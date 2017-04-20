Pinkbike.com
Scott Velosolutions Team Camp with Brendog and Gaëtan Vigé – Video
Apr 20, 2017 at 1:10
Apr 20, 2017
by
SCOTT Sports
Head down to the south of France to get up to no good at the first inaugural Scott/Velosolutions team camp!
Check out the
full story.
Photos: Keno Derleyn
Video: ShapeRideShoot / Gaëtan Rey
MENTIONS:
@SCOTT-Sports
/
@ReyGaetan
/
@SCOTT-Velosolutions
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
sandymtb
(55 mins ago)
Make sure you watch till the end!
[Reply]
+ 1
slbike
(44 mins ago)
Simplified, want to try
[Reply]
