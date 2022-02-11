close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Scor Launches Limited Edition 4060 Öhlins Frameset

Feb 11, 2022
by SCOR  

Press Release: Scor


Just a few months after launching the brand and their first products, Scor is pairing the 4060 chassis with Öhlins’ TTX22M coil shock and RXF36M.2 Coil forks and creating the perfect platform for riders who like to play the mountains with supreme levels of grip.

The unique Defender Grey paintwork pays tribute to the perfect uplift vehicle, the Land Rover Defender. Like the Defender the 4060 LTD is a machine built to go anywhere and do anything.

The good news – 4060 LTD Öhlins frameset is available to order now. The bad news – It’ll be limited to just 100 units worldwide.

Riders will be able to order a frameset online on www.scor-mtb.com or through their local Scor dealer for 4999 USD / 4699 € / 4999 CHF.

SCOR 4060 LTD Ohlins
SCOR 4060 LTD Ohlins


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Scor Scor 4060


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
66553 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
56629 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
44391 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
43670 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
42008 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36584 views
Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy
32692 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
32386 views

16 Comments

  • 29 0
 Every bike that was released for the past two years can be considered as limited edition.
  • 11 0
 Forget the 100 units, at 4999 USD, I'm never gonna Scor this bike.
  • 2 0
 How about I take a photo of that image of the "limited edition" frameset, log it as a very limited NFT and then sell that so I can buy the real thing?
  • 4 0
 Should be a joy to clean..
  • 4 0
 bicycle
  • 1 0
 Is that even a stock defender colour option? I'm not sure it is? The iconic landrover colour is the leftover spitfire paint greeny/grey.
  • 2 0
 Any one else hoping that like the defender it doesnt just look good, but also wont let you down once you take it for a ride?
  • 2 0
 "the 4060 LTD is a machine built to go anywhere "
Didn't the PB reviewers say it shouldn't be ridden in the mud though?
  • 3 0
 Why not rolling chassis?
I want to see more rolling chassis offerings.
  • 1 0
 Beating a dead horse but are prices just being picked out of hat … not just Scor though. Thought the Revel Ranger looked nice until I see £3700 frame only - WTAF
  • 2 0
 what a bargain! *orders two*
  • 1 0
 This is insanity, pure marketing money grab but at these prices, maybe the swiss army could buy a 3rd tank
  • 1 0
 Too shiny, couldn't ride it.
  • 1 0
 That Nardo Grey really does it for me.
  • 1 0
 ill take all 100 of them.
  • 1 3
 Wtf is an uplift Wink ? Also got have a well consumed first edition befoe a limited edition I would think?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009168
Mobile Version of Website