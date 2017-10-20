Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6

The Magic Mary has been around for years and is easily the most popular offering from Schwalbe, for the downhill and enduro crew. The Super Gravity casing came just at the right time when EWS racing was kicking off and riders demanded heavy duty, but not quite DH-weight tires. This latest version comes in a 2.6" from the EVO line, has an APEX-reinforced casing, is Tubeless Easy and features an ADDIX Soft compound. There are multiple combinations of Magic Mary available from Schwalbe, this particular combination costs $87.99 USD / €78.99.
Magic Mary Details:
• Intended use: all mountain/enduro
• New 2.6" Casing
• New Addix Soft compound
• New Apex puncture proof casing
• Weight: 27.5" x 2.6" - 1080 grams (actual)
• Price: $87.99 USD / €67.90
Design
The pattern, number, and size of treads on the Magic Mary remains similar to previous versions in a smaller casing. This expanded 2.6" version means there are wider gaps between the treads, which should be better for mud clearance and biting into soft dirt.
The new APEX casing uses a double layer of material on the tire sidewalls in addition to the SnakeSkin fabric layer. The 'TL Easy' logo means that the tire will work tubeless from the get-go, with no air seepage through the sidewalls. It basically lands smack in the middle of a Super Gravity casing and an Evo Snakeskin weighing 1,080g.
The 2.6" Magic Mary versus a 2.8" Nobby Nic on the same 40mm rim. The MM measures 69mm and the NN measures 71mm
The 2.6" Magic Mary versus the older 2.35" version on a 30mm rim.
Performance
The Magic Mary's inflated easily on my 40mm-wide, DT-Swiss XM1501 wheelset using a standard track pump. There is not a huge amount of space to mount the tire inside a 27.5" RockShox Yari/Lyrik casting, it will fit, but could clog in thick mud. Ideally, this tire would be paired with a 27+/29" fork casting.
Mary's first outing was on a dry, machine-built downhill run. Where a 2.35" Magic Mary SG feels more at home on hardpack (although still bettered by a specific dry condition tire), this version, with its wider spacing, felt sketchy and vague as the spiky tread block struggled to bite and the outer surface area is limited to adhere to the dirt. The casing is also a little more lively than the heavily-damped feel of SG, which won't help in this situation.
On to softer terrain and some steep and technical climbs (dare I say on an eMTB), the Magic Mary provided tractor-like grip, though, I've never driven a tractor up trails as that would be cheating. Braking traction is also immense, cornering grip is great and breakaway is very controlled. Where the MM got out of its depth was at higher speeds, as vague tire roll started to appear, but the Apex casing is designed for people looking for something a little lighter than SG. Currently, I still prefer the feel of a narrower tire with a Super Gravity or DH casing for high-speed downhill, but I would like to try the 2.6" MM in a downhill casing with the Ultra Soft Addix; the combination of size and the stability from the heavier casing could be awesome for brutal tracks like Fort William – I remember racing the 2.8" Michelin Comp 32's back in the day.
The new orange-striped Addix Soft compound worked well and seems to be ideal for this size of tire and the speeds it excels at. The Ultra-Soft probably wouldn't help the shortcomings of casing and volume at higher speeds and a harder compound might revive that sick feeling of riding a 3.0", 700g tire in a plastic-based compound. The Addix Soft wore well and I didn't experience any knob-tearing.
2.6" tires do put riders in a predicament, though; especially riders who believe their bike has been perfectly optimized for a particular wheel size. Do you run extra-large tires on your 27.5" bike and end up with a higher ride height, or do you take your 27+/29" bike that has been perfectly optimized for larger diameters and use smaller tires and risk dragging your pedals along the ground?
Clearance of a 2.35" Magic Mary in a 27.5" RockShox Yari.
Clearance of a 2.6" Magic Mary in a 27.5" RockShox Yari.
Pinkbike's Take:
|A great addition to the Magic Mary family. Where the narrower 2.35" Magic Mary is more of an all 'rounder, the 2.6" version needs soft dirt to shine. If you ride loose and choppy terrain with generally low velocity, the tractor-like grip is immense and confidence inspiring.— Paul Aston
What bike was used?
What does the rider weigh?
Why would you expect a MM to climb well as a rear?
Why not tell us where you started on air pressure?
Why not measure the tires with calipers after install?
Why not measure the tires after broken in?
For myself personally (245 lb rider, I ride in SoCal: steeps, rocks, loose over hard, and just plain dry and loose):
I tried these on my Hightower, back to back with 29x2.35 MM, orange compound fronts.
I calculated the volume of 29er MM on my 30mm inside rim to be 6.4L. (3D assembly of rim + carcass inside dims)
The calculated volume for the 27.5x2.6 on the 36 mm inside is 6.7L.
Volume for a 27.5x2.8 Rekon on a 40mm inside is 7.2L for reference.
27.5x2.35 is about 6.2L for reference or you BMX types.
The 27.5x2.6 MM measured 2.54" right after installed aired to 35 psi.
After a few rides and settling on 18 psi, the broken-in tire measures 2.62" at it's widest point.
The 29x2.35 MM measures 2.41" run at 21.5psi.
I ran the wimpier sidewall Rekons at 19 psi (27.5x2.8 on 40mm inside rims).
Actual weight of my 2.6 MM was 1021g.
Actual weight of my 29x2.35 was 894g.
