Schladming Bound: IXS European Downhill Cup 3, Track Walk and Practice - Photo Epic and Video

Jun 16, 2017
by Racement  

Not bad Schladming not bad at all but the weather was a beast today
SCHLADMING BOUND
Words & Photography: Rick Schubert

The IXS European DH Cup is in full swing as we are heading to Schladming, Austria, for the third round of the series. It is not a secret that Schladming, the former World Cup track, was and still is one of the riders favourites in Europe. To some, it might be hard to understand because it feels like a normal bike park course but Schladming is without a doubt different. Despite the gnarly wood section in the middle of the track, the course looks almost boring in comparison to other downhill venues but it is the speed and the flow of huge berms and big jumps what makes this place so special and enjoyable.

It was a weird first day on the mountain. After a dry and busy track walk the weather turned from heaven to hell in almost a split second. The rain and sun battled in an epic back and forth drag race and it made today's track conditions absolutely unpredictable. Riders had to deal with extremely greasy sections followed by dust dry ones. Nonetheless, everyone was enjoying the first session and the forecasts are looking a lot better for the rest of the weekend so we will see some great racing on a furious mountainside.

Planai is famous for its skiing but the resort has a great biking scene as well
Planai is famous for its skiing but the resort has a great biking scene as well

A dry track walk kept the spirit high in the morning
A dry track walk kept the spirit high in the morning

After not attending the second round in Willingen Eleonora Farina is back running the #101 plate
After not attending the second round in Willingen Eleonora Farina is back running the #101 plate

The undefeated Jure Zabjek. After two wins in the iXS European DH Cup and a strong 12th place finisher in Leogang Jure is carrying plenty of confidence
The undefeated Jure Zabjek. After two wins in the iXS European DH Cup and a strong 12th place finisher in Leogang Jure is carrying plenty of confidence

The wood section is gnarly with plenty of lines
The wood section is gnarly with plenty of lines

The final section of the course has this really steep off camber grass turn
The final section of the course has this really steep off camber grass turn

The finish area and the final step down
The finish area and the final step down

Phil Atwill is making his first IXS European DH Cup appearance this season and is enjoying the track
Phil Atwill is making his first IXS European DH Cup appearance this season and is enjoying the track

Vali Hoell will go for the hattrick this weekend winning the first three rounds of the series
Vali Hoell will go for the hattrick this weekend winning the first three rounds of the series

With unstable weather all day riders were trying quite a few different set ups
With unstable weather all day riders were trying quite a few different set ups

Sandra Ruebesam is dropping in
Sandra Ruebesam is dropping in

After the rain the first few corners were extremely slippery
After the rain the first few corners were extremely slippery

Monika Hrastnik won the previous race in Willingen but will need to battle Eleonora Farina this weekend
Monika Hrastnik won the previous race in Willingen but will need to battle Eleonora Farina this weekend

Eleonora Farina on track
Eleonora Farina on track

After the rain comes the sun
After the rain comes the sun

...and the rain again
...and the rain again

Vali Hoell looked fast in the first practice session today
Vali Hoell looked fast in the first practice session today

Stanislav Sehnal took third place in Willingen and will push for another podium in Schladming
Stanislav Sehnal took third place in Willingen and will push for another podium in Schladming

Lea Rutz on the first motorway section
Lea Rutz on the first motorway section

The course in Schladming is one of the rider's favourites
The course in Schladming is one of the rider's favourites

Jure Zabjek took it easy today but he already had some good line choices
Jure Zabjek took it easy today but he already had some good line choices

Petr Folvarcny getting low in one of the high speed turns
Petr Folvarcny getting low in one of the high speed turns

Stefan Garlicki is running the number 5 plate this weekend
Stefan Garlicki is running the number 5 plate this weekend

Ondrej Stephanek was close to the podium the last two races and will be a rider to watch out for
Ondrej Stephanek was close to the podium the last two races and will be a rider to watch out for

He might be the most famous rider in the field but it won't be an easy one for Phil Atwill here in Schladming
He might be the most famous rider in the field but it won't be an easy one for Phil Atwill here in Schladming

Bryn Dickerson with the whip of the day
Bryn Dickerson with the whip of the day

David Trummer is on home soil this weekend and definitely one of the favourites
David Trummer is on home soil this weekend and definitely one of the favourites

No matter what conditions Isak Leivsson was on course all day long
No matter what conditions Isak Leivsson was on course all day long

Erik Irmisch cleaning his bike after a weird day on the bike with weather changing pretty much any 20-minutes
Erik Irmisch cleaning his bike after a weird day on the bike with weather changing pretty much any 20-minutes

iXS EDC #3 Schladming 2017 Course Check

by Racement
iXS EDC #3 Schladming 2017 Course Check


iXS Pure EDC #3 Schladming Friday´s Practise

by Racement
iXS Pure EDC #3 Schladming Friday´s Practise



MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @racement


