Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock

Sep 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Integrated batteries, integrated computers, integrated lights, eBike design is all about seamless combinations at the moment and Scott claims to have created "the new integration benchmark" with a 160mm travel eMTB called the Patron eRide that has been designed with a hidden shock.

Concealed shocks are nothing new for Scott after its new Spark took the blueprint of Bold's enduro bikes and shrunk it down into a cross-country-sized package. That bike definitely turned heads earlier this year and its release is currently the third most-read story of the year on Pinkbike but it also seems to work out on the trail too as the bike has already claimed its first World Championships gold medal under Nino Schurter. We also reviewed the trail version of that bike a few weeks ago and called it "a tech climber's dream machine".
Scott Patron eRide Details

Frame material: Carbon
Intended Use: Trail/enduro
Travel: 160mm front and rear
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear
Motor and battery: Bosch's Performance CX, 750 Wh battery
Price: From €5,999
More Info: scott-sports.com

Now, Scott is hoping to prove that the same technology will be just as impressive on a longer travel bike with a motor and battery. The Patron is designed to sit between the Genius eRide and the Ransom eRide as a long-travel trail bike but it also has a bigger battery than both so should be more suitable for longer rides too.

Features

The Patron eRide uses similar technology to the Spark but in a totally different way. Rather than the shock being placed vertically in the seat tube, the shock now sits horizontally in the top tube. The linkage design has also changed from a single pivot with flex stays to a four-bar design on the Patron. The shock can be accessed by removing a plastic cover underneath the top tube.

The integrated Fox Nude shock is accessed via a removable panel.

Much like on the Spark before it, creating space is the name of the game here. The Patron has room for a large water bottle in the front triangle and it also means the motor can be mounted exactly how Scott's engineers wanted - more on that later.

The final thing to note about the shock is that it can be locked out thanks to TwinLoc, which is controlled from the handlebar. Yes, with a motor control, dropper post, gears and brakes this creates a cockpit that looks like a bowl of carbonara but thankfully most of the cables are routed into the one-piece bar and stem and ushered directly to their respective components, which definitely helps to reduce the clutter.

Scott doing Scott things.

Electronics

Scott is using Bosch's Performance CX motor that provides 85Nm torque and up to 340% assistance. The big difference here is that Scott has rotated the motor by 46° so it now protrudes into the front triangle with the frame supporting it from underneath. Scott claims that this improves the stiffness and protects the motor from impacts but it also helps with cooling too as the top part of the motor sits in the open air allowing heat to escape through the holes in the cover like a chimney.

Scott rotated the motor 46 degrees for this unique, cradled mounting.

To go alongside the motor is a 750Wh battery in all sizes that allows for up to 100km distance or 2000m of elevation on eco mode or half that if you select the Turbo mode. There's also a removable Kiox 2" display to keep you updated on all the key figures including speed, GPS and cadence.

The electronic integration continues thanks to the seatstay lights that are powered by the battery. A cable is already routed, and a plug already mounted on the handlebar for a
front light

With integrated lights and a fender, the details are well thought out on the Patron frame.

Geometry

Scott describes the 160mm travel Patron as "close to an enduro bike" and that is reflected in the geometry too. The bike has a 65° head tube angle, which means it is actually steeper than both of Scott's other eMTBs depending on BB setting and spec. There's a seat tube angle of around 77° on all sizes of the Patron and a reach of 473.6mm in a size large, which makes it comparable to the Ransom. Unlike Scott's other eMTBs, there's no geometry adjustment on the Patron


Pricing and availability

The Patron will be available in 7 different versions - 2 women's versions with the Contessa Patron 910 (€5,999) and 900 (€7,699), followed by 5 men models starting with the Patron 920 (€5,999), 910 (€6,599), 900 (€7,699), 900 Tuned (€8,699) and finishing with the Patron 900 Ultimate (€10,999). The Patron eRide will start to be delivered to shops by November 2021, with further models available in 2022. Pricing might vary according to currency, please reach out to your local Scott contact for further information.


More info, here.

