It all started with a bit of a joke...
It's important to stress that bike companies pay attention to comments, forums, opinions etc. Sometimes, they're fantastic, other times, they're a bit hard to swallow!
So, when the review of our 2020 Gambler Tuned came out, we thought it would be fun to hijack the seemingly most popular comment of all time, "Looks like a REDACTED
"
Wouldn't you know, it worked. It ended up being the 11th most upvoted comment of the decade
on Pinkbike so we said to ourselves, "You know what, we should do it. We should give away a bike, just for fun."
So we reached out to team PB, and asked if they would be so kind as to generate a list of all users who "participated" in our "giveaway." We then randomly selected a name from that list, and this is what followed...
..which led to the perfect response, typo included for effect.
Yes, @pearlwham
, thos certainly was real.@pearlwham
as it turns out, is one Ben Jones from Toronto. He was stoked. Here is a photo of him with his new DH rig!I guess it all started with 'it looks like a session' eh? To be honest, after typing it out I didn't think a few months later I'd have a Gambler in my hands (I mean I don't even work for Pinkbike after all!). Although I'm pretty sure it was a joke to start off with, thanks for following through!
-Ben
Many thanks to our folks at Mica Sport in Canada, and to Detour Bikes for getting Ben sorted with his all-new Gambler.
Take care during these uncertain times, Pinkbike community.
- @SCOTT-Sports
In the morbid hush that followed, a faint voice could be heard from the shadows,
"Call my bike a Session, will ya?"
- dude’s like: oh thank you... yeah... ehm... any chance you got some toilet paper?
@pearlwham has only commented once on pinkbike...ONCE....EVER
And BOOM he gets a Dh bike....
(Please give me a bike)
Well done for not taking things too seriously
Well done for deflating the ridiculously predictable "looks like a session" comments
Well done for turning a negative into a marketing positive
Mine will arrive around 20/5, hopefully outdoors is open by then..
One only question: you are going to use or sell it?
