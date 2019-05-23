Scott Acquires Majority Share in Bold Cycles

Scott Sports has acquired a majority share of Bold Cycles, who are best known for their hidden shock bikes
.
The two companies are both based near Biel, Switzerland, but Bold will apparently remain as an individual brand with founder and designer Vincenz Droux still at the helm. Vincenz will continue to work with his team of five people but they will now be strategically supported by Scott with regards to sourcing, logistics, global distribution and marketing.
|Bold is a very promising start-up company with highly passionate employees and a great vision. Their values and their innovative spirit fit very well to the culture of Scott. We furthermore see a great potential with Bold Cycles to serve a customer segment that wants to tailor their bike to their individual needs.—Beat Zaugg, CEO Scott Sports
|From an idea, a technology has grown, and based on our passion a brand was born. With Scott, a partnership has now been developed with which we are prepared for the future in an exciting market environment. With Bold, we want to remain at the forefront of innovation and surprise the bike world with new products. Within the Scott Sports Group, we find the best conditions for this objective and we will be able to concentrate even more on product development. It remains our concern to maintain our independence and to stand up for it. With Scott, we are pleased to have a strong partner on our side who will continue and expand the path we have taken.— Vincenz Droux CEO Bold Cycles
We spoke to Scott about the move and they were adamant that the two companies will not crossover on R&D or management, so don't expect this announcement to mean we will see a hidden shock Scott any time soon. Bold bikes will also continue to be sold directly through their website, here
.
27 Comments
Pepper: It's a bold strategy Cotton. Lets see if it pays off for them.
Cotton: It's all up to the youngest team member now.
Pepper: Word Cotton.
Cotton: Looks like it is going to be two on one...A ménage à trois of pain.
Pepper: Usually you pay double for that kind of action Cotton.
Cotton: Ladies and Gentlemen, prepare to witness the greatest happening in sports.
Pepper: Pepper needs new shorts!
www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=213651&pagenum=1#commentid6738784
"Errm well Gary Fisher I can't hide my shock in all the developments that have taken place, I am an Avid fan but I Hope this all can be Reversed."
"As a young Whyte female living in the grand Canyon I can see a few of my friends buying a one of these, my friend Julianna from Santacruz is coming over to demo 8 of them."
Post a Comment