Scott-SRAM Racing Switches to Syncros' One-Piece Carbon Wheels

Scott-SRAM Racing have announced that they will be switching to Syncros wheels for the 2021 season.
The racing team featuring Nino Schurter, Kate Courtney and Lars Forster are swapping from DT Swiss wheels to Syncros' intriguing one-piece carbon Silverton SL wheels. Syncros has been partnered with Scott-SRAM since 2017, supplying the team with cockpits, saddles and seatposts. For the 2021 season, they are expanding their support with their carbon wheels.
Syncros' Silverton SL wheels hit the scales at a claimed 1290 grams with options of both 26 or 30mm internal widths. The one-piece construction includes spokes running from rim to rim. Syncros claim that each carbon spoke is 35% stronger with a weight of 3.5g grams each compared to steel spokes at 5.7 grams. Each rim is a single hollow piece with only the valve hole needing to be drilling, resulting in a claimed increase in impact protection and a reduction in pinch flats.
|We're always looking to get to the next level. When competing at the highest level of racing, it's crucial to rely on the best setup available. This is why SCOTT-SRAM is working with industry partners who share the same spirit and thrive for constant innovation. With Syncros we found a partner that shares the team's DNA in an unparalleled way giving us the perfect opportunity to collaborate even closer for the future and be at the forefront of technology.— Thomas Frischknecht, Team Director
|"The Syncros Silverton SL wheel is super light but the benefits don’t just stop here. The construction removes weight from the rim allowing for super fast acceleration. It’s also stiff allowing for great power transfer, tracking, and in particular cornering. Perfect for world cup racing.— Nino Schurter
|These wheels never go out of true and need no maintenance when it comes to spoke nipples or rim tape. Tubeless ever-ready means it takes seconds to mount a tire, while quality bearings lead to great durability and performance. The two rim widths of 26" or 30" allow tire choice no matter the conditions. It’s a bit of a mechanics dream, to be honest.— Yanick Gyger, Scott-SRAM Head Mechanic
