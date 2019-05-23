INDUSTRY INSIDER

Scott Acquires Majority Share in Bold Cycles

May 23, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Bold Unplugged 2018

Scott Sports has acquired a majority share of Bold Cycles, who are best known for their hidden shock bikes.

The two companies are both based near Biel, Switzerland, but Bold will apparently remain as an individual brand with founder and designer Vincenz Droux still at the helm. Vincenz will continue to work with his team of five people but they will now be strategically supported by Scott with regards to sourcing, logistics, global distribution and marketing.

Bold Unplugged 2018
The hidden shock is accessed from the bottom of the downtube.

bigquotesBold is a very promising start-up company with highly passionate employees and a great vision. Their values and their innovative spirit fit very well to the culture of Scott. We furthermore see a great potential with Bold Cycles to serve a customer segment that wants to tailor their bike to their individual needs.Beat Zaugg, CEO Scott Sports

Bold Unplugged 2018

bigquotesFrom an idea, a technology has grown, and based on our passion a brand was born. With Scott, a partnership has now been developed with which we are prepared for the future in an exciting market environment. With Bold, we want to remain at the forefront of innovation and surprise the bike world with new products. Within the Scott Sports Group, we find the best conditions for this objective and we will be able to concentrate even more on product development. It remains our concern to maintain our independence and to stand up for it. With Scott, we are pleased to have a strong partner on our side who will continue and expand the path we have taken. Vincenz Droux CEO Bold Cycles

We spoke to Scott about the move and they were adamant that the two companies will not crossover on R&D or management, so don't expect this announcement to mean we will see a hidden shock Scott any time soon. Bold bikes will also continue to be sold directly through their website, here.

27 Comments

  • + 16
 They see eye to eye on an excessive amount of cables coming off the handlebar.
  • + 1
 They also like to overcomplicate design for marginal difference
  • + 9
 Pretty Bold move from Scott.
  • - 2
 Dodgeball movie as it related to this article:

Pepper: It's a bold strategy Cotton. Lets see if it pays off for them.


Cotton: It's all up to the youngest team member now.
Pepper: Word Cotton.

Cotton: Looks like it is going to be two on one...A ménage à trois of pain.
Pepper: Usually you pay double for that kind of action Cotton.

Cotton: Ladies and Gentlemen, prepare to witness the greatest happening in sports.
Pepper: Pepper needs new shorts!
  • + 1
 @jdeuce: 100% man, its like a f*cking Cannondale that doesn't work
  • + 12
 Scott 2021 ebikes are going to be so sneaky
  • - 7
flag haroldjenkins (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 no they're gonna fall apart like Chinese motorcycles
  • + 6
 @haroldjenkins: A quick click on to your profile suggests you're a bike thief...Pinkbike ban this dirtbag??

www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=213651&pagenum=1#commentid6738784
  • + 1
 @garneau565: yes, please
  • + 10
 bold move scotton, lets see if it pays off
  • + 6
 regardless that is a great looking bike
  • + 4
 Here's their big chance to rebadge the Bold frames and call them Great....Great Scotts.
  • + 3
 Smart move to buy and nurture a direct to consumer brand instead of trying to change your own established distribution.
  • + 2
 This is cool because I almost bought a Bold frame, but ended up getting a Scott instead. Not sure why that's cool, but synergy or something.
  • + 0
 "Bold claims Scott, what do you think Rose?
"Errm well Gary Fisher I can't hide my shock in all the developments that have taken place, I am an Avid fan but I Hope this all can be Reversed."
"As a young Whyte female living in the grand Canyon I can see a few of my friends buying a one of these, my friend Julianna from Santacruz is coming over to demo 8 of them."
  • + 2
 If this means I can demo one at my local Scott dealer, then hey it's a good thing.
  • + 1
 I can’t wait to access/service/adjust/clean that shock....said no one ever.
  • + 1
 When you need to change your suspension settings, but instead you're just going to be bold.
  • + 1
 I feel like the shock is hidden in the seat tube , accessed through the downtube maybe
  • + 2
 Why is 'Maxxis' yellow on the back and white on the front?
  • + 2
 White is OEM Tire yellow is aftermarket
  • - 2
 Why can' those bold butthole's offer a frame only option and let me build with better parts for $2-3k less through my vast underworld connections.
  • + 1
 @erbsforlife1: TIL
  • + 1
 Sounds like my next bike^^
  • + 1
 Good for them.
  • + 1
 Thats a bold maneuver...
Below threshold threads are hidden

