Scott Announces 'Future Pro' Ransom Youth Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Scott Sports
The all-new Future Pro Ransom's balanced geometry paired with long-travel, custom-tuned suspension and dropper seatpost, the adjustability to run 24" or 26" wheels and tailored components means no rider is too young to show the trail what they're made of!
The kid-tuned 140/130mm suspension of the Future Pro Ransom is paired with a custom frame and geometry that provides a very low standover height and promotes a stable, balanced, and safe position. This allows kids to tackle descents with confidence and gives parents peace of mind.
When they're ready to pedal back up for more, the 80mm Syncros Ducan Dropper keeps the transitions quick. The Future Pro Ransom comes in two models: the Ransom 600 with 26" wheels and the Ransom 400 with 24" wheels. Both bikes can be fitted with 24” or 26” wheels with our simple flip-chip system on the linkage allowing this bike to last because we know kids grow fast. The wait for the next generation is over, the Ransom family is complete.Geometry & Suspension
The Ransom 600 features kid-specific geometry that enables little shredders to ride like champions. Designed and engineered specifically for kids, this bike is the ticket toward new heights.
To meet the unique needs of kids, the Ransom features suspension specifically tuned for them. The compression and rebound is adjusted to suit kids' weights and to function at full capacity without compromise.Adjustability
Kids grow fast! We want their favorite bike to last. That's why the Ransom 600 can be fitted with 24" or 26" wheels thanks to a simple flip-chip system allowing adjustability as they grow. All you have to do is flip a chip on the shock mount when going from one size to the next and you're good to go.
The Ransom bikes come with X-Fusion's Slant RC 26 140mm fork and X-Fusion 02ProR Trunnion Shock, both with kids' tunes. There's a Shimano Deore shifter and derailleur, Shimano MT-500 Deore brakes, and Proweheel CHARM 32t 140mm crankset. Syncros provides the handlebar, stem, and dropper post. Both bikes sell for $1,699.99 USD.
For more information, visit scott-sports.com
If they grow so fast they need different wheel-sizes, why wouldn't they also need different shock tunes as they grow?
How would changing the wheels help the bike fit a growing child? It's not going to change the reach, stack, effective-top-tube, or seat-tube length.
