Scott Sports Announces Pascal Ducrot & Juwon Kim as Co-CEOs

Aug 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Photo Scott Sports
Photo: Scott Sports

Scott Sports has announced it has appointed Pascal Ducrot and Juwon Kim as co-CEOs following the disputed replacement of Beat Zaugg in March.

Bicycle Retailer reports Scott has concluded its search for a new CEO with the appointment of longtime Scott executive Pascal Ducrot and Juwon Kim, who was head of growth strategy and mergers and acquisitions at Scott Sports' majority shareholder Youngone Corp. The Youngone Corp provided Scott Sports with a 150 million Swiss francs ($166 million) loan earlier this year. Alongside the appointment of co-CEOs, Scott has expanded the executive leadership team.

bigquotesThe new Leadership Team will lead a transition plan, which is committed to focusing on Scott's core business, while honouring its unique passion and culture, working together to stabilise the company following a turbulent period for the sporting goods industry. Scott Sports

The brand has also said it will make the bicycle side of the business its "central priority" as it currently produces over 80% of the company's revenue. On its bicycle business, Scott Sports said it: "will become the central priority, where Scott will increase its investment into the development of world-class products according to its values of innovation, technology and design, while targeting growth markets including e-bikes and urban mobility."

Scott also has plans for "additional focus" on its apparel and footwear ranges with continued development across its bike, running, winter and outdoor products.

The latest update of the new co-CEOs comes after the previous CEO Beat Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer that he remained CEO despite the announcement of Juwon Kim taking the position in March. Following this story it was reported police were called to Scott's headquarters to deal with a dispute. After providing Bicycle Retailer with comments on the dispute previously, Zaugg has not responded to further inquiries.

Posted In:
Industry News Industry Insider Scott


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,343 articles
Report
12 Comments
  • 8 0
 Must have been an internally shocking announcement after all the previous drama
  • 3 0
 Hopefully we'll see a Spark of Syncronisation with these two Addicts working together. A true Genius move would be to move the Scale in one Aspect or another. I refuse to belive we'll be held Ransom by these Gamblers.
  • 1 0
 This situation has clearly been heating up for a while.
  • 6 1
 "The new Leadership Team will lead a transition plan, which is committed to focusing on Scott's core business, while honouring its unique passion and culture, working together to stabilise the company following a turbulent period for the sporting goods industry."

Like removing headset routing and hidden shocks so you can sell more bikes and make more money.... right?? right???
  • 1 1
 No, transition plan = they will shut some parts of business and lay people off.
  • 7 0
 so do they have a policeman on duty full time to help HR make sure they both get to sit on the chair the same amount?
  • 6 0
 The headline could have been:

''Bean counter hires expert to tell him what to do.''

Huge move for Pascal, glad to see it!
  • 5 0
 So no one held for Ransom?
  • 1 0
 They opted for a Genious solution
  • 4 0
 They thought no one could Beat Zaugg, but Pascal won one, and Juwon won one too.
  • 2 1
 So Zaugg finally had to Beat It? That's harsh, nobody wants to be defeated.
  • 1 0
 Nobody cares. So long as Dangerholm's short shorts remain short we couldn't give a rat's a$$.







