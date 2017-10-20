PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6" Apex - Review

Oct 20, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6


The Magic Mary has been around for years and is easily the most popular offering from Schwalbe, for the downhill and enduro crew. The Super Gravity casing came just at the right time when EWS racing was kicking off and riders demanded heavy duty, but not quite DH-weight tires. This latest version comes in a 2.6" from the EVO line, has an APEX-reinforced casing, is Tubeless Easy and features an ADDIX Soft compound. There are multiple combinations of Magic Mary available from Schwalbe, this particular combination costs $87.99 USD / €78.99.


Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6


Magic Mary Details:

• Intended use: all mountain/enduro
• New 2.6" Casing
• New Addix Soft compound
• New Apex puncture proof casing
• Weight: 27.5" x 2.6" - 1080 grams (actual)
• Price: $87.99 USD / €67.90
www.schwalbe.com


Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6



Design

The pattern, number, and size of treads on the Magic Mary remains similar to previous versions in a smaller casing. This expanded 2.6" version means there are wider gaps between the treads, which should be better for mud clearance and biting into soft dirt.

The new APEX casing uses a double layer of material on the tire sidewalls in addition to the SnakeSkin fabric layer. The 'TL Easy' logo means that the tire will work tubeless from the get-go, with no air seepage through the sidewalls. It basically lands smack in the middle of a Super Gravity casing and an Evo Snakeskin weighing 1,080g.


Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6
The 2.6" Magic Mary versus a 2.8" Nobby Nic on the same 40mm rim. The MM measures 69mm and the NN measures 71mm
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6
The 2.6" Magic Mary versus the older 2.35" version on a 30mm rim.


Performance


The Magic Mary's inflated easily on my 40mm-wide, DT-Swiss XM1501 wheelset using a standard track pump. There is not a huge amount of space to mount the tire inside a 27.5" RockShox Yari/Lyrik casting, it will fit, but could clog in thick mud. Ideally, this tire would be paired with a 27+/29" fork casting.

Mary's first outing was on a dry, machine-built downhill run. Where a 2.35" Magic Mary SG feels more at home on hardpack (although still bettered by a specific dry condition tire), this version, with its wider spacing, felt sketchy and vague as the spiky tread block struggled to bite and the outer surface area is limited to adhere to the dirt. The casing is also a little more lively than the heavily-damped feel of SG, which won't help in this situation.

On to softer terrain and some steep and technical climbs (dare I say on an eMTB), the Magic Mary provided tractor-like grip, though, I've never driven a tractor up trails as that would be cheating. Braking traction is also immense, cornering grip is great and breakaway is very controlled. Where the MM got out of its depth was at higher speeds, as vague tire roll started to appear, but the Apex casing is designed for people looking for something a little lighter than SG. Currently, I still prefer the feel of a narrower tire with a Super Gravity or DH casing for high-speed downhill, but I would like to try the 2.6" MM in a downhill casing with the Ultra Soft Addix; the combination of size and the stability from the heavier casing could be awesome for brutal tracks like Fort William – I remember racing the 2.8" Michelin Comp 32's back in the day.

The new orange-striped Addix Soft compound worked well and seems to be ideal for this size of tire and the speeds it excels at. The Ultra-Soft probably wouldn't help the shortcomings of casing and volume at higher speeds and a harder compound might revive that sick feeling of riding a 3.0", 700g tire in a plastic-based compound. The Addix Soft wore well and I didn't experience any knob-tearing.

2.6" tires do put riders in a predicament, though; especially riders who believe their bike has been perfectly optimized for a particular wheel size. Do you run extra-large tires on your 27.5" bike and end up with a higher ride height, or do you take your 27+/29" bike that has been perfectly optimized for larger diameters and use smaller tires and risk dragging your pedals along the ground?


Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6
Clearance of a 2.35" Magic Mary in a 27.5" RockShox Yari.
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6
Clearance of a 2.6" Magic Mary in a 27.5" RockShox Yari.



