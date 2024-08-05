Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina

Photo: @pisgahpaparazzi
Expert class rider Scott Huntley was involved in a serious crash at the 2024 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships yesterday on Sunday, August 4th at Ride Rock Creek in North Carolina and has tragically succumbed to his injuries.
|With heavy hearts, we share the news that on Sunday, August 4, Scott Huntley was involved in a serious crash during his race run at the 2024 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships. The event medical staff attended to him immediately on course, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Later that evening, we received the heartbreaking news that Scott had succumbed to his injuries. Our deepest condolences go out to the Huntley family, friends, and fellow racers during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with you in your grief and will continue to offer our support in every way we can. Scott’s passion and spirit will always be remembered in our rider family.
Let’s all ride in memory of Scott.—Ride Rock Creek
The Eastern States Cup described Huntley as "the ultimate competitor, and yet still, he’d make time to help anyone who needed it. His smile and attitude were contagious, his humor always on point." The series has retired his plate number #401
as a tribute. At 4:01pm on Saturday, August 10th, they've organized a Scott Huntley memorial train ride and will drop in from the top of the Mount Snow DH race course.
|A friend to all, an always positive energy, and forever a part of our hearts. Those who knew Scott will tell stories of his legend for many years to come. His spirit will live on in the stories we tell, the photos we see, and the memories we have. Scott was the ultimate competitor, and yet still, he’d make time to help anyone who needed it. His smile and attitude were contagious, his humor always on point and his love for the sport will all be missed dearly. Today we retire his plate number #401 as a tribute to one of the best to ever do it. To his friends and family, we mourn with you in this dark time and wish that you can find comfort in the days to come. Scott we were all better people for knowing you.—Eastern States Cup
Our deepest condolences go out to his friends, family and fellow racers.