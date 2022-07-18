Schwalbe Announces Its Future of Tire Recycling

Schwalbe has announced a new recycling program with the aim to hopefully create new tires using old ones.
After spending decades researching, Schwalbe has revealed that it has now had a big breakthrough in tire recycling. Working together with the Technical University of Cologne and recycling specialists Pyrum Innovations, Schwalbe says it now has a "holistic recycling process" to recycle used tires from all brands without waste.
Schwalbe says that until now bike tires were incinerated causing plenty of damage to the environment, but it says the new process will help close the loop. The new technique was created in a garden shed by Pascal Klein who went on to found Pyrum Innovations where it runs the only tire-pyrolysis plant in the world that operates year-round.
Pyrum Innovations has created a two-step process for the recycling with the tires fire being shredded to create rubber granules, textile fiber and steel. Next the rubber granules are taking to a pyrolysis oven where they are heated at 700°C without oxygen. This step creates a gas that is used to power the pyrolysis plant making it fully self-sufficient. The pyrolysis coke is then worked on to create recycled carbon black (rCB) for future tires. The remaining oil can be used to create textile fibers.
|Recycling not at any price - we are only satisfied with the result when the quality of the recycled materials meets the necessary level with which we can produce Schwalbe quality again. That‘s why we are researching so intensively with the team from TH Köln and Sebastian Bogdahn.
Recycled materials are not always of the same quality as their original materials. However, this is a must for the success of the project to produce new bicycle tires from used ones. This is something that is being worked on and researched very hard. The tire on the bicycle is a safety-relevant component. Especially with the significantly higher load demands on bicycle tires today, Schwalbe quality and performance must be the same.—Holger Jahn, Schwalbe‘s COO
Fun Incentive: Bring 10 old ones and get a new Maxxis for free
Seriously, I do think this is great and I hate simply dumping old tires because nobody wants them for recycling right now. So I'm wondering how they are going to collect them.
While rubber can't just be reprocessed to new rubber (at least not with current technology), black carbon is still a key component of the tire-making process. The use of the gas byproduct as the fuel for the pyrolysis process means that this should be close to net zero with a useful outcome.