First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail

Dec 16, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Scott is still very much associated with cross-country racing, even though the brand did win the downhill overall World Cup as recently as 2020, and sponsor freeracing phenom Brendan Fairclough, Whether it's down to the bikes themselves or the barnstorming talent they have at their disposal, their bikes certainly see frequent trips to the podium at World Cups.

As with most things Scott in 2022, the new Scale hardtail is at the forefront of cable integration. However, compared to the full-suspension Genius or Spark, the lack of hidden rear shock at the rear of this bike makes this thing look like a halfway house.

Yes, the headset cables are routed internally, but for a bike like this, I don't see it putting too many people off. In fact, this frame seems to have been the product of a very thorough of small but important details. Whereas something like an enduro bike is full of compromise, a true XC race hardtail is more clear-cut - and you can see that thinking reflected in the pursuit of reducing weight throughout.
Scale details
• Intended use: cross-country
• Travel: 100 mm fork
• Carbon fiber monocoque
• Small, medium, large, and XL sizes
• Claimed weights as low as 8.9 kg / 19.6 lb
• Weight: 1,390 - 1,555 grams
• MSRP: $3,499 - 13,999 USD
• More info: www.scott-sports.com


Frame Features

The frame is made of carbon. In areas where stiffness is prioritized, a higher proportion of ultra-high and high-modulus carbon was used. These areas, such as the head tube or bottom bracket, will be stiffer under load compared to something like the top tube-seatpost junction or the seat stays. The carbon here is more flexible to hopefully give more comfort to the rider.

The frame is manufactured with just three molds. This means there can be fewer joins, which can need to be overbuilt to ensure stiffness. This monocoque bike is, as is nearly always the case with new-generation XC bikes - a bit lighter than the previous version. That said, at this point, the gains are relatively marginal. That's not to say unimportant but rather the return is somewhat diminished as the XC race bike is already somewhat refined. The top-end HMX-SL frame sheds 22 grams compared to the outgoing model, to achieve a claimed weight of 847 g. The mid-tier HMX frame has a weight of 912 g. For the entry-level bike, the HMF, the gains for the new model are more substantial, and it cuts out an impressive 126 grams.

Something that will seem like a why haven't we always done this moment for some, while completely inconsequential to others will be the bottle cage inserts. These not only sit flush with the frame but can also be swapped out with blanks. It's a very small detail - but a nice one all the same. In a similar vein, the bike has a hollow dropout. This enables the axle to sit completely flush within the frame and shaves off 20 grams.

The entry Scale RC Team

Something that isn't inconsequential, however, would be the frame mount, and - good news sports fans - it's a standard post mount. In recent years we've seen some brands going to the, in my opinion, inferior flat-mount system that you may well find on a road bike. The bike will also impress the home mechanic with a service window around the BB for ease of routing. There is also a simplified and lightweight chain guide that can be removed completely, and replaced with a blanking plug.


As mentioned, the cables do go through the headset, and much like other Scotts, this features the Fraser one-piece bar. It also features adjustable headset cups, which are something of a novelty for XC hardtails. These cups mean you can steepen the head angle by 0.6 degrees in a reasonably isolated fashion.


Geometry


Models
The entry Scale RC Team
... and the Scale RC World Cup Model

Although at $3,500 for a hardtail, it's certainly not cheap, the Scale RC Team model does represent the best value of the bunch and, in my opinion at least, should prove enough for most, if not nearly all, amateur racers. The HMF frame is slightly heavier and doesn't feature the same exotic blend of fibers, but it has seen the most aggressive weight reduction for this product cycle. The bike also does without the carbon Fraser bar, making use of an alloy one. The XT-equipped bike has a SID bolted to the front and a claimed weight of 10.6 kg.

Next up, is the World Cup model. As you'd probably guess, this sees a big jump in terms of spec. For $7,500, you'd certainly hope so. It uses the lighter HMX frame, the very high-end drivetrain from SRAM with an X01 AXS drivetrain, carbon DT Swiss XRC1501 wheels, and a Select+ SID from Rockshox. The bike has a claimed weight of 9.7 kg.

The $10,000 World Cup Evo model isn't short on spec.
Neither is the range-topping Scale RC SL model.

The World Cup Evo model features a SRAM powermeter, full AXS, DT Swiss XRC1200 CL wheels and XTR brakes. All of which gets the weight down to an impressive 9.2 kg.

