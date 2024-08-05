Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina

A friend to all, an always positive energy, and forever a part of our hearts. Those who knew Scott will tell stories of his legend for many years to come. His spirit will live on in the stories we tell, the photos we see, and the memories we have. Scott was the ultimate competitor, and yet still, he’d make time to help anyone who needed it. His smile and attitude were contagious, his humor always on point and his love for the sport will all be missed dearly. Today we retire his plate number #401 as a tribute to one of the best to ever do it. To his friends and family, we mourn with you in this dark time and wish that you can find comfort in the days to come. Scott we were all better people for knowing you. — Eastern States Cup