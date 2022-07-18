Schwalbe Announces Its Future of Tire Recycling

Recycling not at any price - we are only satisfied with the result when the quality of the recycled materials meets the necessary level with which we can produce Schwalbe quality again. That‘s why we are researching so intensively with the team from TH Köln and Sebastian Bogdahn.



Recycled materials are not always of the same quality as their original materials. However, this is a must for the success of the project to produce new bicycle tires from used ones. This is something that is being worked on and researched very hard. The tire on the bicycle is a safety-relevant component. Especially with the significantly higher load demands on bicycle tires today, Schwalbe quality and performance must be the same. — Holger Jahn, Schwalbe‘s COO