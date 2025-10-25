Powered by Outside

Video: Exploring Riding Spots Across Germany & Beyond in 'Session Culture'

Oct 24, 2025
by SCOR  


SESSION CULTURE joins Kasi Schmidt and Lasse Herbst on their journey through Germany (and beyond) - visiting spots, meeting locals, and soaking up everything that makes riding special: hanging out, cheering each other on, building trails, grilling, playing music, and just being outside with the crew.

No pressure. No stress. Just a safe space to ride, chill, and have fun.
That’s SESSION CULTURE. Ride. Chill. Repeat.


bigquotesThe idea comes from the way we grew up riding - back at our home spot, the Bombenloch in Freiburg. It was never just about tricks. It was about friendship, support, and pure stoke. That’s the culture we want to celebrate.Kasi Schmidt

Credits:
Riders: Kasi Schmidt, Lasse Herbst and friends
Photography: Florian Breitenberger
Video: Backyard99 Productions

13 Comments
  • 71
 Is this sponsored content? I thought SCOR is out of business, at least temporarily?
Tl;dw
  • 20
 Pretty sure they are still losing loads of money on warranty claims. I've had five claims within one year. At least they are pretty quick to send out replacement parts and frames.
  • 10
 @squirreljo: do you know if the 2030s also have frame issues ? I was put off from buying one at brand new prices due to the price/specs, but would still be tempted if I found a cheap used one
  • 10
 @froidgoupil: statera bikes has the 2030 and 4060 on sale, and I was thinking about buying one (1999€). As I read only the motorized 4060 has cracking rear ends, but I dont know.
  • 10
 First i've heard of this bad Scor
  • 10
 @squirreljo: what bike do you have ? what problems did you have ?
  • 20
 @cxfahrer2: ich hab ein score 4060 LT und hab kein Probleme seit zwei Jahren. Würde es trozdem nicht mehr kaufen da es sau scheiße zum putzen ist. Big Grin
  • 10
 @cxfahrer2: i have seen quite a few reports of cracked frames on the acoustic 4060s, including on the Pinkbike forum thread. Supposedly fixed on the later produced ones, but never seen any official statement about it.
At least the warranty process seems pretty good, I guess that's what you get when the NX/Rockshox Select equipped bike has an RRP of 5000€ lol
  • 51
 tbh nice video. reminds me about some old style vids in a 2000-2010s like a VAST if I'm not wrong. saw these guys in Freiburg.
  • 40
 Sehr cool! :-)
  • 20
 Ihr seit in Deutschland und habt kleine Batterie?! - Yeah! Cooles Video und Vibes!
  • 20
 Nice one 👌🏼👌🏼







