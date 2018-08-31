Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Scott Sports
The Ransom is the long travel all mountain bike to rule them all. From stage racing at the highest level to traversing the world’s most demanding mountains, this bike was designed to help you ride like you never have before.
When designing the Ransom, speed was a topic that was always at the forefront of discussion. What can be done to make sure that this bike will not only be fast but also to make sure that it performs at speed? In addition to carbon construction, several details were put in place to make sure that you can forget about the bike as you fly down the mountain.
On the Ransom, you'll find the all-new Fox Nude TR Evol. What the TR allows you to do is to select what sort of progression you would like in Descend mode: more linear, or more progressive. By flipping the Ramp Adjust Lever, you can decide how your shock behaves while descending.
A more linear shock gives a rider the same amount of support throughout a shock’s travel. The suspension is supple throughout and is “easier” to reach the end of the travel. A more progressive shock will offer more support towards the end of travel and is harder to bottom out. These settings are really linked to riding speed. When it is wet, techy, or when impacts are small and riding tends to be slower, one might favor the more linear setting. When the conditions are dry and fast, or when bigger impacts are in play (jumps for instance), then the progressive mode is ideal. With the Nude TR Evol, choosing and changing is easy.
This is similar to other systems where you have to take the shock apart to put spacers in, but in this case, just flip a switch. Once you select the more linear mode or the more progressive mode, then you still benefit from everything that the TwinLoc Suspension System has to offer when switching to Traction Control mode, and eventually Lockout.
While we also find the TwinLoc Suspension System on our XC and trail bikes, it is just as important on a long travel All Mountain/Enduro bike. Firstly, for big days out in the mountains, you can never be quite sure what you’ll encounter. While a 170mm MTB is great for descending, it needs to be a good climber if you’re going to enjoy the full day. The Ransom can climb perfectly well in Descend mode, but with the flick of the thumb, it performs with the efficiency of a lightweight XC bike – this is invaluable for saving energy throughout the day.
Switching into Traction Control mode also changes the dynamic geometry of the bike, raising the BB and putting you into a more comfortable climbing position. Traction control makes the bike more agile and nimble. This is perfect for quick accelerations or sudden changes in the trail that force you to put the hammer down, whether mid-all-day epic or mid-race. Should you encounter and steep gravel climbs, or smooth riding between trailheads, throw it into our Lockout mode to make sure you’re getting the most out of each pedal stroke.
Similar to the Genius, the Ransom can fit both wheel sizes on the same frame. Switching from 29" to 27.5" is easy, just flip a chip on the linkage, swap the wheels and you're good to go.
The Ransom has 170mm of travel front and rear, modern, progressive geometry and weighs in at only 2650g/5.84 lbs for the frame, shock and hardware – a leader in its class.
|Having ridden the Ransom extensively for some time now, I have to admit that I am surprised day after day by how capable it is. I raced downhill for nearly 15 years, and never thought that I would be able to reach similar speeds on a 170mm Enduro bike. This thing is just pure speed, pure fun.—Andrew Neethling
PROTECTION
Protecting the Ransom’s frame was an integral part of the project. We’ve integrated a clever DT protector under the BB and along the downtube, and have also implemented a newly developed, noise- silencing Chainstay/seatstay protector. A quiet ride is a fast ride.
SEAT ANGLE & POSITION
Naturally, the geometry of the bike was selected to accompany the type of riding it is intended for. With 170mm of travel, this unique 29er has a geometry that will get you to the top comfortably and then back down faster than ever before. Long, slack and stable at speed, this rig can tame any descent. However, we didn’t want to cut any corners with regards to seat angle or position. Where we live, big days involve plenty of climbing, and we think it’s important that climbs can be as fun as the downs – proper climbing position is essential to that.
CABLE ROUTING
We wanted to work on an intelligent solution for internal cable routing. We wanted to reduce exposure of cables below the BB.
TIRE CLEARANCE
The Ransom also places a big emphasis on tire clearance. You can run either 27.5” or 29” tires on the Ransom, with the former allowing up to 2.8” tires and the latter allowing up to 2.6” wide. To switch from one wheel size to the next, all you have to do is flip the chip on the linkage, swap wheels and you’re good to go! Speaking of choice, we’ve made sure that the Ransom has enough clearance for a variety of piggyback shocks should that be your fancy.
HIXON IC 1.0 RISE
In conjunction with the Ransom release, for 2019 we’ve expanded our much lauded lightweight Hixon integrated bar and stem combo that debuted on the Genius to include a wider and higher rise for the extra demands of the All-Mountain / Enduro rider. We boosted the rise up to 20mm to allow for the higher position favored by such riders and our full Hixon integrated cockpit range is now available in an 800mm width allowing the option to run it at 800, 780 or 760mm width. The Hixon iC Rise bar features a 6-degree upsweep and 8-degree back- sweep. The Ransom comes specced with a 50mm virtual stem length but the bar is also available in a 40mm virtual stem length.
There are 5 models of Ransom available. We have the Full Carbon Tuned in both 27.5" and 29" options, a Hybrid version with a Carbon Front Triangle and alloy rear end - the 910, and two full alloy models, the 920/720 and the 930.
The 900/700 Tuned bike retails for €7,499.00, the 910 is €5,499.00, the 920/720 is €3,799.00, the 930 bike will be €2,999.00.
