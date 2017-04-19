Schwalbe Addix – New MTB Tire Compounds

Apr 19, 2017 at 11:11
Apr 19, 2017
by Schwalbe  
 
Press Release

Schwalbe Addix tire compound

Schwalbe is launching all of its legendary MTB tires in the Evo line with a new compound that has been developed from scratch. The compound, which goes by the name of Addix, solves the typical trade-off between grip, rolling resistance and wear across a much wider range than before.

Improving grip and rolling resistance, durability and damping, are the standard conflicting aims of tire technology and where enhancement of one property always comes at the expense of another. So ultimately, it’s all about making intelligent compromises aimed at edging that little bit closer to perfection.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound

Schwalbe Addix tire compound
Schwalbe Addix tire compound


With Addix, Schwalbe offers significantly improved solutions, particularly with regard to the lifetime of its tires, and marks a new level of performance, not only in competitive use but for all MTB disciplines and their very different requirements.
For the Addix compound, Schwalbe uses a state-of-the-art and extremely precise mixing technology which is not generally used in the bicycle tire industry. The mixing process allows for an almost infinite number of parameter variations and, with the new production hardware set up especially for Addix, this gives rise to entirely new formulas.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound
Schwalbe Addix tire compound

bigquotesNever before have we at Schwalbe taken such an ambitious step with the compound. With a new team and a new mixer, we haven’t left a single stone unturned, not with the formula and even less with the process. The result, quite simply, is that with Addix we’ve got even better. To mention but two striking advances: in terms of durability, our tires have become much more impressive across the board, and the low-temperature properties are now excellent, not only in the soft compounds.Markus Hachmeyer, Senior Product Manager at Schwalbe



Four Addix Compound Versions


Addix Speed (red identifier)

The new compound for XC Race specialists rolls even better than the previous PaceStar compound and has a considerably extended service life.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound

Schwalbe Addix tire compound
Schwalbe Addix tire compound



Addix Speedgrip (blue identifier)

The compound with by far the widest range of use, almost a universal compound. Ideal for cross-country, all-mountain, and trail. Durability is 62% higher compared to its predecessor, PaceStar, with grip up by 35%.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound

Schwalbe Addix tire compound
Schwalbe Addix tire compound



Addix Soft (orange identifier)

The compound is used just as often in demanding all-mountain and trail riding as in the enduro and downhill world. It has impressively good rolling characteristics and at the same time outstanding damping, both of which are also evident at low temperatures. It’s also ideal for e-MTBs.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound

Schwalbe Addix tire compound
Schwalbe Addix tire compound



Addix Ultrasoft (purple identifier)

The new compound with maximum damping is perfect for hardcore use in enduro and downhill. Seriously improved low-temperature properties in terms of grip and damping, compared to the previous VertStar compound, make it eminently suitable for year-round use.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound

Schwalbe Addix tire compound
Schwalbe Addix tire compound



New Addix Compounds Across the Schwalbe Tire Range

The chart below shows how the new compounds will be spread throughout the current range of Schwalbe's Evolution series tires, with a number of popular tread patterns being made available in a range of compounds.

Schwalbe Addix tire compound


Schwalbe Evolution tires with the Addix compound will be available at specialist bicycle retailers from June 2017.


@schwalbe
16 Comments

  • + 15
 Rolls so fast, the knobs actually fly off.
  • + 6
 Will the red stripe keep the knobs from ripping off my Racing Ralphs on both sides or just the side with the stripe?
  • + 2
 i could see some people switching just because of the stripe, if it's actually on the tires & not just for marketing pics. It's a cool look. Edit: media from other outlets confirms the production tires do have the stripes.
  • + 1
 Well the stripe will be dashes after painted knobs(tops) are worn.
  • + 1
 @jrocksdh: I don't believe it's painted, it's colored rubber. but since color can affect a rubber's properties(this is why most tires are black) it's possible it will react different, or even separate from the black rubber.
  • + 2
 I love the Schwalbe tyres for the exceptional grip. This is where my love ends... durability used to be terrible, sidewalls on EVO (1ply) were easy to puncture and knobs got easily torn out on EVO and Super Gravity causing flats that were hard to fix. I did try to like Schwalbe but I needed to use spare tube way too many times. I can consider giving them a try since Maxxis fails to deliver Minions SS Double Down to Europe, but I don't want to be a guinea pig yet again. @schwalbe, throw a working pair of Magic Mary/ Rock Razor in 1,5ply at me, and I may consider paying for the deal and stop being an official Maxxis fanboi.
  • + 1
 Can see my self of 10 years ago being skeptical but... rubber tech has come a long way in the last few years. Could be automotive tech has trickled into mtb tires?

I got some new performance tires for my car and the grip is amazing and so is their longevity. Used to get 8-10k miles from soft tires and these new grippier ones are still looking/feeling great at 15k.

I'm mostly hoping the old pathetic obsolete tires will be dumped at amazing closeout prices.
  • + 1
 I too think the stripe visually complicate things. I wanna know what the weights will be like as they are a big reason I dig Schwalbe.
  • + 1
 schwalbe has needed this for a long time, as all their compound names are awkward as frick to remember.
  • + 1
 Does the color still allow for pinch-flatting the sidewall on a marble sized rock?
  • + 1
 Time to colour code! and to hell with the compound, it's all about the looks when you're rolling round on the floor anyway.
  • + 1
 To make our tires better, we need to addix.
  • + 1
 Can match the tyres to those TLD bars and decals from the other day
  • + 1
 What if the stripes don't match my fashion oriented get-up? 0/10
  • + 1
 I'm afraid for the price.
  • + 1
 Schwalbe for Schwabbles

Post a Comment



