Scor Launches Limited Edition 4060 Öhlins Frameset

Press Release: Scor
Just a few months after launching the brand and their first products, Scor is pairing the 4060 chassis with Öhlins’ TTX22M coil shock and RXF36M.2 Coil forks and creating the perfect platform for riders who like to play the mountains with supreme levels of grip.
The unique Defender Grey paintwork pays tribute to the perfect uplift vehicle, the Land Rover Defender. Like the Defender the 4060 LTD is a machine built to go anywhere and do anything.
The good news – 4060 LTD Öhlins frameset is available to order now. The bad news – It’ll be limited to just 100 units worldwide.
Riders will be able to order a frameset online on www.scor-mtb.com
or through their local Scor dealer for 4999 USD / 4699 € / 4999 CHF.
16 Comments
Didn't the PB reviewers say it shouldn't be ridden in the mud though?
I want to see more rolling chassis offerings.
Post a Comment