SCOR Launches Range of Kids Bikes

Press Release: SCOR

Two bikes designed for the trails. Ridden by kids.

The journey to playing the mountains starts with fun.Laps of the park, pumptrack sessions with friends, ramps in the street, discovering singletrack in the woods.Our kids bikes are designed so that ride by ride, trail by trail smiles, skills, confidence and a sense of adventure can grow – helping all trail groms, mini-rippers or little tearaways play the mountains harder and happier.SCOR’s kid’s bikes are created with the same fun-first philosophy and attention to detail as our larger bikes.The 0020 and 0024 are real mountain bikes, just smaller. Both feature a strong yet lightweight aluminum frame, confidence-inspiring geometry and carefully chosen kid-specific components.SCOR’s smallest bike is designed for the biggest adventures.With its 20” wheels the 0020 is the perfect introduction to off-road riding and pump track laps.• 20" wheels• Designed for ages 5-8, 110-135cm in height• SRAM 1x8 drivetrain, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes• High-volume Kenda Booster 2.4” tires• Retail pricing: 899 USDThe 24” wheeled 0024 is all about boosting confidence, so kids feel happy making the transition from play park to bike park.• 24" wheels• Designed for ages 6-11, 120-145cm in height• SRAM 1x8 drivetrain, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes• High-volume Kenda Booster 2.4” tires• Retail pricing: 949 USDMore details and information on our SCOR Website