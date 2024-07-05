Schedule Change for the Les Gets DH World Cup as Extreme Weather Expected

This safety decisions have been made by the UCI, WBD Sports, and the local organizers to ensure the welfare of athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators, and everyone involved in the event.

The World Cup race organisers have announced that today's World Cup downhill schedule will not go ahead as planned after weather forecasts indicate storms, heavy rain and potential flooding.In the latest update from the organisers, the decision has been made to adjust the racing schedule for the fifth round of the World Cup downhill series. The finals for the Junior World Cup round have been cancelled and will instead use the results from qualifying. Article 4.11.010 of the UCI regulations states that if finals cannot take place the last qualifying round can be used to determine the result.Currently, elite racing is still happening today in Les Gets, but it will be under a revised schedule. The racing will now start at 11:00 CET with the action still being streamed live on Max, discovery+ and Eurosport. At 14:00 CET the Mont Chéry area will be closed for all public and everyone will be asked to vacate the area.- Training (Women and Men combined)- Elite Finals- Mont Chéry Area will be closedWe will keep this article updated with the latest on the schedule and will provide any updates if we receive more information.