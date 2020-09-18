Scott Releases New 180mm Ransom eRide

Sep 18, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

PRESS RELEASE: Scott Sports

Progressive geometry, outstanding versatility, the latest Bosch Performance CX, enduring 625Wh with a fully removable internal battery and 180mm of travel front and rear, the Ransom eRIDE ticks all the boxes.

When it comes to the design of our eMTB range of eRIDE Bikes, our goal is always to provide the best e-bike possible to the consumer. From all-mountain machines, to eMTB's for the MTB curious, we've got top notch models for any type of riding. The all-new Ransom eRIDE successfully expands Scott's eRIDE MTB range into the long travel enduro/freeride segment.


Versatility

While developing the Ransom eRIDE, we had an e-bike in mind that was able to go down the roughest trails, jump, corner, manual… nothing less that what you'd like to do with your enduro bike. On an electric bike, jumping, cornering and manualing also applies to the uphills and this versatility was at the center of the development of the Ransom eRIDE. A steep seat angle, centered weight and a slack head angle make this Ransom eRIDE a beast for anything from your favorite bike-parks to your home trails.



Suspension

Topped off with more travel, the Ransom eRIDE benefits from a more sensitive suspension curve at the beginning of the travel together with firmer compression towards the end of the travel. The kinematic was specifically developed to meet the requirements of an E-Enduro bike.

bigquotesThe goal was to provide the most capable E-Bike SCOTT has ever developed. With 180mm of travel front & back together with the 29er wheels and the aggressive geometry it makes it ride like a magic carpet…up and down!"Andreas Ziegler, Product Manager eRIDE


Drive Unit & Assistance

The Ransom eRIDE is assisted by the Bosch Performance CX Generation 4 with a maximum power output of 85Nm and support of 340%. Fully integrated, the 625Wh battery is removable for convenient charging options. Choose between 4 assist modes or opt for the comfort of the eMTB mode which automatically adapts to a natural feeling assist. Rely on the best drive unit available on the market.

Thanks to the Bosch Performance CX generation 4, the assistance can be customized, feel free to adapt the % of assistance delivered by the motor for each mode. The Bosch drive unit benefits from friction free technology which gives you the feeling of a normal bike if the motor is off or if you are pedaling above 25km/h.






Ransom eRide 910 - € 6,999
Ransom eRide 920 - € 5,499



More information: Scott Sports



Photo Credits: Jochen Haar
Video Credits: Shaperideshoot -Gaëtan Rey

