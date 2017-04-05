PRESS RELEASES

Scott Sports Welcomes Lorraine Blancher

Apr 5, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  

Scott Sports is proud to announce that Lorraine Blancher has joined the team for 2017 and beyond. Having been a prominent female figure in mountain biking for many years, Lorraine is the perfect addition to our Brand Ambassador Team. Her goal to widen the reach of MTB, always looking to seek out new zones to ride and new ways to reach out to larger and larger communities falls in line with our goals as a company moving forward.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to join SCOTT Sports in anticipation to create content and to become a brand ambassador for their MTB division. It's been a lifelong dream to inspire riders within our sport, as well as engaging new riders beyond our bike world. It's an unbelievably good feeling to be a part of an innovative and globally recognized company, known for its quality bikes, gear and inspiring athletes.

I also feel like it's a fantastic period for mountain biking as a whole; we have advanced equipment and amazing trail infrastructure all around the planet, but what motivates me the most is the possibility of adventure into the hard to reach terrain.


Lorraine will be riding Scott Bikes, Helmets, Protection, Eyewear and Outerwear for the years to come.

“We’re all very happy to have Lorraine on board. For years she has been a recognizable force in the world of mountain biking. It will be exciting to see what adventures we can get going and ultimately to see how we can help Lorraine push the proverbial MTB “word” out, encouraging both men and women to hop on a bike.”
- Julian Wagner, SCOTT Sports

2017 is shaping up to be a great year. Stay tuned for more content from Lorraine and Scott Sports.

Photos: Margus Riga
Video: Max Berkowitz

2 Comments

  • + 2
 So much fun shooting this with the crew, @Margus crushed the photo coverage! Congrats Lorraine!
  • + 1
 Yer LB! Looking forward to some rad adventures.