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesA great addition to the Magic Mary family. Where the narrower 2.35" Magic Mary is more of an all 'rounder, the 2.6" version needs soft dirt to shine. If you ride loose and choppy terrain with generally low velocity, the tractor-like grip is immense and confidence inspiring. Paul Aston




159 Comments

  • + 187
 2.6" ain't dead
  • + 31
 Will be soon at that price
  • + 3
 @toad321: The growing popularity of MTB is the main cause of inflated prices.
  • + 9
 @XCMark: good old supply and command.
  • + 2
 @mangochaos: Me Julie supplies it, and I demands it...
  • - 6
flag Kramz (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Good tire size, had 2.7", and they were pretty optimal. Don't want pizza cutters on a mountain bike. My friend had a 2.3" BMX, and it sunk in mud like a brick in water, not enough area to distribute the pressure.
  • - 2
 20" BMX
  • + 75
 This review is lacking... maybe even biased.

What bike was used?
What does the rider weigh?
Why would you expect a MM to climb well as a rear?
Why not tell us where you started on air pressure?
Why not measure the tires with calipers after install?
Why not measure the tires after broken in?

For myself personally (245 lb rider, I ride in SoCal: steeps, rocks, loose over hard, and just plain dry and loose):
I tried these on my Hightower, back to back with 29x2.35 MM, orange compound fronts.
I calculated the volume of 29er MM on my 30mm inside rim to be 6.4L. (3D assembly of rim + carcass inside dims)
The calculated volume for the 27.5x2.6 on the 36 mm inside is 6.7L.
Volume for a 27.5x2.8 Rekon on a 40mm inside is 7.2L for reference.
27.5x2.35 is about 6.2L for reference or you BMX types.


The 27.5x2.6 MM measured 2.54" right after installed aired to 35 psi.
After a few rides and settling on 18 psi, the broken-in tire measures 2.62" at it's widest point.
The 29x2.35 MM measures 2.41" run at 21.5psi.
I ran the wimpier sidewall Rekons at 19 psi (27.5x2.8 on 40mm inside rims).


Actual weight of my 2.6 MM was 1021g.
Actual weight of my 29x2.35 was 894g.
Installed on wheel weights with sealant, ready to ride: 27.5x2.6 = 2120g, 29x2.35 = 2090g

Also for reference, the tread block height on the 2.6 is 5.5mm after break-in, where the 29er was at 4mm after half a season. I don't have a out of box measurement on the 29er, but they seem to be a shorter block.

Initial impression (7, 2.5 hour rides):
For me, the 2.6 pros:
-offers better breaking traction on steeps
-better cornering potential once fully leaned over
-smoother over rough terrain
-less vagueness than a 2.8
-better "float" in very loose situations where you would normally dig in

2.6 cons:
-it seems more sensitive to mid corner rocks and roots dragging you off line
-doesn't "cut" into a berm as well as the 29x2.35
-not quite as precise as 29x2.35
-not as much corner entry "confidence" aka vague on initial tip in
-for my area, the Apex adds weight where Snakeskin was fine before
  • + 65
 Um... Uh okay..
  • - 35
flag lenmerderdenfer (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Schwalbe owes everyone who has purchased their shitty tires a f -ing refund! F-ing ASAP!
  • + 40
 you got too much time on your hands ^
  • + 11
 Your review compares a 29" MM to a 27.5" MM...
  • + 63
 @GillKill22: we're all here scrolling through a bunch of no bodies comments on a tire. We all have too much time on our hands.
  • + 3
 @lenmerderdenfer: I just figured after having a delamination on the trail I'd never buy a Schwalbe again!
  • + 24
 This is merely an attempt to shift the discussion... If a "nobody" can provide this detail, why can't a reviewer or a marketer?

When they want $90 ish msrp for a tire, I want numbers so I can decide for myself. I've never seen anyone share calculated volumes, just nuances of more or less... Based on what?
  • + 5
 @freestyIAM: What is life?
  • + 1
 Just buy Minion DH casings, maybe double downs if you can afford/ find them. No other tyre will come close. They’re not too heavy, the other tyres are too light. This is what a proper mtb tyre should be.
  • - 3
 Chill out
  • - 4
flag PJD1 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Less riding more math and measuring please!!!!
Because his track pump and your track pump are going to put the exact same amount of air pressure in the same model tire. And he will feel the exact same sensations of the tire on his bike as you did on yours. Am I on to your thought process?
That's why those numbers are useless.
  • - 1
 @XCMark: I bought two one season and they were shit. I heard that they fix the problem and then bought the best Dh tire they offer and well... same crappy problems, such as, the mold is not true (they should call the brand "wobble tires"). They are always difficult to set to a rim. They leak when new and never stop leaking. The knobs rip off and rip holes in the tire.
  • + 1
 I always receive the TL;DR for comments this long.
  • + 1
 Don't get too hung up on the numbers. This review is suited for what most riders will experience.
  • + 6
 i enjoyed that review better than the pinkbike review. thanks for putting the tire volume so we dont have to dig for all the specs. you dont sound "as cool" as the marketing stuff but it has everything, as a customer, i want to know - and thats actually all i wish reviews had...
  • + 1
 @freestyIAM: this was a productive washroom break IMO...
  • + 2
 Less metal masterbation and more riding.
  • + 25
 "Dare I say e-mtb......I've never driven a tractor up trails as that would be cheating"

