It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve

Jul 2, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Schwalbe CLIK VALVE SCV


Schrader valves, Presta valves... Clik Valves? That's right, another option for getting air into your tire debuts today. Invented by John Quintana, the new valve is meant to address the main complaints that riders have about the current prevailing valve designs, promising increased durability, better air flow, and less clogging from tubeless sealant. The design does require a new pump head for the best experience, but it is backwards compatible with existing pumps so there's no need to grab the pitchforks just yet.

Schwalbe is the first company to use the new valve design, and it's officially called the Schwalbe Clik Valve (SCV). The name comes from the sound that the pump head makes when it's pushed onto the valve – there's a distinct 'click' and then inflation can begin.

At its core (no pun intended) the valve's design is quite simple, and it seems to combine elements of Schrader and Presta valves into a best-of-both-worlds configuration. The outer dimensions match that of existing Presta valves, and inside a spring loaded poppet valve keeps the air in. When a pump is put on the valve is pushed open, allowing air to flow.

There's no tiny nut to loosen or tighten like there is with a Presta valve, and there's also no need to lock the pump in place to create a secure fit during inflation. The top of the valve is protected enough that no cap is necessary, and it extends just enough that you can let a little air out with a fingernail or something similar to reduce air pressure.

Clik Valve

by mikekazimer
Views: 376    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


In use, pushing the pump head on is quick and easy, and only requires one hand. Most pumps these days aren't exactly difficult to use, but there's no denying that the Clik Valve makes things even easier. The amount of air flow is claimed to be 1.75 to 2 times more than a regular Presta valve, and that's believable based on the couple of tires that I've installed with a Clik pump head and valve. While the amount of airflow is greater than a regular Presta valve, it doesn't move quite as much air as a high flow valve like the Reserve Fillmore, which boasts a 3x increase in airflow. I haven't had any sealant clogging issues yet, but it's still a little too early to comment on that aspect of the design.

photo

It's going to be interesting to see where the Clik Valve goes - will this become the new standard, or are Presta and Schrader valves too firmly entrenched after over 100 years of existence to be replaced? Schwalbe's been an early adopter before - remember ProCore? - but the fact that they've already committed to making tubes with the design along with tubeless valves and adaptors shows they're confident in the concept.

The Eurobike tradeshow kicks off tomorrow, which will be the first chance to see what other companies will be rolling out Clik Valve compatible accessories.


Schwalbe CLIK VALVE SCV



Reviews and Tech First Looks Eurobike 2024


mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,756 articles
20 Comments
  • 11 2
 Good move. Presta and Schrader both suck. I hope this works well.
  • 8 0
 I’m deflated by this product
  • 2 0
 On the contrary, it seems like a breeze of fresh air to our beloved bike industry
  • 1 0
 I'm not convinced it will blow up
  • 3 0
 Looks neat, but honestly, for better airflow you just remove presta valve core, for clogging, you just replace presta valve core (which costs ~ nothing). I like the security of it but it will not work that good with a non-click pump head. So, meh, too much fuss with too little benefit.
  • 3 0
 Go on Ali, buy 16-20 pairs of Reserve Fillmore valves for like $8 each, dont worry about valves ever again.

Nothing pisses me off more than inflated pricing on simple items... ie bikes.
  • 6 0
 this post was clik-bait
  • 1 0
 So, can I still read the pressure when I connect my (Schrader and Presta compatible) floor pump? And can I read it when I connect a generic pressure gauge? And for both, reduce the pressure when I press the button on the pump head or the gauge. If all positive (and the price is fine) I see no need for pitchforks just yet. Otherwise...

I don't see why one wouldn't use a valve cap though. You don't want to blow dirt into the tire (or air spring if this standard eventually makes it to that area as well).
  • 1 0
 I for one welcome this new standard. For the third time this month I've had the valve core unwinding and coming off the valve because the tiny nut up top was clogged and refused to turn. Two threads oriented the same way is the dumbest thing about tubeless presta valves. Drives me nuts every time it happens.
  • 1 0
 Wow it actually looks fit for purpose, and it's backwards compatible with presta valve stems? Seems interesting, but I'll wait to see if it's compatible with my race rocket before getting some.
  • 1 0
 So maybe this solves the issue of having to use combination pliers every once in a while after sealant glues the valve in. Clever, I am looking forward to it!
  • 4 1
 But why?
  • 2 0
 Your asking the wrong questions, try asking that? or really? or it is? or seriously? fo real? no kidding? chao?
  • 1 0
 It's not april first is it by any chance?
Jokes aside, looks like a good system
  • 1 0
 so the good thing is not 30-50$ anymore for a working sealant valves?
  • 1 0
 Try it with a compressor and it’ll go Click, click, boom!
  • 1 0
 Look a bird, no a plane. No, its super valve.
  • 1 0
 Terrific
  • 1 0
 Ok yeah, maybe







