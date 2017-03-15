Scott Sports Welcomes Andrew Neethling

Scott Sports is pleased to announce that we have added Andrew Neethling to the family. After years of success on the Downhill World Cup Circuit, renowned video segments and phenomenal MTB ambassadorship, we felt that Andrew was the perfect fit for where our company is headed.
Looking to continue his career beyond Downhill racing, Andrew will transition into a brand ambassador role, traveling the world on his trail and DH bikes to meet new people, create stories, and ultimately to push mountain biking.
