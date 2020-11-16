Scott Announces 'Future Pro' Ransom Youth Bikes

Nov 16, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

PRESS RELEASE: Scott Sports

The all-new Future Pro Ransom's balanced geometry paired with long-travel, custom-tuned suspension and dropper seatpost, the adjustability to run 24" or 26" wheels and tailored components means no rider is too young to show the trail what they're made of!

The kid-tuned 140/130mm suspension of the Future Pro Ransom is paired with a custom frame and geometry that provides a very low standover height and promotes a stable, balanced, and safe position. This allows kids to tackle descents with confidence and gives parents peace of mind.

When they're ready to pedal back up for more, the 80mm Syncros Ducan Dropper keeps the transitions quick. The Future Pro Ransom comes in two models: the Ransom 600 with 26" wheels and the Ransom 400 with 24" wheels. Both bikes can be fitted with 24” or 26” wheels with our simple flip-chip system on the linkage allowing this bike to last because we know kids grow fast. The wait for the next generation is over, the Ransom family is complete.


Geometry & Suspension

The Ransom 600 features kid-specific geometry that enables little shredders to ride like champions. Designed and engineered specifically for kids, this bike is the ticket toward new heights.

To meet the unique needs of kids, the Ransom features suspension specifically tuned for them. The compression and rebound is adjusted to suit kids' weights and to function at full capacity without compromise.


Adjustability

Kids grow fast! We want their favorite bike to last. That's why the Ransom 600 can be fitted with 24" or 26" wheels thanks to a simple flip-chip system allowing adjustability as they grow. All you have to do is flip a chip on the shock mount when going from one size to the next and you're good to go.


The Ransom bikes come with X-Fusion's Slant RC 26 140mm fork and X-Fusion 02ProR Trunnion Shock, both with kids' tunes. There's a Shimano Deore shifter and derailleur, Shimano MT-500 Deore brakes, and Proweheel CHARM 32t 140mm crankset. Syncros provides the handlebar, stem, and dropper post. Both bikes sell for $1,699.99 USD.

For more information, visit scott-sports.com




23 Comments

  • 30 0
 Dads on the Front Range are losing their f*cking minds.
  • 3 0
 Shit. Too true.
  • 2 0
 Comment of the day!
  • 13 0
 Dropper, Full sus, 12 spd, and ability to accomodate 24" and 26" wheels @ $1,700. Talk about value!
  • 4 0
 I would think, to a certain extent, a rider must be a certain weight before the advantages of a full suspension frame “outweigh” (see what I did there?) the additional weight vs a hardtail. I know from building bikes for my son over the years, bike weight plays a huge role in their performance (and fun). We built up a 19lb 26” front suspension bike that he ripped on. Amazing what shaving 7-10 pounds off a typically bike can do for a 80-90 lb kid...
  • 5 0
 and to think, when we were kids we had to make do with a stick and a hoop.
  • 4 0
 You got a hoop? Lucky, I only had a stick.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Damn, all I had was a hoop. Missed opportunity there...
  • 1 0
 "The compression and rebound is adjusted to suit kids' weights and to function at full capacity without compromise."

If they grow so fast they need different wheel-sizes, why wouldn't they also need different shock tunes as they grow?
  • 1 1
 "Both bikes can be fitted with 24” or 26” wheels with our simple flip-chip system on the linkage allowing this bike to last because we know kids grow fast."

How would changing the wheels help the bike fit a growing child? It's not going to change the reach, stack, effective-top-tube, or seat-tube length.
  • 5 3
 Geez, do you really need 12 speed for kids ?? you want it as light and as hassle free as possible
  • 4 1
 No, but at the price point and reliability of Deore, why would you opt for anything less? This is the 11 speed variant of the new Deore.
  • 5 0
 GoFlowz, Yes. Having the bailout 50 or 51 tooth cog is crucial for a kid to have fun during steep climbs. My 11 year has a 42 tooth on his Norco Fluid and he has trouble pushing that on the steep climbs in the PNW. I personally would rather take the weight penalty of a 12 speed set up compared to smaller capacity for the rear cassette.
  • 3 1
 I'll take a 26 inch in size kids XXL please. You know, so "my kids" can grow into it
  • 4 0
 My girlfriends 26 inch Jeffsy is super fun.
  • 1 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: so stoked my Mrs rides the same size bike as me. I'm such a nice guy, always getting her upgrades
  • 3 0
 Why only an 80mm dropper. These kids need at least a 210mm dropper.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome. Love the 2 wheel size idea, and looks really clean. I also like its understated so its not an obvious superbike.
  • 2 1
 Ah yes because you can only become a professional in the future with one of these bikes
  • 3 0
 do they come in XXXL?
  • 1 0
 These look mint. What's the maximum rider size?
  • 1 0
 Blimey. I want one. Oh, I can't afford it
  • 2 1
 Pay to win

Post a Comment



