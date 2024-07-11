Powered by Outside

Schedule Change for the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup as Extreme Weather Expected

Jul 11, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
A glimmer of hope that the weather will finally ease up.


For the second weekend in a row, we're seeing a World Cup schedule change due to extreme weather. Last weekend at the DH World Cup in Les Gets, Junior finals were cancelled and Elite finals were moved to earlier in the day due to the extreme weather that was forecasted.

This weekend, we're seeing both Open and Elite racing postponed by a day at the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup in Switzerland due to the storms and intense rainfall predicted for Friday, July 12.

The Enduro and E-Enduro World Cup races will now both be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Due to the latest weather forecasts from multiple sources predicting several storms and persistent rainfall on Friday, July 12, the schedule for the UCI Enduro World Cup in Aletsch Arena - Bellwald has been revised.

The Open races originally scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024, are postponed to Saturday, July 13. The UCI Enduro and E-Enduro World Cup races will both be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

This safety decisions have been made by the UCI, WBD Sports, and the local organizers to ensure the welfare of athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators, and everyone involved in the event.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing EDR Aletsch Arena 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,463 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94377 views
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
68023 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47770 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
43753 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
35242 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34955 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
34589 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
32756 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 3 1
 And unfortunately in upcoming future, we will sadly and most likely see more of this.
  • 1 0
 "On average, we have pretty moderate weather. Sure, this year was less moderate than last year. But it's more moderate than next year!"
  • 1 0
 Half the time it will be below average
  • 1 0
 Mountain WX, come on now.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029526
Mobile Version of Website