Sorry Paul riding an e-mtb is cheating. Save that crap for ePinkBIke.
  • + 11
 Hey, I got some pitchforks and torches. Let's do this thing!!!

But in all seriousness, eMTB = Moped = the devil
  • + 13
 Seriously...testing mtb tires on an electric cycle for an mtb site...?
  • + 3
 And that 2.6 MM climbs like a dream... when you have a few hundred extra watts at your disposal. Not very useful info for those of us that actually ride mountain bikes.
  • + 19
 "didn't experience any knob tearing" How many runs/days of use and terrain ridden on the tires for reference please?
  • + 54
 I had this problem the other day, bloody stung for days it did!
  • + 6
 I didn't have any too, Im on my 3rd MM, and 2sd RockRazor, and had no problems at all with the knob tearing apart. And belive me, I gave this tyres a hell of a hard time.
  • + 2
 @lee-vps-savage:You should be more careful
  • + 17
 @Ericpilot: I was riding in 'dry' but certainly not 'loose' conditions!
  • + 2
 I will test the latest breed of MMarys and Rock Razors and can report on knob tearing after winter. Schwalbe Rep claims that they have fixed the issue. We’ll see.
  • + 2
 I love how MM handle when they're new but I've destroyed the side knobs in only 1-2 rides at my local bike park. There's a fair amount of loose dirt and some sharp rocks but I've never had this issue with any Maxxis. Also I'm running the trailstar compound since my experience with vertstar lasted only a couple runs. What surprised me is that the front wheel has the same problem, if it was just the rear I'd blame it on sloppy riding. I'm running 2.35 MM on 30mm ID rims so they have proper shape.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: "fixed the issue"
  • - 5
flag lenmerderdenfer (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Schwalbe Magic Marrys suck "f -ing shit!!! My three tires now have ripped to shit knobs (the knobs rip off before wearing out, and they are so porous that they piss "blue dot" sealant all over the place, even when blazing new, by blowing bubbles for months on end. I was in Verbier this past weekend and had a side knob rip off and blow out the front tire! I naturally mounted a Maxxis in stead. I love the grip achieved by the magic marry, however, they are truly a bitch! They are a nightmare to mount up too! Fubar!
  • + 5
 Sounds like snake skin casing? The SG have been bulletproof for me, I cant say i've even punctured one to the point of sealant coming out.
  • + 1
 @lee-vps-savage: :-) nice one
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: There was a blog that explained the delamination and knob tearing of tire cases was a temperature issue during the bonding phase.

Schwalbe wouldnt warranty a 3 month old MM that delaminated on me. So no more of their stuff for me!
  • + 1
 My MMs lasted less than a truck loaded with drugs in front of a bunch of roadies. The new ones? I don't know I don't care
  • + 2
 Though to be fair they had more grip than a bunch of roadies gripped onto the same truck, and that's a lot
  • - 4
flag WAKIdesigns (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @XCMark: that may be the case, it sounds quite likely. But my theory is that the issue is also caused by how little rubber there is around the casing. Their Evo tyres are by average 100g lighter than anything from the competition despite having regular sized knobs, and then the kevlar thread starts to come out through the sidewall after only few months use. I'll see how it works.
  • - 5
flag WAKIdesigns (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Benito-Camelas: hahaha, that was funny but I think people are unfair to the roadies, I'm pretty sure that football players from Spanish or Italian team wouldn't even bother to grab a dosage of drugs that you can fit in a truck... it would barely let them get up in the morning. I met Podolski in person, in Decathlon shop, that dude was jacked as fuuuuuuuk
  • + 0
 @PhoS: Nope! SG and top of the line too!
  • + 0
 @XCMark: I'm here helping fellow consumers out and getting negative clicks!
  • + 2
 @lenmerderdenfer:

