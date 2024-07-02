It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve

Schrader valves, Presta valves... Clik Valves? That's right, another option for getting air into your tire debuts today. Invented by John Quintana, the new valve is meant to address the main complaints that riders have about the current prevailing valve designs, promising increased durability, better air flow, and less clogging from tubeless sealant. The design does require a new pump head for the best experience, but it is backwards compatible with existing pumps so there's no need to grab the pitchforks just yet. Schwalbe
is the first company to use the new valve design, and it's officially called the Schwalbe Clik Valve (SCV). The name comes from the sound that the pump head makes when it's pushed onto the valve – there's a distinct 'click' and then inflation can begin.
At its core (no pun intended) the valve's design is quite simple, and it seems to combine elements of Schrader and Presta valves into a best-of-both-worlds configuration. The outer dimensions match that of existing Presta valves, and inside a spring loaded poppet valve keeps the air in. When a pump is put on the valve is pushed open, allowing air to flow.
There's no tiny nut to loosen or tighten like there is with a Presta valve, and there's also no need to lock the pump in place to create a secure fit during inflation. The top of the valve is protected enough that no cap is necessary, and it extends just enough that you can let a little air out with a fingernail or something similar to reduce air pressure.
In use, pushing the pump head on is quick and easy, and only requires one hand. Most pumps these days aren't exactly difficult to use, but there's no denying that the Clik Valve makes things even easier. The amount of air flow is claimed to be 1.75 to 2 times more than a regular Presta valve, and that's believable based on the couple of tires that I've installed with a Clik pump head and valve. While the amount of airflow is greater than a regular Presta valve, it doesn't move quite as much air as a high flow valve like the Reserve Fillmore, which boasts a 3x increase in airflow. I haven't had any sealant clogging issues yet, but it's still a little too early to comment on that aspect of the design.
It's going to be interesting to see where the Clik Valve goes - will this become the new standard, or are Presta and Schrader valves too firmly entrenched after over 100 years of existence to be replaced? Schwalbe's been an early adopter before - remember ProCore? - but the fact that they've already committed to making tubes with the design along with tubeless valves and adaptors shows they're confident in the concept.
The Eurobike tradeshow kicks off tomorrow, which will be the first chance to see what other companies will be rolling out Clik Valve compatible accessories.
Nothing pisses me off more than inflated pricing on simple items... ie bikes.
I don't see why one wouldn't use a valve cap though. You don't want to blow dirt into the tire (or air spring if this standard eventually makes it to that area as well).
Jokes aside, looks like a good system