It all started with a bit of a joke...

REDACTED

It's important to stress that bike companies pay attention to comments, forums, opinions etc. Sometimes, they're fantastic, other times, they're a bit hard to swallow!So, when the review of our 2020 Gambler Tuned came out, we thought it would be fun to hijack the seemingly most popular comment of all time, "Looks like aWouldn't you know, it worked. It ended up being the 11th most upvoted comment of the decade on Pinkbike so we said to ourselves, "You know what, we should do it. We should give away a bike, just for fun."So we reached out to team PB, and asked if they would be so kind as to generate a list of all users who "participated" in our "giveaway." We then randomly selected a name from that list, and this is what followed.....which led to the perfect response, typo included for effect.Yes, @pearlwham , thos certainly was real. @pearlwham as it turns out, is one Ben Jones from Toronto. He was stoked. Here is a photo of him with his new DH rig!-BenMany thanks to our folks at Mica Sport in Canada, and to Detour Bikes for getting Ben sorted with his all-new Gambler.Take care during these uncertain times, Pinkbike community.