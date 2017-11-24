PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Schwalbe's 2.6-inch Nobby Nic for 29ers - Review

Nov 24, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.6 EVO TLE


This week, we review Schwalbe's reinvented Nobby Nic in the 2.6 by 29-inch size, with their "Snakeskin" reinforced Evo TLE casing. Pinkbike has thoroughly tested the Nobby Nic before, and at first glance, it may appear to be the same tire, but recent improvements, especially Schwalbe's new Addix Speedgrip rubber compound, have breathed new life into it. I've been riding the 2.6-inch version on my 29er for a while and continue to be impressed with its performance - especially in the durability department. Schwalbe's new rubber formula has transformed its reputation for durability, from tread that wore through like dollar-store pencil erasers, to a level of toughness that rivals popular Maxxis tires.

The 2.6-inch Nobby Nic Evo TLE weighs 840 grams and measures 2.55 inches (64.7 mm) at its widest point when mounted to 30-millimeter inner-width rims at 22 psi. In case you were wondering, the tire's outer diameter is 29.5 inches, and they retail for around $90 USD.


Nobby Nic 29 x 2.6" Details:

• Purpose: all-condition, mixed-terrain AM/trail tire
• High-performance, tubeless-ready, "Evolution" casing, folding bead
• Tough, long-wearing Addix Speedgrip rubber
• Nylon "Snakeskin" sidewall protection layer
• Actual dimensions: 2.55"/64.7mm width, 29.5"/749mm diameter
• Weight: 840 grams (actual)
• MSRP: $92 USD
• Contact: Schwalbe USA, Schwalbe Germany
Schwalbe 29 x 2.6" Nobby Nic

by RichardCunningham
by RichardCunningham


Features and Performance

Schwalbe switched to the present Nobby Nic tread pattern back in 2014 when we first reviewed it in the 27.5-inch size. Since then, a number of successful tires have appeared with similar designs: a supple casing topped with pointy, well-separated tread blocks, arranged in a rounded profile. The best aspect of this configuration is that the pointy tread blocks can reach through soft or dusty soil and find traction below the surface like hundreds of little goat feet, while the supple casing reduces the rolling resistance of an otherwise aggressive tread pattern.

For trail riders, the Nobby Nic provides a lot of climbing grip, along with a sensitive feel that helps top tricky climbs, especially when you have to scratch up and over dusty boulders or root masses. As mentioned, the Achilles Heel of the Nobby Nic has been accelerated wear and a shortage of high-speed cornering grip, but Schwalbe's switch to their new Addix Speedgrip rubber compound put those negatives to rest.

The new compound has shrugged off a number of high-speed runs down embedded rocks without a single cut. The edging blocks are wearing very well and hold their shape under pressure. Overall, the grip is noticeably better too and together those improvements give the impression that I am riding a different tire. I keep waiting for the Nobby Nic to break and slide when I push it into a turn, but most often, I am left wishing I'd gone after it a lot harder.
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.6 EVO TLE
The 29 x 2.6-inch Nobby Nic is 0.5 inches taller (12.7mm) and 0.25 inches wider (6.4mm) than a 29 x 2.3-inch Maxxis Minion.


Perfect for 29ers?

Before I get too far in, I'd like to state that the motivation for this report is the Nobby Nic in the 2.6-inch size seems to be ideally suited for 29-inch wheels. At 840 grams, it's still lightweight enough to accelerate without lagging, and the tire's wide carcass and rounded tread pattern pair well with the larger-diameter wheel's elongated contact patch. Specifically, the tread grips consistently at any lean angle, which seems to play well with the smoother arcs that big-wheel bikes scribe around corners.
Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.6 EVO TLE
Schwalbe's "Snakeskin" reinforcement is coarse-woven Nylon layer bonded to the sidewall.

Those unfamiliar with large-volume tires may balk at the look of 2.6-inch rubber on a big-wheel bike, but in spite of the fact that the media seems to be grappling to categorize it separately, 2.6 feels and responds more like an evolutionary step. All-mountain riders are coming to terms with wider rims, which have in turn, created the opportunity to experiment with larger width tires. As evidence: mounted to 30-millimeter-inner-width rims, the 2.6-inch Nobby Nic delivers the lateral support one would expect from stiffer, smaller-volume casing, but without a hint of the harshness. It's not going to fit every bike, but if you have the chance to try one, you may find it hard to return to a conventional width, 2.35-inch tire.

