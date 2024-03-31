Scott Sports Replaces its CEO in "Refresh"

Mar 31, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Scott Sports has replaced Beat Zaugg as its board of directors appoints Juwon Kim as the new CEO.

Bicycle Retailer reports in a move said to "refresh Scott's development to become a world-class manufacturer in bikes and other outdoor sport categories", Scott Sports will now be led by a previous board of directors member Juwon Kim. The new CEO Juwon Kim will be advised by Steve Meineke and Mathias Seidler, who will offer their insights about the bicycle and outdoor gear industry.

Juwon Kim has 17 years of experience in investment banking and was head of growth strategy and mergers and acquisitions at Scott Sports' majority shareholder Youngone Corp. Recently, the Youngone Corp loaned Scott Sports 150 million Swiss francs ($166 million), with 100 million Swiss francs due on Jan 2 2025.

Scott Sports' press release announcing the change in CEO said: "The board of directors of Scott emphasizes that the long-standing commitment of majority shareholder Youngone to Scott remains central and is not called into question."

Kihak Sung, Youngone chairman and a member of Scott's board said: "Youngone has been a strong partner and long-term shareholder of Scott. We firmly believe in Scott, its state-of-the-art products, as well as the dedication and quality of its employees. With this change, Scott will strive to gain growth and market share in the future, leaving behind the current crisis in the industry."

Industry News Scott


9 Comments
 Zaugg got Beat. Kim, Juwon.
 Will be interesting to see how they integrate the new CEO.
 good to see instead of hiring outside, they went the internal route
 Likely with a thorough sanding and some very tight shorts.
 It'd be a shock if they told you, but they keep it hidden.
 Maybe start by getting rid of putting everything inside the frame like headset cable routing and shocks. I do like the way Scott bikes look, but would never buy one because of that.
  • 1 0
 Should be interesting as the company is an investment firm in The textile industry…not bikes. Granted it seems like there is an outdoor lean to their textiles, and bikes are also about supply chains and cost management, so hopefully this guy gets Scott in better financial footing.
But make no mistake, he’s there to guarantee that loan payment gets made in 9 months. Given the current state of the outdoor market, expect some serious cuts to be announced soon.
 Bonus fact-Beat Zaugg was the villain in 1997's The Fifth Element.
 Top news.







