Scor Announces Significant Price Decrease on 2024 Models

Nov 7, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

When I reviewed the Scor 2030 a couple of months ago, the only real criticism I had was about the price - it simply didn't present the best value compared to other competitors, no matter how well it rode (and it rode very, very well). Scor's recent announcement helps to change that - they've dropped prices by up to $1,300 on some models. According to Scor, the price change was done "in response to market feedback and in consideration of the current market situation."

It's no secret that many bike companies have more bikes in stock than they'd like to at this time of year, and I'd be willing to bet we'll see other companies adjust their prices in the near future. The new prices for Scor's models are as follows:


photo

More info: scor-mtb.com/

10 Comments
  • 13 2
 whatever
  • 2 0
 So let me get this right they would have left the price as is if everyone and their gran wasnt trying to shift stock
  • 5 1
 Supply and demand
  • 2 0
 In other words “so if customers are still willing to pay the original price for their product and they are moving off the shelves as planned, Scor wouldn’t just drop the price for no reason?”
  • 3 0
 @BrianColes: why is this so hard to believe???
  • 2 0
 Do the peoplw who just paid the higher price get a refund of the difference?
  • 1 2
 If they can drop the price about 1.300 freedom coins, they probably could go down 1000 more. Crazy margins. Just gonna make people feeling being robbed.
  • 1 1
 This is a well-known brand? Never seen one in the PNW before.
  • 2 2
 Check out Strava worldwide heat maps and you'll see where the actual center of the cycling universe is.
  • 1 1
 still absurd







