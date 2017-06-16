Schladming Bound: IXS European Downhill Cup 3, Track Walk and Practice - Photo Epic and Video







The IXS European DH Cup is in full swing as we are heading to Schladming, Austria, for the third round of the series. It is not a secret that Schladming, the former World Cup track, was and still is one of the riders favourites in Europe. To some, it might be hard to understand because it feels like a normal bike park course but Schladming is without a doubt different. Despite the gnarly wood section in the middle of the track, the course looks almost boring in comparison to other downhill venues but it is the speed and the flow of huge berms and big jumps what makes this place so special and enjoyable.



It was a weird first day on the mountain. After a dry and busy track walk the weather turned from heaven to hell in almost a split second. The rain and sun battled in an epic back and forth drag race and it made today's track conditions absolutely unpredictable. Riders had to deal with extremely greasy sections followed by dust dry ones. Nonetheless, everyone was enjoying the first session and the forecasts are looking a lot better for the rest of the weekend so we will see some great racing on a furious mountainside.





Planai is famous for its skiing but the resort has a great biking scene as well





A dry track walk kept the spirit high in the morning





After not attending the second round in Willingen Eleonora Farina is back running the #101 plate





The undefeated Jure Zabjek. After two wins in the iXS European DH Cup and a strong 12th place finisher in Leogang Jure is carrying plenty of confidence





The wood section is gnarly with plenty of lines





The final section of the course has this really steep off camber grass turn





The finish area and the final step down





Phil Atwill is making his first IXS European DH Cup appearance this season and is enjoying the track





Vali Hoell will go for the hattrick this weekend winning the first three rounds of the series





With unstable weather all day riders were trying quite a few different set ups





Sandra Ruebesam is dropping in





After the rain the first few corners were extremely slippery





Monika Hrastnik won the previous race in Willingen but will need to battle Eleonora Farina this weekend





Eleonora Farina on track





After the rain comes the sun





...and the rain again





Vali Hoell looked fast in the first practice session today





Stanislav Sehnal took third place in Willingen and will push for another podium in Schladming





Lea Rutz on the first motorway section





The course in Schladming is one of the rider's favourites





Jure Zabjek took it easy today but he already had some good line choices





Petr Folvarcny getting low in one of the high speed turns





Stefan Garlicki is running the number 5 plate this weekend





Ondrej Stephanek was close to the podium the last two races and will be a rider to watch out for





He might be the most famous rider in the field but it won't be an easy one for Phil Atwill here in Schladming





Bryn Dickerson with the whip of the day





David Trummer is on home soil this weekend and definitely one of the favourites





No matter what conditions Isak Leivsson was on course all day long





Erik Irmisch cleaning his bike after a weird day on the bike with weather changing pretty much any 20-minutes










