hope it wasn't another crash...
  • 40
 Bernard also DNF
  • 30
 @crable: Is that so they go early in the day for the race?
  • 40
 @beermtb: I'm not to sure, I think so, hopefully they still get to ride, wouldn't be to much of a race without 3 of the fastest boys
  • 92
 @beermtb: Nah, it means they ate shit.
  • 30
 Is there any live timing of qualifying anyone is aware of? rawmotion and my.raceresult don't seem to have anything, so maybe not?
  • 71
 We don't have a link to a direct live timing feed, but it appears there may be live qualifying results here.
  • 50
 Prime Time, baby!
  • 10
 Hell yeah!
  • 10
 Thank god. Not super early start or late night.
  • 40
 Is seeding streamed somewhere?
  • 20
 So do the slower men now go back for a second round of qualifying?

Louise will just do it again for the hell of it as she's as hardline as nails...
  • 40
 Back to an 11am start according to RB on IG.
  • 40
 Kerr DNF?
  • 40
 And Ronan! (And 2 others...) Then Asa comes and goes top
  • 20
 The boys better have their Weetabix for breakfast!
  • 10
 Bacon or sausage butties! Smile
  • 10
 They are calling it qualifying, which means they could be out for race day if the DNF
  • 20
 Highly unlikely they don't have BK and Ronan race. It's 'qualifying' but more like seeding

Edit: the red bull schedule lists today as seeding runs
  • 11
 @dunnem8: it also lists results as qualifying so who know. Usually it’s been top 20 go to finals after qualifying, but they may change that due to the DNFs
  • 50
 @peebeejay: The past two Hardlines (this year in Tasmania and last year in Wales saw every rider who put down a run in Seeding/Qualifying ride in finals. I haven't seen anything to suggest that riders who completed a run will be cut from finals.
  • 23
 Classic Red Bull Rampage Hardline Event now. Great they chopped all the trees around the 90 footers Hope the can still get good competition and all riders stay healty
  • 10
 Redbull site and their Instagram say 11am UK start time.
  • 10
 guess not, Finals only.
  • 11
 I'm sure they used to show qualifying live.







