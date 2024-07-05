Powered by Outside

Schedule Change for the Les Gets DH World Cup as Extreme Weather Expected

Jul 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Rain leading up to the race has made everything slick and muddy but thankfully sun in the forecast for a few days... However that may not be the case for Saturday s final

The World Cup race organisers have announced that today's World Cup downhill schedule will not go ahead as planned after weather forecasts indicate storms, heavy rain and potential flooding.

In the latest update from the organisers, the decision has been made to adjust the racing schedule for the fifth round of the World Cup downhill series. The finals for the Junior World Cup round have been cancelled and will instead use the results from qualifying. Article 4.11.010 of the UCI regulations states that if finals cannot take place the last qualifying round can be used to determine the result.

Currently, elite racing is still happening today in Les Gets, but it will be under a revised schedule. The racing will now start at 11:00 CET with the action still being streamed live on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport. At 14:00 CET the Mont Chéry area will be closed for all public and everyone will be asked to vacate the area.

bigquotesThis safety decisions have been made by the UCI, WBD Sports, and the local organizers to ensure the welfare of athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators, and everyone involved in the event.


9:00 - 10:00 - Training (Women and Men combined)
11:00 - Elite Finals
14:00 - Mont Chéry Area will be closed


Finals Start List:

Elite Women


Elite Men



We will keep this article updated with the latest on the schedule and will provide any updates if we receive more information.

23 Comments
  • 18 0
 Riders on The storm? ..
  • 9 0
 Weatherman Dario update: still sunny, patches of blue sky.
  • 2 3
 Weather changes ultra quickly in the mountains as you may know...
  • 1 0
 @danstonQ: Normal Alps weather.
  • 1 0
 Live(ish) Webcams here. Looks nice at the moment.
en.portesdusoleil.com/webcams/webcam-les-gets
  • 4 0
 Both the juniors could be done in twenty minutes with Megavalanche-style mass-start races.
  • 1 0
 The slow lifts might be a problem to compress the schedule.
  • 3 0
 Won’t be the same without the epic French crowds
  • 4 0
 Dak would be pissed lol.
  • 4 0
 Fastest in quali as well. Also, 'the last qualifying round can be used to determine the final result'. Not sure if semis count, but either way, he should be on top if cancelled.
  • 1 0
 @StromloSlayer476: I think if the elites get cancelled, they would use their semis to determine the results. The reason they use qualifying for the juniors because there are no semis to begin with for them.
  • 3 1
 That sucks for the juniors. Some of them would have wanted to put down heaters in the finals
  • 15 0
 Bro never take a heater out in the rain
  • 2 0
 What exactly includes the Mont Chéry area? It sounds tight if they’re racing at 11:00 and vacating at 14:00, no?
  • 3 0
 Weatherman Dario update: there is a scary cloud.
  • 3 0
 Feel for the juniors.
  • 1 0
 www.lesgets.com/en/webcams
here you can see few webcams from Les Gets resort
  • 1 0
 11 mm forecast in 1 hour in Les Gets this evening. That is A LOT.
  • 1 0
 Any sneaky links to the broadcast around yet?
  • 1 1
 Any live streams my awesome peeps?
  • 2 4
 1 hour of break would be enough for juniors race…
Below threshold threads are hidden







