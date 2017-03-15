Scott Sports Welcomes Andrew Neethling

I am beyond excited and motivated to join Scott Sports. It is obviously a big decision to move away from full-time racing and transition into a new role. I however, feel very good and confident about it with the backing of Scott. My goal is to promote cycling and hopefully get more people into riding and enjoy the sport that has given me so much. Scott bikes have always impressed me with their technology, looks and market leading development. I know there are passionate people behind the company and that is key moving forward. I want to get out there and as cliché as it sounds…. show people how enjoyable riding can be. — Andrew Neethling