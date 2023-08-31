Schedule Changes Announced for the Loudenvielle World Cup Due to Adverse Weather

Another week and another weather affected World Cup weekend.The UCI World Series have announced that due to electrical storms on Saturday afternoon it has adjusted the race schedule with some racing shifted to earlier in the weekend.Originally taking place on Saturday the EDR World Cup will now take place on Friday with elite downhill qualifying also shifted from it’s Saturday spot to Friday afternoon. Junior Downhill finals will still take place on Saturday although the exact timing it yet to be confirmed.Both the elite semi finals and finals remain on Sunday.Check out the current revised schedule below and we will continue to update this article as we know more.