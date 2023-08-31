Schedule Changes Announced for the Loudenvielle World Cup Due to Adverse Weather

Aug 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Another week and another weather affected World Cup weekend.

The UCI World Series have announced that due to electrical storms on Saturday afternoon it has adjusted the race schedule with some racing shifted to earlier in the weekend.

Originally taking place on Saturday the EDR World Cup will now take place on Friday with elite downhill qualifying also shifted from it’s Saturday spot to Friday afternoon. Junior Downhill finals will still take place on Saturday although the exact timing it yet to be confirmed.

Both the elite semi finals and finals remain on Sunday.

Check out the current revised schedule below and we will continue to update this article as we know more.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,632 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
122328 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60278 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52452 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
40307 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
37610 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37304 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
36723 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
34157 views

5 Comments
  • 17 2
 Bloody Disocvery+, first they screw up DH and now they're messing with the weather... next they'll be changing the time the sun comes up so they can race at night !!!
  • 1 0
 I knew they are into HAARP. Probably they are somewhere based in Alaska
  • 10 0
 Let the storms electrocute the semifinals.
  • 5 0
 ...Foot inspection?

I didn't know Quentin Tarantino worked for the UCI.
  • 1 0
 I vote that all the riders need to race in Kayaks instead.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036075
Mobile Version of Website