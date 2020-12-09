Scott Introduces New Stego Plus Helmet

Dec 9, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  


PRESS RELEASE: Scott Sports

Born from a passion for style and innovation, built with a focus on safety and functionality, the All-New Scott Stego Plus is our new helmet for mountain loving gravity and enduro specialists.

Always questioning the status quo by striving for perfection, the helmet comes completely redesigned from scratch for 2021. Functionality and the latest safety technology features wrapped in a modern design shell make this helmet your first choice for heading into stunning mountain bike adventures over the weekend, competing in local enduro races or throwing down laps on your favorite flow trails.

With class-leading coverage, a focus on protecting the head’s most vulnerable areas, and an integrated MIPS Brain Protection System, the Stego Plus ensures you can continue to push yourself with confidence.


Progressive Absorption Construction & Optimized Ventilation

Our progressive absorbing construction using EPS foam and PU pads provides better protection for low and mid-energy impacts. This combined with the MIPS Brain Protection System for rotational impacts makes the Scott STEGO the safest enduro helmet we’ve ever created.

The Stego makes those hot summer days feel cooler with massive air vents strategically placed across the shell, designed to guarantee optimal airflow at any speed.


Adjustability

Our 360 HALO fit system offers a huge range of micro adjustability. Find the perfect height of the rear ergonomic cradle while the helmet is on your head. We also improved its touch and feel with a rubberized ring for optimum grip when setting with gloves on.
Stylish and Convenient

The new Stego comes with a second visor featuring a GoPro mount. Storing goggles is also easy. Simply flip the visor up, place the goggles on the helmet and make sure the strap sits tightly on the back of the helmet.




More information: scott-sports.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Helmets Scott Scott Stego Plus


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
92750 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
73580 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
67299 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
63927 views
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
56980 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
51872 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
50479 views
Field Test: 2021 Norco Shore - The Freeride Tank
47863 views

12 Comments

  • 4 0
 The back of the helmet looks like the back of a supercar.
  • 3 0
 Does it have fidlock? Also am I allowed to wear it when I'm not even riding?
  • 4 0
 What a silly add
  • 1 0
 This message was deleted.
  • 4 0
 Looks like a helmet.
  • 3 0
 Holy shit dude I think you're right
  • 1 0
 Rather nice looking, understated lid. Looks like it could achieve what all good lids should, namely, making the wearer forget it's even there.
  • 2 0
 Let me guess- Out of Stock!
  • 1 0
 I would have appreciated a look inside where your DNA meets the plastic and maybe the price.
  • 2 0
 Looks pretty nice
  • 1 0
 Does it have X-static? Won't buy another helmet without it
  • 1 0
 nice lookin lid

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008711
Mobile Version of Website