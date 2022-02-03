Carbon With a Conscience? Sciu Launches a Carbon Enduro Bike With Ambitious Sustainability Goals

The small German brand SCIU has launched its new Aspen Enduro bike alongside some pretty lofty sustainability goals.Announced at the end of January, the fresh brand from Germany has released two new bikes with carbon enduro and gravel bikes. The Aspen Enduro bike features 170mm of travel up front and 158mm at the rear. SCIU does say that the front suspension can be run as low as 160mm or up to 180mm. The bike can take two 29" wheels or be run with mixed wheel sizes.In terms of geometry, reach starts at 449 mm on the smallest medium-sized frame with a 170mm fork and stretches to 501mm on the largest XL frame. The head tube angle and seat tube angle stays consistent across all sizes with measurements of 64.4 and 76.4-degrees respectively. Every bike from SCIU comes with a six-year warranty on the frame that includes all owners of the bike even if it has been sold by the original owner.An Aspen frame starts at €3,399 with a RockShox Super Deluxe shock and headset. There is the full build option with a RockShox Zeb fork, Super Deluxe shock and SRAM GX drivetrain for €5,999. Currently, SCIU is only selling in Germany, but they do have plans to open orders to the whole of Europe soon.While it is always interesting to see a new brand release a bike, what caught our attention with SCIU is its sustainability goals and plans to fully recycle all of its carbon frames. As part of its launch program SCIU has committed to;- Offsetting the carbon footprint of its entire value chain with a reforestation program.- Supporting a research program on upcycling carbon frames.- Donating a fixed share of profits to a non-profit aid organization that uses bicycles to provide access to education in remote areas of Africa.We reached out to SCIU following the launch of its new bike to ask a few questions about the sustainability initiatives it is looking to implement.

Can you tell us a bit about why you have set your sustainability goals?

I'm not 100% environmentalist myself, but I've personally been engaged with the topic of sustainability for many years and I'm also trying to successively minimize my own footprint. In terms of mobility, this starts with the guideline "I'd rather take public transportation than drive a car" as well as the reduction of air travel and doesn't end with the topic of cycling.When the idea of our own bicycle brand came up, it was clear from the beginning that the topic of sustainability had to be anchored in our DNA.However, our understanding of sustainability is not reduced purely to ecological factors, but also includes social commitment and the responsibility as an entrepreneur not to look at pure profit maximization. Thus, at the start of our brand, we began with a three-stage sustainability program:- Full CO2 offsetting.- Finding solutions for carbon recycling & upcycling- Supporting a non-profit organization to alleviate poverty in rural developing regions in the long term through sustainable change. We donate a fixed contribution of our profits to this purpose.In addition, we also look at where we can act sustainably in our daily business at SCIU BIKES: Reducing waste emissions, energy consumption and using natural materials for packaging, etc.

How do you ensure that you remain carbon neutral?

It is very important to us that the entire value chain, from the manufacture of our products, to their shipping route, as well as our own office and sales activities are completely CO2 compensated. It is of course very difficult to determine the exact footprint, but we have taken a close look at SCIU's CO2 emissions.Based on various studies and CO2 calculations, we currently assume the following amounts of CO2 emissions that we want to compensate:- per carbon bike frame: 70kg CO2e- per complete bike: 250kg CO2e- transport frame: 30kg CO2e- plus 30t CO2e for our office & sales activitiesTo ensure that we are really CO2 neutral, we have rounded up these figures generously to 350kg CO2e per bike and also check them at the end of the year by comparing them with the real sales figures and our company size. Our CO2 footprint is certified by an external partner at the end of each year.In addition, we also made sure that our partners and suppliers are committed to climate protection. However, we do not count their programs or activities against our compensation, but are ideally pleased about an additional commitment.We have decided to compensate our CO2 footprint with a reforestation program at Prima Klima e.V. We know this organization for over 20 years and admire their continuous commitment to climate protection. For more information, visit www.primaklima.orgWhy do we invest in forests?- Forests provide habitats and sustainable resources: they supply us with valuable renewable raw materials. Intact ecosystems also provide habitats for many organisms and animals (such as squirrels ;-) )- Forests have a regulating effect: they provide a cooler microclimate, protect against droughts and floods, filter air and water.- Forests are culturally significant: they have a recreational and health function and contribute to sustainable tourism value creation.So what could be more natural for us mountain bikers and gravel riders than to protect our forests worldwide and invest in reforestation?

Why did you choose carbon? The Trek sustainability report suggested that aluminum is potentially better for the environment?

That's an interesting question. Of course, the most environmentally friendly thing would be not to produce any new bikes at all. There are a lot of different studies to answer this question, albeit each with a slightly different focus and result.I think everyone knows the design advantages of carbon: carbon is the first choice wherever maximum load capacity with low weight is required. Another advantage is the long life of carbon: carbon frames are extremely resistant to material fatigue and weathering. A carbon frame can be used almost indefinitely - unless the load is too high. These are the main reasons why we chose this frame material.From an ecological point of view, the high energy consumption in production and not yet optimal disposal issues are the problem areas. If you compare carbon with the use of aluminum, the energy balance is interestingly slightly positive according to various studies (e.g. Karlsruhe Research Center at Helmholtz Fellowship, Institute for Technology Assessment and Systems Analysis (2003); Branowski, Zablocki & Sydor, The Material Indices Method in the Sustainable Engineering Design Process, MDPI (2019)): carbon requires slightly less energy in production. And compared to aluminum, it also produces fewer harmful emissions and waste products. However, one aspect must also be considered: Compared to an aluminum frame weighing 1kg, a carbon frame can be manufactured with 30% less material input.We cannot and do not want to prettify the energy consumption during manufacturing. But we try to cure this with the full compensation of CO2 emissions.

Have you considered using carbon manufacturing closer to home or have your own manufacturing?

We are looking with great interest at the development and expansion of carbon production facilities in Europe. However, at the beginning of our business activity we did not find any possibility to produce in Europe. We currently have a too small volume for the large production facilities and our calculations do not work out for our own production or for production in a small series factory. However, depending on how our own business develops, manufacturing in Europe could become very attractive. Maybe there are readers at Pinkbike who have an idea for us.

Can you tell us how you ensure that your frame supplier meets environmental standards?

During the planning phase, we conducted intensive research and talked to potential production partners. We have looked at their labor, manufacturing, and quality standards and on this basis made a decision for a supplier.Our partner is very committed to environmentally friendly production, to saving resources and emissions, and to good working conditions. A few quick examples: Our factory supplier has optimized its lay-up design for material cutting, which minimize the waste of pre-preg. The company has installed water and air purification systems to reduce the emission of hazardous pollutants. Defective carbon products and tested products are cut into small pieces and stored in special rooms. They are then recycled (instead of being thrown away) by a special company.In addition, our partner is also running a local reforestation program.However, due to the pandemic, we have not yet been able to visit the production on-site - this is yet to happen.

Can you tell us a bit more about the carbon upcycling University research program? When do you expect this to be fully ready for you to use?

This is the only topic where we are currently unable to provide any further information. We have had initial discussions about this future project, but we cannot yet provide any details. As soon as we have concrete facts or can publish them, we will be happy to do so.

While you wait for this what is your current procedure when recycling carbon?