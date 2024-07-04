Powered by Outside

Schwalbe Launch the Rick XC MTB Tire - Eurobike 2024

Jul 4, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo


Schwalbe has added a new XC mountain bike tire to what is already quite a considerable offering. The Rick XC rolls into the lineup between the Thunder Burt and the Racing Ralph. Product Manager, Robert Mennen, tells us the request for this new tread pattern came directly from the Schwalbe athletes (Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger, included) who wanted something that was almost as fast rolling as the Thunder Burt, but with more bite for grip in soft conditions. And, it had to roll faster than the more aggressive Racing Ralph.

Schwalbe Rick XC Details

Wheel Sizes: 29"
Width: 2.4" (2.25" coming)
Casings: Super Race (67 TPI)
Compound: Addix Speed and Addix SpeedGrip
Claimed Weight: 760g (29" x 2.4" Super Race); 680g (2.25")
Price: 68.90 €
More info: schwalbe.com

photo

The resulting tire is something of a hybrid of the aforementioned. It has relatively tall edge blocks for cornering support, and a center tread that is much lower in profile. The blocks occupying the center take the form of the familiar chamfered-edge squares seen on the Thunder Burt, but they are larger and there are fewer of them, with much more space between neighbors.

Transitioning between the center and the edge are very low profile rectangular blocks. While these will play some role in cornering grip, they also serve to increase the thickness of the rubber at a position that is most vulnerable to pinch-flat punctures.

photo
photo

Believe it or not, the Rick XC is actually Schwalbe's very first cross-country tire to come in a 2.4", intended for 30mm rims - again, a request from their athletes for a higher volume tire. Claimed weight is 760 grams in the Super Race casing (soon to be known simply as the XC casing). For those who prefer a narrower tire, on a 25mm rim perhaps, or maybe you just don't have much tire clearance, a 2.25" Rick XC is also available.

The Rick XC will be available with the Speed and the SpeedGrip compounds. Retail price is 68.90 €.