Crazy you must be a beast. I haven't lost a knob in my last 3+ sets of Schwalbes on my AM and DH bikes. I'm switching back over to Maxxis for my own reasons though.
  • + 19
 How to add more weight and squirm to your bike in one easy step!
  • + 6
 2.1's for life!
  • + 16
 no 26" ?
  • + 6
 CRC are selling them in 26 x 2.6.
The problem is that when they arrived (ordered the Purple DH Addix version) they had 2.5" written on the sidewall, and when I pulled my old 2.5MM off the bike and checked the carcasses, the pretend 2.6 measures exactly the same carcass width as the old 2.35.
Another point is that even in 26", my tyre weighed in at 1400g exactly.
Grip is pretty good though, and they don't seem to be wearing down or taking damage (and I'm not exactly a "finesse" rider)
  • + 1
 @DokonjoDaikon: Same thing happened to me. Ordered 26x2.6 addix us mm from crc and received 2.5. Ordered another 26x2.6 from bike-components.de and it has been six weeks...presume its lost in the mail...and IF it arrives and is a 2.5 I will be pissed.
  • + 10
 Wait - so the only comment about technical climbing traction (which is somewhat important to tires meant to be all about traction) is derived from using it on an ebike? Seriously? So if you were to live, say, in a place with lots of rooty technical muddy climb trails you'd ride on your way to rooty technical muddy descencts, and you'd be interested in a tire that gives you more traction, that's not really addressing whether the extra traction here might or might not be worth the expected penalty of a heavier, more sluggish tire when you're going up under your own power. Brilliant work...
  • + 13
 Wait, did it measure wider on a narrower rim? 71mm vs 69mm on the 40?
  • + 3
 Highly suspect.
  • + 3
 I did questiob that myself. The only thing I can think is that the narrower rim lets the tyre balloon out a bit more. I wouls also argue that 40mm is a little wide for a 2.6" tyre.
  • + 8
 Pretty sure those numbers are for 2 dif tires on 40mm rims: 71mm for 2.8 Nobby Nic, 69mm for 2.6 Magic Mary. But, good question - why no measurements on the 30mm rim? It would be interesting to compare...
  • + 1
 I thought it funny too at first but, maybe if the narrower rim rounds the tyre more the big edge block on the MM would splay out at an angle making it wider, rather than standing more upright on the wider rim.
  • + 8
 I have a 2.5" mm on the front of my DH bike, and it's pretty freaking huge. You can feel the thing sucking energy from your momentum on anything that's not steep. I have a 2.35 on the back, and that's adequate for everything. On the front the 2.5 is nice on some steep and loose trails, but feels slow on anything not a double black.
  • + 11
 It’s a massive Mary
  • + 6
 Spacing Fail. The 2.35 MM is awesome on the hardpack & loose rocks we have here in Colorado. The key is the tightly spaced and aggressive side knobs. For this 2.6" Schwalbe just made the knob spacing wider--hence the sliding on hardpack. Schwalbe did the exact same thing on the Nobby Nic, the 2.35 is tightly spaced, the 2.6" waaaay too wide. All they did here is take and awesome tire and make it bigger and crappier. Nothing wrong with a big crap, but I don't want it on front of my bike. Give me the tight knobs and damn the weight gain.
  • + 1
 So, fat bike tires are haha, plus tires are not cool and squishy, everybody complains that 2.5 is only 2.35...Is 2.6 supposed to be the perfect middle ground of being a monster truck tire without going that .2mm that gets you into the uncool category??? Again, tire needs to grip relentlessly, not puncture and also weigh nothing to make it easy to pedal...Sometimes reading comments leads me to believe the e-bike infestation is customer demands fault. Bike needs to be super strong, tires bullet proof and I need help pedaling it because its too heavy now...just sayin
  • + 6
 I just want to see the this new casing in the other sizes, very much because the snakeskin is too light for my use, and the SuperGravity is too heavy, there is no main term in this, they are like 300gr apart from each other.
  • + 5
 If there Apex is available in a 2.35, and the side knobs don't tear, it is ideal...paired with a Hans Dampf SG rear.
  • + 3
 @ReformedRoadie: I have one MM snake Skin on the front for like 6 months or more now, and its holding up really well, my problem is on the rear, SnakeSkin doesn't hold to the big rocky stuff, and I find that they lack on stomething between the MM and the RR, more like the Hans Dampf but with bigger side knobs, that would be just perfect for me.
  • + 2
 @ArkangeL: The SS MM I have on the front has the side knobs tearing. I also have a SG MM but haven't mounted it yet. May save it for enduros and park days...I imagine that thing will be tough to haul uphill.