Should that still not quite be what you're after, then the $14,000 RC SL goes to Trickstuff brakes and Syncros Silverton wheels. It also uses the HMX SL frame, as opposed to the HMX, and weighs a mere 8.9 kg.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks XC Bikes Scott Scott Scale


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
66059 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
62721 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
62101 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
55501 views
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
50104 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
49915 views
10 Things I loved in 2022: Mike Levy
49738 views
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
40919 views

40 Comments

  • 43 1
 Pro tip: If you need a $14k hardtail, you don't have to buy it. Someone else is paying you to ride it.
  • 5 2
 I dunno, the weird thing about the economics of these super expensive bikes / bike parts is many pros DONT ride some of this super high end stuff, particularly roadies, it's generally reserved for the ultra rich folks....

'Lightweight' (brand) wheels were like $6k+, never saw those on a pro-road bike but saw my share on group rides by middle age, semi in-shape weekend warriors, go figure.....same can be said for all the trick brakes, aftermarket ceramic hubs and other fancy stuff....
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Solid user name
  • 1 1
 @RadBartTaylor: That's because the pros who used Lightweight wheels paid for them out of pocket and put their sponsor's logos on them. I'm not a huge road racing fan so Chris Froome is the only name that comes to mind but there were others. You point definitely stands but that one example is incorrect.
  • 1 0
 They'd have to pay me $14k to ride one of those
  • 39 11
 YOU CAN'T CHARGE $14K FOR A HARDTAIL

F*CK OFF SCOTT
  • 17 11
 I'm not going to defend that price - it's crazy expensive - but keep in mind that the wheels alone are $4,500, and the brakes are around $1,000. And it's not like that's the only model they're offering.
  • 8 2
 And it still weighs almost twenty pounds! What a ripoff
  • 12 0
 The price is the hidden shock?
  • 3 0
 popcorn ready Smile
  • 12 1
 @mikekazimer: blink twice if scott's marketing team has you at gunpoint

trickstuff brakes are an awesome component choice though, can't argue with that
  • 6 4
 @EnsBen: "I'm not going to defend that price, but".... immediately proceeds to defend the price. -Mike Kazimer
  • 3 0
 And no dropper post?
I don't recall seeing more than a handful of the world cup xc racers riding without a dropper this last season. Suggests to me that xc race bikes should come stock with droppers.
  • 8 3
 @thegoodflow, I'm not defending it all, simply offering some insight as to how it's possible that a bike can cost such an exorbitant amount of money. Unless you're the type of person who burns $100 bills to keep warm, there's no reason to buy that particular model.
  • 3 4
 @mikekazimer: everybody already knows that exorbitantly bikes come equipped with exorbitantly expensive components. Everyone also knows that we don't have to buy a $14,000 bike if we're not rich.
  • 2 0
 @Compositepro: well done!
  • 5 0
 No respectabke swish banker would ask to see the price before purchasing. How uncivilized.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: So the reason this bike is so ridiculously overpriced, is because it's components are ridiculously overpriced. Ok, got it.
  • 1 0
 @pink505: This is so ridiculously expensive no one's talking about dentists lol
  • 15 0
 OEM Trickstuff brakes, well this looks like the fastest way to get them
  • 4 1
 Kinda f***ed up when apparently getting them directly is like vaporware...
  • 1 0
 @Jshemuel: 2 years, who the hell knows what´s gonna happen
  • 6 0
 Scotty doesn't know.
  • 1 0
 HA!
  • 4 1
 Some cool innovation. I realize this is a global website, but has anyone actually ever seen a new Scott sold in N.A. in the past decade?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I see Scott’s all the time. I own an older gambler too. Pretty common actually
  • 3 0
 Can I change the head tube angle without having to bleed my brakes?
  • 8 2
 Yes. You just take the stem off, then rotate the cups inside the frame. No bleeding is necessary.
  • 3 0
 The first two comments didn't disappoint... keep up the good work!
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one who resd the headline wondering how a remote control bike would function?
  • 1 1
 Can I get a price on a Dangerholm custom? If $14k for a hardtail is being considered, why not just splurge and get something unique and beautiful (a bike, not the quads).
  • 2 0
 Cut it out, Scott, this is beyond ridiculous Frown
  • 1 0
 67.9 degree head angle. LOL Why not 68? It's like the discount bin $9.99. Marketing....sigh
  • 1 1
 My back hurts just looking at that bike...Although I would like just one hot lap on one...
  • 3 0
 What happens in Vegas.
  • 2 0
 *hidden rear shock
  • 1 1
 This bike only exists to allow Dangerholm to beat his own record on Lightest 29er
  • 1 1
 14k only? can't wait to see dangerholms 20k+ version that weighs like 3kg (6.6lb for non-metric users)
  • 1 0
 Crazy how well the shock is hidden on this one
  • 1 0
 *read





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041287
Mobile Version of Website