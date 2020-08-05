Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns

Aug 5, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Schwalbe's New Big Betty.


Picking the right mountain bike tire seems like it should be a simple process, that is until you're faced with an overwhelming number of options, many with alphabet soup acronyms and names that don't seem to have any relevance to the product at hand.

Schwalbe have been working to change that, a process that began a few years ago with the introduction of their Addix rubber compounds. The names for those compounds were relatively self-explanatory – Soft, UltraSoft, and SpeedGrip, and a colored stripe down the center of the tire made it easy differentiate one compound from another.

For 2021, Schwalbe is continuing their quest for simplification with five new 'Super' carcass options: Super Race, Super Ground, Super Trail, Super Gravity, and Super Downhill. Riders can start by choosing the carcass that fits their terrain and intentions – the thinner and lighter Race and Ground options are aimed at cross-country riders, while the Trail, Gravity, and Downhill casings are heavier duty, designed for riders who need more sidewall support and increased protection against flats.

In some cases, the tires have gained a few grams compared to previous versions, but Schwalbe's intention with the extra reinforcement was to allow riders to run the tires without needing to use any inserts, an interesting change of course from the company that brought Procore to the market back in 2014.

Along with the new casings, Schwalbe also have an updated Nobby Nic on the way, along with a new version of the Big Betty that's aimed at the enduro / DH crowd.


A Quintet of 'Super' Casings


Super Downhill: The burliest option in the lineup, this casing has six carcass layers, two layers of Apex puncture protection at the sidewall, plus Snakeskin fabric for even more puncture protection. It's also tubeless ready with a Kevlar bead.

Designed for DH and enduro use, the Super Gravity casing has four carcass layers, one layer of Apex sidewall protection, and a bead-to-bead Snakeskin fabric layer
Super Trail is aimed at trail and enduro riders, and uses three carcass layers under the tread, and two on the sidewalls. There's also one layer of Apex sidewall protection, and a bead-to-bead Snakeskin fabric layer

The Super Ground casing has three carcass layers and a Snakeskin fabric layer.
The Super Race casing has two carcass layers, with a strip of Raceguard puncture protection under the center of the tread.




Nobby Nic V3

The Nobby Nic is Schwalbe's all-rounder, a tire that's designed to work for everything from cross-country to all-mountain riding. For the third generation of the tire Schwalbe added more support to the side knobs, and altered the center knob pattern to allow for better mud shedding in wet conditions.

The Nobby Nic is available with a Super Ground or Super Trail casing, with Addix Soft or Speedgrip rubber. 27.5” options are available in 2.25, 2.35, 2.6, and 2.8” widths, while 29” versions come in 2.25, 2.35, and 2.6” widths. There are even two 26” models, in either 2.25” or 2.26” widths. The actual weight for a 29 x 2.35 Super Trail model is 1100 grams. MSRP: 59.90 – 69.40 Euro



Big Betty

Big Betty is back in the lineup, returning as an aggressive option that works well as a rear tire when paired with a Magic Mary up front. Rectangular center knobs are designed to dig in for braking traction, and the stout side knobs are meant to provide support during hard cornering.

The Big Betty is available with a Super Gravity or Super Downhill casing, with either Addix Soft or Ultra Soft rubber compound. 26” models come in a 2.4” width, while 27.5” and 29” versions are available in 2.4 or 2.6” widths. The actual weight for a 29 x 2.4” Super Gravity version is 1363 grams. MSRP: 59.90 – 67.90 Euro.