HD Super gravity on the back has been brilliant. Doesn't squirm at all on the 25mm I.D. rims.
  • + 0
 This thing in Super Gravity might be interesting. I guess the lack of thick sidewall options is the reason why those guys Tcha-Tcha-Shnaggy-Alaska epic film didn’t use 2.8” Minions, because I bet that wider tyre would perform better in such comditions.
  • + 7
 So a great front winter tyre to make sure you don't lose the front end but don't take it near a bike park, rocks or hard pack?
  • + 8
 is there really any need for a 40mm rim??
  • + 4
 Nope. Anything over 30 is pointless unless you use 3.0" tires. Most dh riders are on 25 to 30
  • + 1
 I think they were meant to replicate the feel of stiffer carcass tyres (maxxis Dual Ply, etc) but without using a heavier tyre. But they don’t really and you get none of the superior damping that DH casings deliver. Better just to use the proper tool for the job - a proper tyre.
So yeah, nope. There’s no need. 25mm - 30mm is more than adequate unless you wanna use massive tyres...even then 40mm seems a bit much to me.
  • + 1
 For wider tires yes! Anything 2.5* and above works best. Wide tires need wide rims for sidewall stability.

*real 2.5 eg 63-64mm not Maxxis 2.5=2.3"
  • + 7
 "If you ride loose and choppy terrain with generally low velocity".

Low velocity...i pass.
  • + 5
 dentists we're looking at you....
  • + 1
 @eswebster: for better smiles
  • + 3
 "2.6" tires do put riders in a predicament, though; especially riders who believe their bike has been perfectly optimized for a particular wheel size. Do you run extra-large tires on your 27.5" bike and end up with a high ride height, or do you take your 27+/29" bike that has been perfectly optimized for larger diameters and use smaller tires and risk dragging your pedals along the ground?"

Ride height due to tire width (and small changes in height) is getting overblown (excuse the pun). In this case, it's as if the author only accounts for a tire's weighted sag when it's convenient for his rhetorical argument.
  • + 6
 Maybe Schwalbe can confirm what inner rim diameter they assumed when designing/optimizing this 2.6" Mary?
  • + 3
 My fav tire for DH racing in most conditions is the 2.35 SG Magic Mary....but I can't imagine climbing or riding flatter sections on a 2.6 version...the rolling resistance would be a real drag!
  • + 3
 All I read was "if your a novice and don't know what a tire with a good biting edge feels like then yeah you'll like this tire"
  • + 1
 I rode the 2.6 Magic Mary and 2.6 Rock Razor this last weekend around Reno, Tahoe and Downieville. The MM rolls slow but grips like a maniac around Reno and Tahoe and on the loose stuff at downieville. However, on the hand full of wet rocks and roots of downievilee the combination was absolutely atrocious. The worst tires I have ever used on slick instances like that. Luckily in Reno we don't have wet rocks, but the next time I ride that type of terrain I'll definitely be switching back to minions. I would be interested to see if the pink super soft add dicks compound would help this.
  • + 1
 I run 2.5x26 Magic Mary DH Vertstar on both wheels on a Mondraker Summum. I have a 2.35 Magic Mary on a Mondraker Foxy, and it is more precise. like the 2.5 because I can run on anything, except very deep snow. I just sink. It looks stupid.
  • + 1
 YES WE NEED WIDER DH TIRES!! I ride 2.35 on my trail bike so why would i want to be limited to 2.4 or 2.5 on my Dh rig, bring back the good ol' days of having tires sized 2.1-3" and let the riders chose what we want. IMO i want to ride 2.6 front and rear
  • + 5
 Does 1/10th of an inch really make a difference?
  • + 12
 @bonkywonky: only in your head, and that can be a big difference
  • + 2
 @bonkywonky: That's what she said
  • + 2
 @ibishreddin: That's actually really well put my guy
  • + 2
 @bonkywonky: Difference between the 2.5 and 2.6 MM is actually really sigificant. Unlike the the difference between the 2.4 and 2.5 minions for example. I found the 2.6 was much closer to a true plus tire in that the casing was very high volume and quite tall. I would consider the 2.6 as more of an option for someone running 2.8s but who want a stiffer carcass to prevent some of the tire squirm you can get with plus but want very similar traction.
  • + 1
 Honest question; how does testing parts on an eMTB differ? Companies claim that eMTB's need different partes e.g. Guide REs, if this is the case, then how does pinkbike intend to strike a balance between testing 'standard' parts on eMTBs versus real MTBs? Is this tyre review less applicable to my normal bike?
Not trying to start a fight, just have never ridden an eMTB, so just wondering...
  • + 1
 The Guide RE's are just regular "R" brake levers coupled with the Code calipers - the code's have better stopping power for the heavier assist e-bikes. The RE designation is marketing to seem like it's made specifically for an e-bike.
  • + 3
 Although they typically suck e-mtbs are heavy and require a heavy durable tire to keep air the air on the right side on the rubber (inside). The same is called for on the braking aspect. E-mtb rated guides have the same sized pistons caliper as the new codes I believe.
  • + 2
 @triptex: Guide REs are old Code calipers paired to Guide R levers. Tho you have some eMTBs that are quite good yet i wouldn't want one for now.
  • + 1
 @triptex: tyty, all makes sense!
  • + 3
 I personally think it is all marketing BS! Here is an example:
I weigh 60kg and my friend weighs 80kg
both of use ride 14kg bikes with the same spec brakes, tires, etc. Sure we don't ride the same tire pressures.
Now If I get on a ebike which weighs 22kg that adds 8kg more to my bike + person weight. However that is still 9kg less than my friend on a normal bike!