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.6 EVO TLE
Schwalbe Addix tire compound
The blue line indicates Schwalbe's tough-wearing Addix Speedgrip mixed-condition compound.

I ran the same tires on both ends, and after some experimenting, I found that pressures near 20 to 24 psi (front/rear) worked best overall, in rocky conditions that ranged from tacky, moist soil to blown-out dust on top of cement-hard dirt. (PB editor Mike Kazimer reports that they also grip well in wet conditions.) At those numbers, straight-line traction was such that I easily topped loose technical climbs - pitches I had struggled with using the well proven Maxxis Minion tires, and braking traction was equally dependable. A better comparison may be that, in the 29-inch size, the new Nobby Nic sacrifices some of the class-leading grip of Schwalbe's Magic Mary, but in return, you get the same versatility in a much faster rolling and quicker accelerating tire.


Pinkbike's Take:

bigquotesWhy make the distinction between 27.5 and 29-inch wheels for Schwalbe's new Addix-powered Nobby Nic? I think time has proven that a tire with a defined row of well-supported edging blocks works best with 27.5-inch wheels. I was surprised, however, by how much better suited the Nobby Nic's more rounded, staggered edging tread is to the 29-inch format, and especially so in the larger, 2.6-inch casing. If you shuttle gravity trails all day or race enduro, stick with the tires you know best. If you are searching for a go-anywhere, ride-anything trail tire for big wheel bikes, the new and improved Nobby Nic 2.6-inch EVO TLE is going to be hard to beat.RC


16 Comments

  • + 2
 Slight correction - the Schwalbe compounds have been rebranded and renamed, but they're not technically any different.
Vert Star = Ultra soft
Trail Star = Soft
Pace Star = hard

Etc, etc
  • + 2
 I'll probably get negative props for this straight away, but the real reason schwalbe rebranded their compounds was to regain some control of the online sales pricing. Any perceived differences are placebo
  • + 1
 I'm glad to hear they've improved it. The speed of wear and side wall flimsiness ( even on the snakeskin version) of the old 27.5 x 2.35 tyres was shyte. Hans Dampf/Magic Mary is my preferred Schwalbe combination, until all the shoulder knobs get ripped off the Hans that is.
  • + 3
 I sure do love my Schwalabe tires. I’ve ridden many other brands and keep coming back to them.
  • + 0
 I see I kicked their as last time on Magic Mary 2,6 review. My comment was erased but in this article the author and Schwalbe PR guys toke very careful and precise approach. The measurement standard they adopted is exactly defined and real data of measurements correctly exposed. Bravo, cleaver learn fast.
  • + 0
 To be honest I like Magic Mary in soft compound so I like the RockRazor and Procore is interesting. But Nobby Nic and Hans Dampf are bloody useless... I bet 100% that if you cut out the knob parts to create a channel between center and side knobs, it would be an awesome tyre. The intermediate knobs ruin it all. Also my impression is that in recent years Pace Star and Addix speed are not as grippy as Pace Star used to be around 2012. I had a break from those tyres between 2013-2016 and come back to them now and I am surprised how little grip there is.
  • + 1
 Your comment wasn't deleted, it was downvoted below the threshold and hidden at the bottom of the comments.
  • + 2
 WTF---$92 bucks for a bike tire!!!---- come on!!! hope it comes with a french maid to wash my balls I mean bike
  • + 1
 That vid was enriching. Heh. Made me chuckle.
  • + 1
 I paid less per tire for my car tires
  • + 6
 Makes sense considering i paid less for my car than i did for my bike
  • + 2
 over here in Europe SChwalbe are cheap. It is Maxxis that breaks my balls.
  • + 3
 I WISH I could find car tires for less than that.
  • + 1
 Did I really read $92 ?
  • + 2
 I’m getting tired of these fast rolling price increases.
  • + 3
 Must be inflation.

Post a Comment



