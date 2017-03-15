Scott Sports Welcomes Andrew Neethling

Mar 15, 2017
Mar 15, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  
 
Andrew Neethling Scott Sports

Scott Sports is pleased to announce that we have added Andrew Neethling to the family. After years of success on the Downhill World Cup Circuit, renowned video segments and phenomenal MTB ambassadorship, we felt that Andrew was the perfect fit for where our company is headed.

Andrew Neethling Scott Sports

Looking to continue his career beyond Downhill racing, Andrew will transition into a brand ambassador role, traveling the world on his trail and DH bikes to meet new people, create stories, and ultimately to push mountain biking.

Andrew Neethling Scott Sports

Andrew Neethling Scott Sports

bigquotesI am beyond excited and motivated to join Scott Sports. It is obviously a big decision to move away from full-time racing and transition into a new role. I however, feel very good and confident about it with the backing of Scott. My goal is to promote cycling and hopefully get more people into riding and enjoy the sport that has given me so much. Scott bikes have always impressed me with their technology, looks and market leading development. I know there are passionate people behind the company and that is key moving forward. I want to get out there and as cliché as it sounds…. show people how enjoyable riding can be.Andrew Neethling

Andrew Neethling Scott Sports

bigquotesWhen the opportunity came up to bring Andrew on board, it was a no-brainer. He came to us with an idea that was a bit different to what he had been doing for the last decade, and it was something we could easily get behind. We’re looking forward to getting creative with Andrew as he travels the world with his bikes.Julian Wagner, Bike Marketing

Andrew will be heading to New Zealand in a few days to meet up with long time buddy, Brendan Fairclough to film an all-new episode of “Chasing Trail”. Tough first week on the job!

 All the best in your new role Needles, keep on shredding!
 Nice work Needles. Dream job buddy!
 Good choice