  • 27 0
 not sure it has enough wires/cables...
  • 6 0
 My left thumb is exhausted just looking at all those levers and buttons it's responsible for.
  • 6 0
 Hide the shock but put 20 things on the handlebar instead.
  • 1 2
 @Davec85: total failure, wth were they thinking
  • 1 0
 @dvcpinkbike: they were on tequila shots, many Patron tequila shots.. now you know.. you are welcome
  • 19 4
 SCOTT is too obsessed with integration, all for the sake of doing something different and trying to make a cleaner looking bike. Trouble is integration is a pain in the ass, why would you want a fixed stem and bar you can't adjust just to hide a few bolts, why would you want your shock tucked out of site where you can't easily access the adjusters. Why would you want lights integrated that put out 10% the lumens of aftermarket ones. Why would you want a bike that is more difficult to work on and eventually will look like a cheap plastic toy bike from China. No one with a brain wants any of this, only those with money and no brain want it.
  • 13 1
 If you were Scott which customer would you go for? the one who wants to fix it all themshelves to save a few bob or the one with "money and no brain" who will pay you lots of money and contunue to pay you lots of money to maintain it and buy spares? it's unfortunate but it's the market e-bikes appeal to.
  • 4 1
 Hearing Mike Kazimer describe changing a headset spacer on one of those stems, which took quite a bit of time, really puts the nail in the coffin for me on that design.
  • 1 0
 and it will get old with the brainless quick. total and utter waste of someone's working hours, they should've given them a paid leave instead.
  • 2 0
 @maglor: that actually makes a ton of sense.
  • 2 0
 They only put these one-piece combos on their top models, whose customers can afford a mechanic. I see that the setup of stem height, sag, volume spacers, etc. is a bit more annoying but honestly, how often do you change these things after the initial setup?
  • 10 0
 Integrated brake lights? I don't want people to know when I'm braking!
  • 8 0
 e-bike weight/damping + no piggyback + unventilated enclosed space. Sounds like that shock could get a bit toasty?
  • 3 0
 Will piggy back shock fit with cover open? Can I get this bike for my Grammy! Scott who the heck is this bike targeted to customer wise? You would have to hold me for Ransom before I’d buy it for myself…
  • 6 0
 Worst bike ever for bike mechanics
  • 2 0
 Lighter, Stiffer, Stronger, Goes further, more integrated, lager battery.

I wonder... is it lighter.

Plus. I am sure in the advert that Scott is basically saying their current E-Bike aint that good, come buy the new one.
Well... if it wasnt that good, and I need a new one, I am gonna just buy the other guys awesome one.

I want a smaller battery, smaller motor, lighter bike, that only gives me 100W power boost.
I want it derestricted so when I am on the gas out of a flat out corner it gives me flat out speed+100W.
I dont want it for cruising along the roads and fire roads, I want it light enough to thrown down a hill and feel like an enduro bike that weighs max 38lb.
I want a replaceable motor, so wen I burn it out, its cheap and easy to replace or I can just wing the motor and have a normal bike.

I only want a wee assist on the climbs really if I am honest, not a full assist and anvil to descend down the trails.

How hard can this wish list be.... (I have no idea, I have never designed anything in my life (apart from the last thing I designed)).
  • 5 0
 batman would be all over this
  • 1 0
 Does anyone else get fantasies about making these kind of bikes actually something you'd want to ride? I mean I could never buy it, but say I won it in a fantasy prize...

- remove the one piece handlebar for an alloy stem and handlebar combo. Source a new headset cover that allows cables through
- remove shock cover and twinlock. Replace with a coil with the reservoir sticking the shock hole
-extend rubber protection on downtube and source a bash guard that extends over the sump
-paint it wrap in a gaudy pattern. If I'm gonna ride an ebike I'm not gonna be shy about it

This busy be what dangerholm feels like
-source a smaller Bosch display and handlebar toggle
-
-
  • 4 0
 More plastic than my old cbr
  • 3 0
 TwinLoc on an ebike is probably one of the most pointless things I have ever seen
  • 3 0
 8 button/ levers for your left thumb. Interesting!
  • 4 0
 Looks like a Transformer
  • 2 0
 Decepticon
  • 2 0
 Prediction: Innovation in the eMTB industry will begin taking the lion’s share of development dollars
  • 3 0
 Da Fuk is that monstrosity.
  • 1 0
 Just wished that manufacturers focused more on on restocking traditional bikes rather than switching more production to ebikes, but I get it, it is where the money is now.
  • 3 0
 This bike was made for the comments section
  • 3 0
 today 1 April?
  • 1 0
 Clearly the handle bars put that dent in the wall. Even concrete isn't strong enough for this monster.
  • 2 0
 Shock hide and seek is the new game
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what the wire going into the (wireless) AXS rear mech is about?
  • 2 0
 Best mounting of a motor yet. Your move specialized.
  • 1 0
 445mm Reach and 440mm Seat Tube length... Was Snoop Dogg in the room while they were designing this bik... thing?
  • 1 0
 Nude under the covers ain’t no shock !
  • 2 1
 I mean it does look pretty decent tho. For an e-bike anyways.
  • 1 0
 And Pinkbike users are calling it "still f*cking minging".
  • 1 0
 The XL has a 501mm reach with a 77' ESTA. That's tiny.
  • 1 2
 Pounds, ffs. Put the god damn USD price nobody wants to waste time converting then realize its too much. Or is it realise? Tyres. Facking Euro crap.
  • 1 0
 Definitely doesn't look like a motor bike
  • 1 0
 A home mechanic's dream bike
  • 1 0
 Looks light...
  • 3 3
 As if riding a moped wasn’t embarrassing enough.
  • 1 0
 I can't service that!
  • 1 0
 Vomit
  • 9 9
 Scott went full retard
  • 2 0
 Comments like this will never get you a free @SCOTT-Sports bike.....
  • 1 2
 Fox nude and that horrid lock The rest looks awesome
  • 1 2
 Thought this is a site about mountain biking
  • 1 3
 I guess pinkbike is a scooter site now?
