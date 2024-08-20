Scott Sports Announces Pascal Ducrot & Juwon Kim as Co-CEOs

Scott Sports has announced it has appointed Pascal Ducrot and Juwon Kim as co-CEOs following the disputed replacement of Beat Zaugg
in March. Bicycle Retailer reports
Scott has concluded its search for a new CEO with the appointment of longtime Scott executive Pascal Ducrot and Juwon Kim, who was head of growth strategy and mergers and acquisitions at Scott Sports' majority shareholder Youngone Corp. The Youngone Corp provided Scott Sports
with a 150 million Swiss francs ($166 million) loan earlier this year. Alongside the appointment of co-CEOs, Scott has expanded the executive leadership team.
|The new Leadership Team will lead a transition plan, which is committed to focusing on Scott's core business, while honouring its unique passion and culture, working together to stabilise the company following a turbulent period for the sporting goods industry.— Scott Sports
The brand has also said it will make the bicycle side of the business its "central priority" as it currently produces over 80% of the company's revenue. On its bicycle business, Scott Sports said it: "will become the central priority, where Scott will increase its investment into the development of world-class products according to its values of innovation, technology and design, while targeting growth markets including e-bikes and urban mobility."
Scott also has plans for "additional focus" on its apparel and footwear ranges with continued development across its bike, running, winter and outdoor products.
The latest update of the new co-CEOs comes after the previous CEO Beat Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer
that he remained CEO despite the announcement of Juwon Kim taking the position in March. Following this story it was reported police were called to Scott's headquarters
to deal with a dispute. After providing Bicycle Retailer with comments on the dispute previously, Zaugg has not responded to further inquiries.