60+14=74kg
60+23=83kg
80+14=94kg

Now I can understand an ebike drivetrain but ebike tires, ebike forks, ebike wheels is just bull!
  • + 3
 would have hoped for a few more words on the new addix compound -grip, rolling ?
  • + 1
 Very grippy, quite long lasting (very long lasting comparable to the old knob tearing compounds). Orange/Purple are pretty similiar to the new Maxxis 3C compounds. I cant comment to rolling resistance on smaller tread tires but I found them faster than the E13 and comparable to Maxxis 3C on heavy tread tires.
  • + 3
 You do not need a Plus fork, the Fox 36 works great;

youtu.be/1_OGxB1WwuA
  • + 1
 Thanks for the info! It seems ok but on the 36 the fork crown goes lower than the arch when bottoming out. To properly check the clearance you should deflate the fork!
  • + 1
 Skimming through the comments. Either missed or did nobody recognize that the comparison in picture 4 shows a hans dampf , not a hobby nice. Just some of the most popular tires over there , so just sayin...
  • + 0
 A funny thing with Schwalbe plus tyres is that they use bigger knobs on them than on their narrower versions. Rocket Ron in 2.8” uses knobs that are almost as big as Magic Mary in 2.35. Makes no sense. I would buy a RoRo+ to decrease rolling resistance as compared to my current 2.2 Bonty XR2. Then wide and more deflated volume has more grip so the logic would say, make the knobs smaller.
  • + 4
 Please make these in 29”!?.
  • + 1
 They do!
  • + 1
 @SintraFreeride: guess I just need to look harder. Haven’t been able to find one wider than 2.35 in stock anywhere. Ughhh.
Good intel though, least now I know they’re out there. Thanks!
  • + 1
 @jdsusmc: I double checked and I was mistaken. They make a 2.6 and 2.8 in 27.5. but not in 29". However, they the do make a Nobby Nic in 29x2.6 at 950g:
www.schwalbe.com/en/offroad-reader/nobby-nic.html
  • + 1
 @SintraFreeride: Yeah, no worries. Id be fine with a Nobby Nic on the back but some Magic up front would be ideal. Hopefully soon!
  • + 3
 Great solution for a problem that doesn't exist.
  • + 2
 I completely agree. Another false new crap for who wants to believe that it's new.
  • + 3
 Could we get a comparison to say a Minion or Shorty?
  • + 10
 This is an MTB tyre, a Minion is a small yellow fictional film character that likes banana's. Does that help?
  • + 7
 @bigtim: dare I ask what a Shorty is?
  • + 6
 @fartymarty: the politically correct name for an umpa loompa ;-)
  • + 5
 @fartymarty:

