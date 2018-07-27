Video: Scotland's Wild Backcountry - Chasing Trail Ep. 23

The Highlands of Scotland are famously known in the mountain bike world for the arduous Fort William Downhill World Cup track that's long, tough and rocky. However, away from that, there is a wealth of trails that remain undiscovered.
I, Scotty Laughland, as a Scotsman have lived in Scotland for 28 years but I've never truly gone in search of the very best trails on the West Coast. Joining me would be fellow SCOTT ambassador Monet Adams who had previously ridden Fort William as a race venue but never explored any further North or West. This would be a new experience for both of us. Our photographer and videographer would be Sam Flanagan, a longtime friend and the following days were going to be full of good riding, laughter and new experiences.
Scotland is lucky enough to have a 'right to roam' whereby you may respectfully cross land by bike, horse or on foot allowing for some incredible exploration of the beautiful Highland countryside.
We would start our journey in Fort William, where unfortunately the trip began on a low as we were greeted by a cold, wet and snowy Spring morning. It meant we had to decide to slightly alter our route and stay on the lower ground due to the snow level of 300m. Shuttling to Mallaig, a small coastal town where we jumped on a private charter boat that would take us to one of the many peninsulas in the areas.
Arriving in an almost deserted Loch Laggan we were greeted by the locals, a population of 3 and some sheep. We headed over a pass originally created by the Vikings who attempted to conquer Scotland between the 9th and 12th Centuries that had been made to carry the Longships between sea inlets making for quick and successful invasions.
