Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup as Extreme Weather Expected

It has been announced the schedule is set to change for tomorrow's elite racing as "extreme wind speeds" are expected.We have just received word a revised race schedule is set to be agreed upon and announced at 6:15 am local time (CEST) tomorrow morning as current weather forecasting suggests unsafe winds. The decision has been made by the UCI WBD Sports and the local organiser to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event. If racing is able to go ahead tomorrow then the current suggest schedule is as follows:- Training (Women and Men combined)- Elite Women's Finals (All 17 qualified riders)- Elite Men's Finals (All 61 qualified riders)The announcement also stated if "a further deterioration of the weather is predicted to coincide with this revised schedule the event will be postponed for the day and further updates will be communicated as appropriate."We will keep this article updated with the latest on the schedule and will provide an update on race day as soon as we have it.