in urban dictionary terms, “a fine ass woman, or your girl.” But if you're hip hop-inclined, you know that shorty has multiple meanings, used to refer to a woman, kid, or man (one new to drugs, gang life, or rap).
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: A shorty is a Minion with little erections!
  • + 3
 Make it in a 29" and I'll take 4 of them NOW!
  • + 24
 What type of bi-cycle are you riding with 4 wheels?
  • + 1
 @lee-vps-savage: @stacykohut
  • + 1
 How’s the tread life compared to the old Trailstar and VertStar? Oddly enough I always thought the knobs ripped off the TrailStar version much sooner.
  • + 1
 Sounds like a good tire for the techy trails! The size reminds me of the old nokian gazalodia! Those were bad a$$ back in the day
  • + 1
 Funny how 10 years ago I was running some 2.7 Wtb timber wolfs but not for very long.
  • + 2
 I might a order a new MM for my 29er in 2,25. What is wrong with me?
  • + 1
 The one thing I don't mind spending money on is tires. Ya they are expensive but its hard to beat fresh tires
  • + 1
 So they took their 2.35 tire, which was actually wider than 2.35, and finally labled it correctly with 2.6?
  • + 1
 actually, if you look at the pic comparing the old 2.35 vs the new 2.6, both on 30mm rim, the new 2.6 is actually a fair bit bigger... though it would be nice if they gave some mm width measurements, like they did on the 40mm rim...
  • + 1
 No, they took their 2,5" and labeled it 2,6" saying "All new 2,6" tire..." Wrong!!!!
  • + 1
 Their 2.35 tire measures 2.36. You must be confused because of Maxxis. Their 2.5 measure 2.3 and their old 2.7 measure 2.5.
  • + 1
 Get your frame ready to fit 2.8 tyres as schwalbe is allways way wider then on numbers
  • + 1
 Fat tyre out performed by its original unhyped sibling but climbs OK in loam... Must be worth 2 out of 5.
  • + 1
 Screw that, i want a 2.25 Magic Mary for my rear tyre in winter
  • + 1
 Came to laugh at the price, not disappointed
  • + 0
 Reposted: Schwalbe owes everyone who has purchased their shitty tires a f -ing refund! F-ing ASAP!
  • + 1
 With that kind of striping, looks like a Nokian.
  • + 1
 2,35 narrow tire ... XC riders will kill us lol
  • + 1
 Doesn't this tire seem like the Kenda Blue Groove without the center knob?
  • + 1
 "New Apex puncture proof casing"
That's a bold claim, is it guaranteed?
  • + 1
 Simply......... useless. Forget that false new thing and have fun dudes Smile
  • + 1
 How did the height compare with the 2.8 Nobby Nic, may I ask @paulaston?
  • + 1
 It is just not a plus tire... It is far smaller than NobyNick... My 11 years daughter has one pair and I was able to compare it directly... Noby Nick 2,8 just look like a balloon...
  • + 1
 If you run Cush Core the squirm is gone even at very low pressures.
  • + 1
 price is pretty funny -schwalbe prizes drop to 40 € in notime here
  • + 1
 At this rate the Minion DHF 2.7 Slow Reezay will make a return.
  • + 1
 Non sense buddy... Maxxis Minion DHF or DHR II 27,5" x 2,8" measure exactly 2,63" on 1,6 Bar (23 PSI)... Their big blocks are unbeatable... I am using them on one of my wheel sets. Braking abilities are awesome.
  • + 1
 That is a big tire thats for sure.
  • - 1
 Need a 2.8 version for my Prime
  • + 0
 read above
  • + 1
 They also make a 2.8 Magic Mary.
  • - 2
 So it's the same as a 2.35 mm just more sorry and you can't go as fast on dry pack. Interesting
  • + 1
 In the words of the great virgin Mary, "Come again?"
  • + 1
 @Trudeez: a day later autocorrect has me dumbfounded on what I actually wanted to say :/
  • - 2
 When you realize almost all Schwalbe MTB tyre names have the same initials.
  • + 1
 Such a coincidence! It's called an anagram, dude ???? just sounds better, easier to remember and therefore sells better
  • + 1
 @Flo-W: An anagram? Isn't it called an alliteration?


Post a Comment



