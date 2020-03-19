SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team Signs with HT Pedals for 2020

PRESS RELEASE: HT Pedals

HT Pedals is proud to announce a new partnership with the SCOTT-SRAM Mountain Bike Racing Team. The group of athletes has an impressive combined résumé including multiple Olympic medals, World Championship titles, World Cup victories, and National titles. The four person team is comprised of some of the best riders in the world.Nino Schurter is seemingly unstoppable. He already holds 3 Olympic medals, the latest being gold from Rio in 2016. He is also an 8 time World Champion, and 7 time World Cup Champion. Kate Courtney has proven herself a true Champion with multiple World Cup wins and Championship titles, including the 2019 UCI World Cup Championship. Multi-talented rider Lars Forster has acquired many titles over the years, including being crowned the European MTB Champion in 2018. Rounding out the team is Andri Frischknecht, who has a number of wins under his belt as well including a Championship win at the 2018 Swiss Epic.We wish the SCOTT-SRAM team the best of luck this year, and are excited to support these incredible athletes on their road to Tokyo.The SCOTT-SRAM team uses the M1 and M1T pedals from the Leopard Series. The M1T boasts sealed bearings, an extruded and CNC machined aluminum body with CNC machined titanium spindles, and weighs a mere 252 grams. The M1 pedal features sealed bearings, an extruded and CNC machined aluminum body with CNC machined chromoly spindles, weighs 298 grams, and is available in 11 colors.