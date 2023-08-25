Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup as Extreme Weather Expected

Aug 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Severe storms locked themselves in and put a strangle hold on the venue late Wednesday afternoon. Thursday s track conditions were actually favourable considering how dry it has been.

It has been announced the schedule is set to change for tomorrow's elite racing as "extreme wind speeds" are expected.

We have just received word a revised race schedule is set to be agreed upon and announced at 6:15 am local time (CEST) tomorrow morning as current weather forecasting suggests unsafe winds. The decision has been made by the UCI WBD Sports and the local organiser to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event. If racing is able to go ahead tomorrow then the current suggest schedule is as follows:


7:30 - 8:30 CEST / 6:30 - 7:30 BST / 22:30 - 23:30 PDT - Training (Women and Men combined)
9:00 CEST / 8:00 BST / 0:00 PDT - Elite Women's Finals (All 17 qualified riders)
9:45 CEST / 8:45 BST / 0:45 PDT - Elite Men's Finals (All 61 qualified riders)


The announcement also stated if "a further deterioration of the weather is predicted to coincide with this revised schedule the event will be postponed for the day and further updates will be communicated as appropriate."

We will keep this article updated with the latest on the schedule and will provide an update on race day as soon as we have it.

20 Comments
  • 15 0
 UCI: Hey, why not have... semi finals!
The gods: f*ck THE UCI
  • 11 0
 Wow they're sending all the riders down at the same time? That's gonna be insane
  • 4 0
 MegDorra!
  • 1 0
 i cant wait
  • 8 0
 Holy shit, just finals as it should be!
  • 1 0
 I like this spirt of working with the weather, instead of f*ck all
  • 5 0
 Just get Rob back in the booth and we're all set.
  • 2 1
 Can someone confirm how many hours its been bought forward?
I know this was written quickly but surely as a front running media outfit this kinda information would be provided

Not everyone lives in andorra....
  • 1 0
 I have added more time zones to the article now. All the racing will now happen in the morning (European time) rather than being spread through the day.
  • 1 0
 @edspratt: Thanks, in future can we get Pacific times aus/nz? we do watch it aswell and considering how popular NZ is for MTB im surprised its not a common convert.
  • 1 0
 @HeatedRotor: Google - what time is xxx CEST in xxx time. Help yourself Wink
  • 3 0
 Whose that lucky 61st qualified rider?
  • 4 0
 Taylor vernon
  • 2 0
 @Tomcampana: dylan levesque
  • 1 0
 thanks weather ! should remove semis for every runs !
  • 1 0
 No semis?
  • 1 0
 What time zone is that?
  • 1 0
 Local: European summer time
  • 1 0
 Pb should really start using UTC timezones (Andorra would be UTC+2) but CEST la vie I guess
  • 1 0
 Fuck them semis lol





