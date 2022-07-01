SCOR Launches Range of Kids Bikes

Jun 30, 2022
by SCOR  

Press Release: SCOR

The journey to playing the mountains starts with fun.

Laps of the park, pumptrack sessions with friends, ramps in the street, discovering singletrack in the woods.
Our kids bikes are designed so that ride by ride, trail by trail smiles, skills, confidence and a sense of adventure can grow – helping all trail groms, mini-rippers or little tearaways play the mountains harder and happier.

SCOR Kids Bike

Two bikes designed for the trails. Ridden by kids.

SCOR’s kid’s bikes are created with the same fun-first philosophy and attention to detail as our larger bikes.
The 0020 and 0024 are real mountain bikes, just smaller. Both feature a strong yet lightweight aluminum frame, confidence-inspiring geometry and carefully chosen kid-specific components.

SCOR KIDS BIKE

SCOR’s smallest bike is designed for the biggest adventures.
With its 20” wheels the 0020 is the perfect introduction to off-road riding and pump track laps.

• 20" wheels
• Designed for ages 5-8, 110-135cm in height
• SRAM 1x8 drivetrain, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes
• High-volume Kenda Booster 2.4” tires
• Retail pricing: 899 USD

SCOR KIDS BIKE

The 24” wheeled 0024 is all about boosting confidence, so kids feel happy making the transition from play park to bike park.

• 24" wheels
• Designed for ages 6-11, 120-145cm in height
• SRAM 1x8 drivetrain, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes
• High-volume Kenda Booster 2.4” tires
• Retail pricing: 949 USD

SCOR Kids Bike

More details and information on our SCOR Website

32 Comments

  • 8 1
 Most kid's bike "suspension" is very heavy, not adjustable, and has barely any usable travel. The one exception I've seen is Manitou's kids stuff, which is pretty good. Larger tires are the better way to go for kids. It doesn't add nearly as much weight, and adjusting tire pressure can actually make a difference with ride feel/traction for someone their size.
  • 2 0
 Also check out Rocky, Norco, Spawn. They make good kids bikes with real deal suspension and geometry.
  • 4 0
 @MT36: commencal too!
  • 1 0
 @derekr: yes!
  • 2 0
 @MT36: The new Specialized Riprock is awesome too!
  • 1 0
 @letsgoridebikes18: My son had a Riprock 20" from age 5-7. the 2.8 tires and coil fork worked great. Had to upgrade to hydraulic brakes and a smaller chainring. Otherwise was the perfect bike for him at the time.
  • 1 0
 Suspension for most kids forks is pretty crap and the main factor is weight. I’d like to see weight for these.
  • 3 0
 @MT36: the newest one is a different animal. Fully rigid, pretty light, 9 speed, hydraulic brakes, boost axles (!) and even a narrow wide chain ring. It’s a proper MTB.
  • 1 0
 @letsgoridebikes18: That sounds cool. I'm a big proponent of at least a fork for kids but that sounds like the good specs. Kids shred so hard these days if they get the right support.
  • 6 2
 Geez. 950$ for a freaking rigid bike??

Get the Vitus Nucleus or one of the Wooms (xc) or a Prevelo. Way better value and a better bike too.

If you can swing it the Cub Scout Race bikes are pretty awesome. You want that Manitou JUnit suspension, it’s wildly nice and easy to service and get seals kits etc too.
  • 3 0
 Expensive for a rigid bike. Marin and Polygon are doing it right for affordable performance kids bikes.
  • 1 0
 Marin only has a 20" version for $500: www.marinbikes.com/bikes/type/kids . Comparing that to the 20" here, I'd say both bikes are roughly the same value-wise. The SCOR is a much nicer bike, but also more expensive. If I had confidence all the bike would be used by more than 1 person, I'd opt for the SCOR. But it's hard to justify $1k for a bike that will be used by one person for only a few years.
  • 1 0
 I was so impressed with a 20" version that I bought a 24" too. Idk about over the Atlantic but here in Europe you can't find a 9 kg kids bike with decent geo for better price.

The only bad thing on this bikes is old qr standard so you're basically screwed if you want to put on a nice air fork (Manitue Machete comes in standard boost only).
Also, Kenda 2.4 tyres are actually only around 2.1 width.
  • 1 0
 @Lanebobane: I was looking more at the 24" versions
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: Merida has 24" bikes that are light and with better geo than Cube SL and many other EU frames.
  • 1 0
 There are some good kids suspension forks on the market, and they definitely should have added one to this bike. It simply just doesn't have the capability of really allowing the kids to push themselves on these bikes.
  • 3 0
 How are these kids supposed to develop a BMX background if they start on an MTB?!
  • 2 0
 HA! Easy, get one of each.
  • 2 0
 @MT36: N+1
  • 3 1
 These are some very low value bikes.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, price is way out of whack. I think you can get a Salsa Timberjack 20 for around half of one of these things, or the Trek Rosoce 20 for about the same (half). I'm sure there a ton of other 20" mid-fat kids bikes that carry decent components and a Al frame for way less than $900usd.
I got my kid a Roscoe 20 and swapped on some entry level Shimano hydros for the Tektro mechs, way less grip effort and you can adjust the levers super close to the bars for small hands. I think I'm going to swap to Microshift Advent as well. I'll still be in for way less then the SCORE 0020.
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: do you know which brakes? My daughters bike came with some crap I’ve never heard of and are impossible to bleed properly.
  • 1 0
 My kids had those very same bikes 2 years before official lunch
  • 5 0
 It's just after breakfast and I could already go for an official lunch
  • 2 0
 @chrod: Incredible how single letter can make a meal Big Grin
  • 6 6
 If it doesn't have suspension; is it really a mountain bike?
  • 4 6
 No its not. Its a 'clunker' - and good enough for green trails only / casual riding. The truth is, a skilled MTBer can shred on a clunker, but kids (by and large) don't have that skill set yet and thereby a full ridged clunker holds them back. All my kids progressed hugely only after swapping onto FS.
  • 1 0
 Right. A lot of bikes branded as "kids MTB" have minimal to no suspension and oversized front chainrings. If you get your kids into biking, make sure they can actually climb with the thing, and getting suspension, especially front and back, helps with having a forgiving rig. It's hard to have fun if you are out of control.
  • 1 0
 *cries in rigid fixie* "I'm a mountain bike, I'm a mountain bike..."
  • 1 0
 @CDT77: Where are you getting your terminology from? A "clunker" is a converted cruiser that dudes like Tom Ritchey, Gary Fisher, Charlie Kelly, etc. rode back in the 70's. There are modern adaptations of the clunker (GT and Transition come to mind) but these are not those.
These are simply rigid kids MTBs.
And as it has been stated before, kids don't need suspension, unless they are legit dropping in on freeride lines or are competing at some very high level. I'd rather my kid's bike be 5kg lighter then they have some low grade suspension on their bike.
  • 1 0
 Why no suspension?
  • 2 0
 my 5 year old weighs 20kg (pretty normal for his age). he simply doesn't generate enough force to overcome sticktion on most forks, most of the time. His bike (an older speccy riprock) has big tyres similar to these and they absorb all the low-magnitude noise (roots, bumps etc) that kids at his level are likely to meet.

For the 24" bike, suspension might start to make sense, but on a 20" I don't see any point. That said, with a $50 drivetrain, these things have pretty poor vfm