More information: schwalbetires.com

30 Comments

  • 7 3
 Maybe this time they won’t keep getting punctures? The only experience I’ve had with Schwalbe is bad, like two punctures per ride bad.
  • 5 1
 I have Mm/hans combo for over a year now and i didnt have any problems with punctures and i ride mostly mix terrain.
  • 1 0
 İ have Mm/Mm combo for more than 1.5 year and not a single puncture on rocky terrain
  • 3 0
 Run light casings and you will get punctures. If you're getting two flats per ride, chances are you chose the wrong casing. I have run super gravity magic mary's for a season of hard riding and recieved 0 flats.
  • 1 0
 @ranchitup: super gravity casings front and rear! But after a few months the casing seems to get easier and easier to puncture
  • 1 0
 Looks like the "Super Trail" casing is Schwalbe's admission that their Snakeskin tires just aren't up to Maxxis EXO standards. Although I'm not sure who wants an 1100g Nobby Nic? While admittedly fast-rolling, Nic really only provides XC+ level of grip. If I'm lugging a 1kg+ tire around with me, I want something that grips like a Minion or Magic Mary.
  • 1 0
 @Veloscente: I've found the opposite. Nobby Nics give great traction in soft conditions, and clear easily. What let them down was the casing was too thin. A beefed up Nic on the back would be a great winter tyre.
  • 2 0
 I sure hope schwalbe adds 2.4 widths for their other patterns like magic Mary etc. I found their pre-addix tires the perfect width. The 2.35 addix tire are a little skinny and 2.6 too burly. I can’t understand the logic behind that. Most (gravity) people are riding 2.4-2.5.
  • 2 0
 Pre addix was really perfect, 2.35 was something like 2.4 2.5
  • 2 0
 @Noeserd: addix snakeskin MM 2.35 measures 2.5" on i30 rims.
  • 1 0
 My Magic Mary 2.35 Addix mounts up to exact same casing width as my Minion DHF 2.5. Don't confuse nominal with actual widths.
  • 2 0
 Schwalbe's 2.35's actually measure up wider than a 2.5 Maxxis when inflated. Every company has a different way of measuring width so there isn't a lot of consistency between width numbers.
  • 2 0
 Why no beefy casing for Nobby Nic?? It was my best combo ever with a MM up front: fast, easy to break loose yet always manageable, just pure fun. What wasn't fun was my ability to puncture the tire just by giving it a hard look... In Belgium!
  • 1 0
 Sounds like SuperTrail is bumped up from the previous incarnation, but yeah a Supergravity NIC would make a lot of sense, maybe too much crossover with Hans Dampf though.
  • 1 0
 Have they revised the Hans Dampf so it doesn't shit itself after 2 weeks? The original had knobs that were modelled after the wacky flailing arm inflatable tube man, but at least it had integrity. Every one of the new design I've had has started to delaminate, or have the knobs pull right out of the carcass. Current one has mid-side knobs that have literally split in half along the whole tyre....

Also, I was hoping for the super trail MM to come in ultra soft, I've been running SG MM in the front for years but it's just pointless weight.

I love their tyres when they work, but they're very often missing the mark in key areas...
  • 2 0
 I was reminded of a WTB tire when looking at the new Nobby Nic. Maybe I'm the only one
  • 1 0
 looks like a mini mary
  • 1 0
 The schwalbe vigilante and the schwalbe judge.
  • 1 0
 Nobby Nic V3: “ There are even two 26” models, in either 2.25” or 2.26” widths”

Surely that’s not right???
  • 1 0
 Strange that big betty is designed to be rear tire and there is no speedgrip option... (?)
  • 1 0
 What's next? Bringing back Fat Albert?
  • 2 1
 Adding moar dix.
  • 1 1
 So super!

But what about the most popular OEM casing and rubber one gets with a new bike? Is it Super Performance then?
  • 2 2
 well this news is just super
  • 1 1
 I'm super excited by this
  • 4 7
 5 different types of casings all with super names is simplification?
Yeeeeah... ok wobbly schwa-bull-ee.


Maxxis, accept no substitutions.
  • 5 0
 I only ride maxxis, and so does everyone in my shop. but for the record, We constantly warranty maxxis tires for coming with awful tire wobble out of the box, and havent had to do so with any other brand.
  • 1 0
 @Zimbaboi: second that. The first few runs of Asseguys that came through our shop were absolutely horrid! Dissectors were a little better but not much. Nothing like doing a tire swap on a customers bike and it ends up taking three hours and you've mounted and removed five defective tires.
  • 1 0
 @Zimbaboi: Had a minion that would blow off any rim I tried. Went to Magic Mary f/r and haven't looked back. Grip just about anywhere and seals up nicely tubeless w/cushcore.
  • 2 3
 Looks like a minion

Post a Comment



