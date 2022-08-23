Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37

Scottish cross country racer Rab Wardell has died at age 37 from a heart attack that he suffered while sleeping last night.
Just two days earlier, he had won the Scottish MTB XC Championship, adding to the junior and U23 national championships he took nearly two decades before. This season was a breakout year of sorts for Wardell, despite being at an age when most cyclists move away from their full-time careers. Wardell had always done things differently. After a multidisciplinary racing stint in the 2000s, he struggled with overtraining and other issues, and ultimately stepped away from pro racing to start Wardell Cycle Coaching and focus on growing that for the next seven years. When Covid slowed the business, the adventure enthusiast took the opportunity to throw himself fully back into his own training and racing.
"My dad recently said I've had more comebacks than Frank Sinatra," he wrote in a blog post for CHPT3 Clothing last year when he started racing again. And come back he did. This season marked his full-time return to pro cycling for the first time in 14 years, and he documented the journey with his new video series, Old Enough to Know Better
.
After his victory this past weekend, he was invited to interview just yesterday evening on The Nine, BBC's nightly Scottish news program. Earlier this month, Downtime Podcast released an episode
that dove into Wardell's early career and his experience returning to racing.
Born in 1985 in Dunfermline, Scotland, Wardell started to chase mountain biking and other forms of cycling when he was 15. First and foremost a mountain biker, he also loved all forms of riding, from road to BMX, with a Scottish Cyclocross Championship title to his name, too. He's traveled to race on every continent (yep, including Antarctica), and in 2020 set the Fastest Known Time on Scotland's West Highland Way (a record that has since been broken).
Wardell is remembered as a cheerful and humble rider, whose career was full of ups and downs but who never let any that slow him down or tarnish his genuine love of being on two wheels.
Our condolences to those close to him and to the cycling world at large for the loss of a friend, mentor, coach, and tenacious athlete.
