Schwalbe Sets Sights On Manufacturing Tires From Recycled Rubber

The amount of energy saved by recycling used goods versus manufacturing new ones is up for debate, but reducing the amount of waste that goes into landfills is not, and that's exactly what Schwalbe
aims to achieve with their used tire recycling pilot program. The development of the innovative feedstock system comes with help from Pyrum Innovations AG, a German-based company that specializes in building and operating plants to thermally decompose organic materials, and the Technische Hochschule Köln – University of Applied Sciences.
Supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), the project is researching how to develop a sustainable recycling system for used bicycle tires. Currently, unwanted tires are incinerated or buried in landfills and the goal of the collaborating partners is to change this to a closed-loop economic system by recovering the raw materials. In particular, Schwalbe plans to take the secondary raw materials from the recycling process and put them towards brand new products.
As it stands, Schwalbe, states that all of the bicycles tubes they manufacturer are 100% recyclable. They started a project back in 2015 to collect used tubes from dealers, recycling and reusing them to make tubes of equal quality. Schwalbe is continually becoming more sustainable and won the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the ‘Pioneers’ category.
We've reached out to Schwalbe to ask if their full intent is to build on this process and manufacture tubes and tires from 100% recycled rubber. Pryum Innovations AG is an innovative recycling technology company based in Germany. On the basis of the worldwide patented, unique thermolysis process, the company develops, builds and operates recycling plants, with the help of which Pyrum extracts raw materials of high quality from used tires, rubber and plastic waste and feeds them back into the material cycle. The raw materials obtained include thermolysis oil, for which Pyrum has received REACH certification, and recovered carbon black (rCB).
I recently watched a documentary about tires and near the beginning of the doc they asked "what is a product that is discarded when it is only 5% worn?" The answer is tires!
