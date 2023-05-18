Schwalbe's "Buzz Cut" Prototype XC Race Tire

May 18, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Fast rolling Shwalbe s for the Canyon Cllctv.

All of the secret components that brands have been working on over the off season are spilling into the races now, like Schwalbe’s prototype cross-country marathon tire. First reported by Bike Rumor, our onsite photographers also sent over close-ups of the redesigned tread from the Nove Mesto World Cup season opener.

The blue lettering of the “First Ride” hot patch signifies Schwalbe’s prototype and the tan wall could be solely to draw some attention. There’s a red line down the center to denote the Addix Speed compound, although there’s no telling what kind of casing or TPI is used.


As for the tread, it’s closest to the Thunderburt, a fast-rolling, semi-slick tire with widely-spaced, medium-sized shoulder lugs but is much more uniform in block spacing. It’s also entirely different than the Racing Ray / Ralph combination of front and rear specific tires, but appears to be used as front and rear tire choice.

The new design features three identical rows of hollow, square blocks, with a siped transition knob, and a lower height shoulder lug that is spaced tighter than those found on the Thunderburt.

We’ll check in with Schwalbe to see what other information about the new tire we can drag out of them. If we were to guess, this much more evenly spaced tread will be an addition to the lineup, rather than a replacement.

Line Burquier s bike all polished up.


27 Comments

  • 26 0
 Lycra Larry
  • 4 0
 Lycra Levi endorsed DC
  • 2 0
 Fast Cash
  • 2 0
 Slippery Sean
(You say slippery with an "SH")
  • 13 0
 Schwalbe - we've finished development, time to send it to the alliteration department for naming.
  • 5 0
 Looks like a Rock Razor w/ shorter corner knobs......
  • 2 1
 Offer it in liteskin! Schwalbe ceased to be relevant for XC when they discontinued liteskin casing. If they can make this as light or lighter than the liteskin thunder yet then it will be interesting. Otherwise, don’t bother.
  • 1 0
 I bet they've got more podiums than you bro.....
  • 6 2
 Wait, there are specific XC tires? I thought the Dirt Roadies just raided bike shop dumpsters for worn-out Minions.
  • 1 1
 Comment GOLD.
  • 3 0
 Puncture Pete
  • 1 0
 Bro no one cares, its new xc tires, we dont get this detailed coverage of dirt jumps...
  • 1 1
 Looks like the old (better) Racing Ralph, but with meatier corner knobs and less prominent center knobs.
  • 4 0
 Exactly the same, just completely different.
  • 1 0
 @tpfenning: Looks more like a slightly beefed up Thunder Burt. I saw it on another comment thread, but how about Lightning Lou?
  • 1 0
 Kari. It's like Carrie but with a K instead of a C, and an ah instead of an eh, and only one r, and an i instead of an ie
  • 1 0
 Looks -sick- can't wait to have this for my XC bike.
  • 2 0
 Torn Tim
  • 2 0
 Holey Henry
  • 2 0
 Leaky Larry
  • 1 0
 Pumptrack Pete's!! Make this in a 26" and it would be awesome!!
  • 1 0
 Hollow Hal
  • 1 0
 Flat Frank
  • 1 0
 Ripped Rudi
  • 1 0
 PSI Paulina
  • 1 1
 Need this for my Yeti
  • 1 1
 Wiener Wilmer





