Scott-SRAM Racing Switches to Syncros' One-Piece Carbon Wheels

We're always looking to get to the next level. When competing at the highest level of racing, it's crucial to rely on the best setup available. This is why SCOTT-SRAM is working with industry partners who share the same spirit and thrive for constant innovation. With Syncros we found a partner that shares the team's DNA in an unparalleled way giving us the perfect opportunity to collaborate even closer for the future and be at the forefront of technology. — Thomas Frischknecht, Team Director