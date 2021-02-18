Scott-SRAM Racing Switches to Syncros' One-Piece Carbon Wheels

Feb 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Scott-SRAM Racing have announced that they will be switching to Syncros wheels for the 2021 season.

The racing team featuring Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney and Lars Forster are swapping from DT Swiss wheels to Syncros' intriguing one-piece carbon Silverton SL wheels. Syncros has been partnered with Scott-SRAM since 2017, supplying the team with cockpits, saddles and seatposts. For the 2021 season, they are expanding their support with their carbon wheels.

Syncros' Silverton SL wheels hit the scales at a claimed 1290 grams with options of both 26 or 30mm internal widths. The one-piece construction includes spokes running from rim to rim. Syncros claim that each carbon spoke is 35% stronger with a weight of 3.5g grams each compared to steel spokes at 5.7 grams. Each rim is a single hollow piece with only the valve hole needing to be drilling, resulting in a claimed increase in impact protection and a reduction in pinch flats.


bigquotesWe're always looking to get to the next level. When competing at the highest level of racing, it's crucial to rely on the best setup available. This is why SCOTT-SRAM is working with industry partners who share the same spirit and thrive for constant innovation. With Syncros we found a partner that shares the team's DNA in an unparalleled way giving us the perfect opportunity to collaborate even closer for the future and be at the forefront of technology. Thomas Frischknecht, Team Director

bigquotes"The Syncros Silverton SL wheel is super light but the benefits don’t just stop here. The construction removes weight from the rim allowing for super fast acceleration. It’s also stiff allowing for great power transfer, tracking, and in particular cornering. Perfect for world cup racing. Nino Schurter

bigquotesThese wheels never go out of true and need no maintenance when it comes to spoke nipples or rim tape. Tubeless ever-ready means it takes seconds to mount a tire, while quality bearings lead to great durability and performance. The two rim widths of 26" or 30" allow tire choice no matter the conditions. It’s a bit of a mechanics dream, to be honest. Yanick Gyger, Scott-SRAM Head Mechanic

You can learn more about the Syncros Silverton SL wheels here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Syncros


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
154565 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
66617 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Photo of the Year
57430 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
46196 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
44103 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
39971 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
38492 views
Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat
37941 views

12 Comments

  • 12 0
 "[...] The two rim widths of 26" or 30" allow tire choice [...]" -> That's a WIIIIIIIIIDE rim. Smile
  • 2 1
 The new +plus+ tires on +uber+super+boost+plus+ standard. f*ing industry always making me upgrade. Frown
  • 2 0
 @number44: let me know how your 30" wide tires work out, Im looking to haul rocks at a mine with my bike.
  • 7 0
 No replacement if you break them. Still don’t understand why anyone is gonna spend that much money in a wheel set where others offer no questions asked replacements for life
  • 5 0
 Do they come with 20x110 and 15x157 hubs so that I can run them on my DH bike as well?
  • 6 0
 Never need truing because when they go out of true they go in the bin.
  • 4 0
 Ocean, carbon goes in the ocean.
  • 1 0
 @SketchyD: like old car batteries
  • 3 0
 No nipples. Scary.
  • 2 2
 Dentist wheels.....can't wait to see one on a Yeti. Looks like $3500 - ouch! These remind me a lot of the Lightweight wheels made in Germany but those were like $5-6k.
  • 1 0
 MadFiber for Mountain.
  • 1 1
 hello bike ahead

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.008619
Mobile Version of Website