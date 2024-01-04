Scott Factory Racing Adds Ethan Craik & Gonçalo Bandeira to its DH Team

Jan 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The Scott Factory DH race team has announced that it has signed Ethan Craik and Gonçalo Bandeira to its roster of riders.

Two fresh faces will be joining the Scott team for the 2024 season as the young talents of Ethan Craik and Gonçalo Bandeira will join the established lineup of Dylan Levesque and Marine Cabirou. Both Ethan and Gonçalo picked up strong results in 2023 and carry plenty of momentum into the upcoming 2024 season. The team are not taking much time off as it already plans its first training camp later this month.

photo
Gonçalo Bandeira
photo
Ethan Craik
Photography by SCOTT - Michael Riehle

bigquotesI couldn't be happier joining SCOTT DH Factory. I've had a very warm welcome and I'm stoked to be representing such an iconic brand with such a cool history. All the people in the factory and the team fill me with confidence that we can reach that top step together. I'm loving the Gambler and I look forward to racing it!Ethan Craik

bigquotesJoining an elite team was always a dream for me so it feels unreal to accomplish this life goal. The hard work starts now. I've been riding the Gambler for some time now and I'm sure I can deliver at SCOTT, all the people at the factory and in the team gave me a warm welcome - no doubt the future will be bright!Gonçalo Bandeira

bigquotesWe are delighted to have Ethan and Gonçalo on board for 2024, young and talented riders that will be solid additions to our already proven squad with Marine Cabirou and Dylan Levesque.Patrice Afflatet, team manager SCOTT DH Factory


11 Comments
  • 18 1
 Underdog team of 2024. Marine on the overall hunt. All 3 pro men with the potential for top 10s, podiums, and maybe a win.
  • 6 0
 Agreed, good on Scott for bringing these two on.
  • 6 0
 Looks like a stocked team !
  • 5 1
 Brendog was robbed!

(actually I suspect he's still there as a 'Freeracer')
  • 2 0
 Great signing for Scott! Ethans got a shit tonne of confidence the now .
  • 1 0
 Very good,now we are waiting to see where Dunne is going Smile
  • 1 0
 this team gon' spank ass this season
  • 1 0
 Para cima deles Tugão! Vamos com tudo!!!
  • 1 0
 Congrats boys.
  • 1 0
 yeahhh Bandeira! Go!
  • 1 1
 rip gt factory