Installed on wheel weights with sealant, ready to ride: 27.5x2.6 = 2120g, 29x2.35 = 2090g
Also for reference, the tread block height on the 2.6 is 5.5mm after break-in, where the 29er was at 4mm after half a season. I don't have a out of box measurement on the 29er, but they seem to be a shorter block.
Initial impression (7, 2.5 hour rides):
For me, the 2.6 pros:
-offers better breaking traction on steeps
-better cornering potential once fully leaned over
-smoother over rough terrain
-less vagueness than a 2.8
-better "float" in very loose situations where you would normally dig in
2.6 cons:
-it seems more sensitive to mid corner rocks and roots dragging you off line
-doesn't "cut" into a berm as well as the 29x2.35
-not quite as precise as 29x2.35
-not as much corner entry "confidence" aka vague on initial tip in
-for my area, the Apex adds weight where Snakeskin was fine before
When they want $90 ish msrp for a tire, I want numbers so I can decide for myself. I've never seen anyone share calculated volumes, just nuances of more or less... Based on what?
Because his track pump and your track pump are going to put the exact same amount of air pressure in the same model tire. And he will feel the exact same sensations of the tire on his bike as you did on yours. Am I on to your thought process?
That's why those numbers are useless.
Sorry Paul riding an e-mtb is cheating. Save that crap for ePinkBIke.
But in all seriousness, eMTB = Moped = the devil
Schwalbe wouldnt warranty a 3 month old MM that delaminated on me. So no more of their stuff for me!
Crazy you must be a beast. I haven't lost a knob in my last 3+ sets of Schwalbes on my AM and DH bikes. I'm switching back over to Maxxis for my own reasons though.
The problem is that when they arrived (ordered the Purple DH Addix version) they had 2.5" written on the sidewall, and when I pulled my old 2.5MM off the bike and checked the carcasses, the pretend 2.6 measures exactly the same carcass width as the old 2.35.
Another point is that even in 26", my tyre weighed in at 1400g exactly.
Grip is pretty good though, and they don't seem to be wearing down or taking damage (and I'm not exactly a "finesse" rider)
HD Super gravity on the back has been brilliant. Doesn't squirm at all on the 25mm I.D. rims.
So yeah, nope. There’s no need. 25mm - 30mm is more than adequate unless you wanna use massive tyres...even then 40mm seems a bit much to me.
*real 2.5 eg 63-64mm not Maxxis 2.5=2.3"
Low velocity...i pass.
Ride height due to tire width (and small changes in height) is getting overblown (excuse the pun). In this case, it's as if the author only accounts for a tire's weighted sag when it's convenient for his rhetorical argument.
Not trying to start a fight, just have never ridden an eMTB, so just wondering...
I weigh 60kg and my friend weighs 80kg
both of use ride 14kg bikes with the same spec brakes, tires, etc. Sure we don't ride the same tire pressures.
Now If I get on a ebike which weighs 22kg that adds 8kg more to my bike + person weight. However that is still 9kg less than my friend on a normal bike!
60+14=74kg
60+23=83kg
80+14=94kg
Now I can understand an ebike drivetrain but ebike tires, ebike forks, ebike wheels is just bull!
youtu.be/1_OGxB1WwuA
Good intel though, least now I know they’re out there. Thanks!
www.schwalbe.com/en/offroad-reader/nobby-nic.html
in urban dictionary terms, “a fine ass woman, or your girl.” But if you're hip hop-inclined, you know that shorty has multiple meanings, used to refer to a woman, kid, or man (one new to drugs, gang life, or rap).
That's a bold claim, is it guaranteed?
I WAS ONE OF THE FIRST TO BUY MM 2,6"... FROM THE SAME ORDER I HAVE RECEIVED TWO TYRES SHWALBE MM 27,5" WIRED, ULTRA SOF ADDIX VERSION.. ONE WAS 2,5" AND SECOND ONE 2,6". AFTER MY COMPLAIN I HAVE RECEIVED THE ANSWER DIRECTLY FROM SCHWALBE THAT THE TYRES ARE EXACTLY THE SAME AND THAT IS NO DIFFERENCE IN SIZE. THEY JUST LABELED THE TYRES WITH 2,6" SIZE AFTER THEY STARTED TO MEASSURE THE TYRES WITH HIGHER AIR PRESSURE - SAME AS THEY MEASSURE IT BY MAXXIS.
PERSONALLY I HAVE MEASSURED BOTH TYRES AS WELL. AND THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 2,5" AND 2,6" TYRE.
THIS IS ALL STORRY AND HOPE I SAFE YOU SOME MONEY WITH THIS POST. FROM NOW ON SCHWALBE IS FOR ME A PURE SCAM COMPANY AND I AM NOT GOING TO BUY ANY TYRE IN MY LIFE FROM THEM ANYMORE.
If they would present this in advance, they would safe to many of us some money... It is just not fair that they change the label and say: "Now we have 2,6" tyres as well..." Fact is that they simply do not offer anything new except the Addix. If competition is doing this already for a decade doesn't mean that they can do this and everything will be ok. They became just another scam..
Yes, I am going to test Addix MM, since I have these tyres at home already... And if they are good, I am going to post positive feedback for sure... If the tyres have only new label and the Addix is not something better, I will let you know folks as well...
Exactly these three things I would like to test...
If all these "stimt" (is ok)I can reconsider about my decision...
