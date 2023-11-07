Scor Announces Significant Price Decrease on 2024 Models

When I reviewed the Scor 2030
a couple of months ago, the only real criticism I had was about the price - it simply didn't present the best value compared to other competitors, no matter how well it rode (and it rode very, very well). Scor's recent announcement helps to change that - they've dropped prices by up to $1,300 on some models. According to Scor, the price change was done "in response to market feedback and in consideration of the current market situation."
It's no secret that many bike companies have more bikes in stock than they'd like to at this time of year, and I'd be willing to bet we'll see other companies adjust their prices in the near future. The new prices for Scor's models are as follows:
More info: scor-mtb.com/