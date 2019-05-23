Scott Acquires Majority Share in Bold Cycles

From an idea, a technology has grown, and based on our passion a brand was born. With Scott, a partnership has now been developed with which we are prepared for the future in an exciting market environment. With Bold, we want to remain at the forefront of innovation and surprise the bike world with new products. Within the Scott Sports Group, we find the best conditions for this objective and we will be able to concentrate even more on product development. It remains our concern to maintain our independence and to stand up for it. With Scott, we are pleased to have a strong partner on our side who will continue and expand the path we have taken. — Vincenz Droux CEO Bold Cycles