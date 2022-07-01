SCOR Launches Range of Kids Bikes

Press Release: SCOR
The journey to playing the mountains starts with fun.
Laps of the park, pumptrack sessions with friends, ramps in the street, discovering singletrack in the woods.
Our kids bikes are designed so that ride by ride, trail by trail smiles, skills, confidence and a sense of adventure can grow – helping all trail groms, mini-rippers or little tearaways play the mountains harder and happier.Two bikes designed for the trails. Ridden by kids.
SCOR’s kid’s bikes are created with the same fun-first philosophy and attention to detail as our larger bikes.
The 0020 and 0024 are real mountain bikes, just smaller. Both feature a strong yet lightweight aluminum frame, confidence-inspiring geometry and carefully chosen kid-specific components.
SCOR’s smallest bike is designed for the biggest adventures.
With its 20” wheels the 0020
is the perfect introduction to off-road riding and pump track laps.
• 20" wheels
• Designed for ages 5-8, 110-135cm in height
• SRAM 1x8 drivetrain, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes
• High-volume Kenda Booster 2.4” tires
• Retail pricing: 899 USD
The 24” wheeled 0024
is all about boosting confidence, so kids feel happy making the transition from play park to bike park.
• 24" wheels
• Designed for ages 6-11, 120-145cm in height
• SRAM 1x8 drivetrain, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes
• High-volume Kenda Booster 2.4” tires
• Retail pricing: 949 USD
Get the Vitus Nucleus or one of the Wooms (xc) or a Prevelo. Way better value and a better bike too.
If you can swing it the Cub Scout Race bikes are pretty awesome. You want that Manitou JUnit suspension, it’s wildly nice and easy to service and get seals kits etc too.
The only bad thing on this bikes is old qr standard so you're basically screwed if you want to put on a nice air fork (Manitue Machete comes in standard boost only).
Also, Kenda 2.4 tyres are actually only around 2.1 width.
I got my kid a Roscoe 20 and swapped on some entry level Shimano hydros for the Tektro mechs, way less grip effort and you can adjust the levers super close to the bars for small hands. I think I'm going to swap to Microshift Advent as well. I'll still be in for way less then the SCORE 0020.
These are simply rigid kids MTBs.
And as it has been stated before, kids don't need suspension, unless they are legit dropping in on freeride lines or are competing at some very high level. I'd rather my kid's bike be 5kg lighter then they have some low grade suspension on their bike.
For the 24" bike, suspension might start to make sense, but on a 20" I don't see any point. That said, with a $50 drivetrain, these things have pretty poor vfm