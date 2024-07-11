Schedule Change for the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup as Extreme Weather Expected

Due to the latest weather forecasts from multiple sources predicting several storms and persistent rainfall on Friday, July 12, the schedule for the UCI Enduro World Cup in Aletsch Arena - Bellwald has been revised.



The Open races originally scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024, are postponed to Saturday, July 13. The UCI Enduro and E-Enduro World Cup races will both be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024.



This safety decisions have been made by the UCI, WBD Sports, and the local organizers to ensure the welfare of athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators, and everyone involved in the event.

For the second weekend in a row, we're seeing a World Cup schedule change due to extreme weather. Last weekend at the DH World Cup in Les Gets, Junior finals were cancelled and Elite finals were moved to earlier in the day due to the extreme weather that was forecasted This weekend, we're seeing both Open and Elite racing postponed by a day at the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup in Switzerland due to the storms and intense rainfall predicted for Friday, July 12.The Enduro and E-Enduro World Cup races will now both be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024.