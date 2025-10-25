Video: Exploring Riding Spots Across Germany & Beyond in 'Session Culture'

SESSION CULTURE joins Kasi Schmidt and Lasse Herbst on their journey through Germany (and beyond) - visiting spots, meeting locals, and soaking up everything that makes riding special: hanging out, cheering each other on, building trails, grilling, playing music, and just being outside with the crew.
No pressure. No stress. Just a safe space to ride, chill, and have fun. That’s SESSION CULTURE. Ride. Chill. Repeat.
The idea comes from the way we grew up riding - back at our home spot, the Bombenloch in Freiburg. It was never just about tricks. It was about friendship, support, and pure stoke. That’s the culture we want to celebrate.—Kasi Schmidt
Tl;dw
