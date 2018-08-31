Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike

SEAT ANGLE & POSITION

Naturally, the geometry of the bike was selected to accompany the type of riding it is intended for. With 170mm of travel, this unique 29er has a geometry that will get you to the top comfortably and then back down faster than ever before. Long, slack and stable at speed, this rig can tame any descent. However, we didn’t want to cut any corners with regards to seat angle or position. Where we live, big days involve plenty of climbing, and we think it’s important that climbs can be as fun as the downs – proper climbing position is essential to that.

