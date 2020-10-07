Schwalbe Releases New Lightweight Aerothan Tubes

Oct 7, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Schwalbe has introduced a new line of lightweight tubes, with options available for everything from mountain bikes to road bikes. The Aerothan tubes aren't made of rubber – instead, they're constructed from a thermoplastic polyurethane, which is said to be more puncture resistant than butyl and latex tubes while offering very low rolling resistance. At 87 grams for the 29” mountain bike version, the weights are impressively low, and the tubes also pack down to a much smaller size than a traditional tube.

Schwalbe produced a batch of lightweight thermoplastic tubes back in 2015, but they weren't satisfied with the durability of those blue tubes, so they went back to the drawing board. According to Felix Schäfermeier, Schwalbe Product Manage, “For five years, we have tested the material in cooperation with BASF and improved it to perfection, exploring a completely new area of technology. This was the only way to surpass apparent obstacles of wanting to combine minimal weight and greatest puncture protection.”



While the weight might be low, that's not exactly the case with the price, at around €28 for the mountain bike versions. Still, considering the weight and space savings it's easy to imagine picking up one to strap to a bike or toss in a pack in case of a flat that plugs can't fix. The tubes are made in Germany, and are 100% recyclable.




More info: schwalbe.com

11 Comments

  • 8 0
 Give Schwalbe another 5 years and there gonna start making condoms..
  • 6 0
 As long as they have supple sidewalls and great puncture protection, I'll buy them. Just need to figure out what thread pattern the missus wants.
  • 1 0
 the perfect gift for the biker who has everything except for kids, and wants to keep it that way.
  • 1 0
 I think I remember some very similar tubes from them like 5 years ago, waited for them but never seen them on shops in real. Carrying 27.5" 45g Tubolito under my seat. Just for the cases sealant wouldn't fix the hole.
  • 1 0
 Now, you get my attention, we've been struggling so much to keep air in the tires with only some marginal progress and without real drastic changes in material and design. it would be interesting to see a test...
  • 1 0
 "improved to perfection"... Every product manager's quote when R&D went over budget.
  • 1 0
 Either Schwalbe bought Tubolito, licensed Tubolito, or straight copied Tubolito.
  • 1 0
 How is this any different than Tublito tubes released a while back now ?
  • 1 0
 it's transparent, so you can see the air inside
  • 1 0
 28 euros!!!!! It’s cheaper to go tubeless
  • 1 0
 good stuff, be easy to carry....

