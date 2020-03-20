Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"

Mar 20, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

It all started with a bit of a joke...


It's important to stress that bike companies pay attention to comments, forums, opinions etc. Sometimes, they're fantastic, other times, they're a bit hard to swallow!

So, when the review of our 2020 Gambler Tuned came out, we thought it would be fun to hijack the seemingly most popular comment of all time, "Looks like a REDACTED"

Wouldn't you know, it worked. It ended up being the 11th most upvoted comment of the decade on Pinkbike so we said to ourselves, "You know what, we should do it. We should give away a bike, just for fun."

So we reached out to team PB, and asked if they would be so kind as to generate a list of all users who "participated" in our "giveaway." We then randomly selected a name from that list, and this is what followed...


..which led to the perfect response, typo included for effect.


Yes, @pearlwham, thos certainly was real.

@pearlwham as it turns out, is one Ben Jones from Toronto. He was stoked. Here is a photo of him with his new DH rig!


I guess it all started with 'it looks like a session' eh? To be honest, after typing it out I didn't think a few months later I'd have a Gambler in my hands (I mean I don't even work for Pinkbike after all!). Although I'm pretty sure it was a joke to start off with, thanks for following through!
-Ben

Many thanks to our folks at Mica Sport in Canada, and to Detour Bikes for getting Ben sorted with his all-new Gambler.

Take care during these uncertain times, Pinkbike community.

- @SCOTT-Sports

67 Comments

  • 170 0
 SCOTT won the internet on December 11, and did it again today. Nicely played guys, great to see companies taking their community seriously!
  • 29 5
 I will clap to this. Trolls, like any other sexual minority need love and understanding too.
  • 7 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You do make me laugh sometimes
  • 81 0
 Wait so did they give him a session or a gambler??
  • 130 0
 There's no way to know for sure
  • 7 22
flag TheWizardofSWAG (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @friendlyfoe: if it breaks, then its a gambler.
  • 15 0
 @friendlyfoe: It looks like a session.
  • 5 0
 @TheWizardofSWAG: My session is broke
  • 2 0
 This! I can't tell which bike actually got given away?
  • 50 0
 Just wanna say thanks to Julian from Scott again. Thos all took me off guard when it all went down. Looking forward getting out on the dirt with this bad boy!
  • 4 0
 Gotta be stoked to session your new ride!
  • 4 0
 It might be a gamble to take it out right now
  • 5 0
 Love that you included another Thos for effect Beer
  • 1 1
 Thos????
  • 2 0
 You da man Pearlwham!
  • 2 0
 @CamberDaddy: You would understand if you read the article...
  • 29 6
 In a cruel twist, the bike was delivered literally dripping with Coronavirus, killing Ben instantly the moment he looked at it.
In the morbid hush that followed, a faint voice could be heard from the shadows,
"Call my bike a Session, will ya?"
  • 16 6
 Scott knocking on his door: Hello Sir, congratulations! you just won a Gambler!
- dude’s like: oh thank you... yeah... ehm... any chance you got some toilet paper?
  • 22 1
 Now this is how you win at internet marketing. Nice job @SCOTT-Sports
  • 3 0
 Yeah this sh*t is making me giggle out loud, nice one scott
  • 17 0
 You know what I find amazing about this?
@pearlwham has only commented once on pinkbike...ONCE....EVER

And BOOM he gets a Dh bike....
  • 22 0
 #thatlurklyfe
  • 2 0
 @pearlwham: Yeah, you'll definitely be more chatty now huh?
  • 2 0
 Right? You would think it would be the loud mouf Waki
  • 2 0
 @owlie: That's a good question actually, @WAKIdesigns...considering that you are this communities loudest mouth (read most prolific commenter), have you ever won anything for your efforts?
  • 10 0
 Thos is the content I needed today.
  • 6 0
 Great Scott, what an awesome move! Winner looks like a true PB punter, too - not some insider!
  • 8 1
 Looks like a Gambler

(Please give me a bike)
  • 6 0
 I’m guessing evil isn’t gonna send me a following after saying it looks like a diamondback.
  • 4 0
 Well done Scott.

Well done for not taking things too seriously
Well done for deflating the ridiculously predictable "looks like a session" comments
Well done for turning a negative into a marketing positive
  • 1 0
 So awesome! I'm happy I bought one from a company that wastes part of my purchase amount on this sort of bs. For real, I'm not even sarcastic this time Smile
Mine will arrive around 20/5, hopefully outdoors is open by then..
  • 3 0
 not often you get thanked for following through
  • 2 0
 Article said he won a Gambler but from the picture you can clearly see that he won a Session!
  • 2 0
 That's such a cool thing to do! Way to go, Scott!
  • 2 0
 @SCOTT-Sports Well played!
  • 1 0
 Ever noticed that the Scott Spark kinda looks like a Session...jk, really good job on Scott for doing this !
  • 1 0
 Congrats @pearlwham beautiful bike and Scott for the give away.
One only question: you are going to use or sell it?
  • 2 0
 I don't know what that thing is but it looks dope AF.
  • 2 0
 Nice, Scott!
  • 3 0
 *Great Scott
  • 2 0
 Love it!
  • 2 0
 What thaa
  • 1 0
 This will finally end all of the looks like a session comments.
  • 1 0
 you kidding? I'm gonna be making that comment in every article now.
  • 1 0
 Classy but why'd you give him a Session?
  • 1 0
 That's funny, there are two layers of decals on this thing.... oh d@mn it!
  • 1 1
 Thats a sweet looking rig, Love the silver and black. And it still looks like a session
  • 2 0
 Awesome!
  • 1 0
 What is that wood rack? I want to build something like that
  • 1 0
 Wait so they gave him a Session?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Gambler
  • 1 0
 Lucky dude. That's gotta be worth at least 20 rolls of thick TP.
  • 1 0
 WOW Scott ! Brilliant !!!
  • 1 0
 Nice one Scott. You legends!
  • 1 0
 Ha ha that is so cool! Scott are awesome.
  • 1 0
 whats a guy in Toronto going to do with a DH bike...
  • 1 0
 Is there even anywhere to ride a dh bike in Toronto?
  • 2 0
 No, there are a few ski hills north of Toronto. It'll be well ridden in Vermont/Quebec this summer though.
  • 1 0
 Unbelievable!!! HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 @pearlwham you beast
  • 1 1
 Looks like ... a duck.
  • 1 1
 Looks like a session
  • 1 3
 looks like a session... lol!
  • 1 3
 It still looks like a session
  • 1 2
 Looks like a Gambler
  • 1 2
 Looks like a scrambler

Post a Comment



