SDG 2017 – Ride in Good Company

Mar 21, 2017
by SDG Components  
Press Release
SDG 2017 Release

"Nearly 16 years ago, as a young and naive action sports junkie, I would have never envisioned a minimum wage, college internship at SDG would evolve into spearheading such a charge.

While it certainly hasn't been a walk in the park, our small, yet passionate team and I have embraced the challenges. It's been a true privilege to build upon the foundation of the brand for eight years and we're humbled by the continued support and lifelong relationships forged along the way. Our philosophy is simple: develop leading edge products that advance the industry, with our own style—in lieu of the ‘me too’ line extensions. With feedback from elite teams, athletes, weekend warriors, and product managers, as SDG saddles and posts may be found as Original Equipment on select brands, we have tirelessly tested and refined our products.

We most certainly have not arrived… there's always more to develop and create—but we’ve come a long way since pioneering the industry’s first Kevlar covered saddle and I-Beam Technology. And today, I am excited to present our most comprehensive lineup to date. Please trust, if you're riding SDG in 2017—you will 'Ride in Good Company'.” President – Tyler Anspach

SDG 2017 Release


Competition Category
SDG’s lightest, most minimalistic and technological designs—geared for DH/Racing disciplines.

I-Fly 2.0
SDG 2017 Release

Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows ease of movement on the saddle
• Rear Buzz-Cut: Provides extra tire clearance
• Lowered Profile, Nylon Glass Fiber Base
• Light-Weight EVA Foam
• 2pc Cover with Kevlar Sides
• I-Beam Technology: Original monorail design, offering the greatest adjustment capabilities with the lightest weight to strength performance in the industry.
• Specs: Solid I-Beam Honeycomb Rail, 257mm x 128mm, 155g
• MSRP: $89.99USD


Fly RL
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows ease of movement on the saddle
• Light-Weight Nylon Base
• Light-Weight EVA Foam
• 1pc Kevlar or 2pc Seamless Stitched Cover
• Storm Versions Available: Micro Injected knobs for increased
• Specs: Solid Titanium, Ti-Alloy Rails: 260mm x 128mm, 195g, 210g
• MSRP: $99.99–129.99USD

SDG 2017

bigquotesThe I-Fly 2.0 saddle and I-Beam Technology is used by the fastest riders: 2016 Overall DH World Cup Champion, Aaron Gwin and 2016 World Champion, Danny Hart.



Performance Mtn Category
Durable and comfortable designs, All featuring Kevlar® protection sides—Ideal for DH, All Mtn, Enduro disciplines.


Duster P Mtn RL
SDG 2017 Release

SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows ease of movement on the saddle
• Peri-Canal: Continuous relief channel from tip to tail
• D2 Edge Flex: Provides softened edges for optimal pedal strokes
• Nose Platform: Wider nose to aid in climbing
• Plush Mid Density EVA Foam
• 2pc Microfiber Top with Kevlar Sides
• Matching Colored Base, Rails, Bumpers
• Specs: 285mm x 140mm, 7x9mm
• Ovalized C/F Rail 190g, Ti-Alloy Rail 240g, Cro-Mo 255g  
• MSRP: C/F $199.99 USD, Ti-Alloy $99.99 USD, Cro-Mo $69.99 USD


Fly Mtn RL
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows ease of movement on the saddle
• Peri-Canal: Continuous relief channel from tip to tail
• Nose Platform: Wider nose to aid in climbing
• Light-Weight Nylon Base
• Plush Light-Weight EVA Foam
• 2pc Microfiber Top with Kevlar Sides
• Specs: 260mm x 133mm, Ti-Alloy: 210g, Cro-Mo: 230g
• MSRP: Ti-Alloy $89.99 USD, Cro-Mo $59.99 USD


Circuit Mtn RL
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows ease of movement on the saddle
• Hidden Undercut: Cutout relief under the base of the saddle
• Nylon Glass Base w/ Bridge: Firm structure to increase power transfers
• Light-Weight EVA Foam
• 2pc Microfiber Top with Kevlar Sides
• Specs: 280mm x 135mm, Ti-Alloy:215g, Cro-Mo: 235g
• MSRP: Ti-Alloy: $99.99 USD, Cro-Mo: $69.99 USD


SDG 2017 Release


bigquotesThe Performance Mtn Line of saddles are used by leading Enduro riders such as Damien Oton (Devinci Global Racing) who finished 2nd Overall in the 2016 EWS standings.


Performance All Terrain Category
Versatile and responsive saddles, all with smooth cover options for Trail/XC disciplines. (No Kevlar).

Bel-Air 2.0 RL
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Rear-Rise Platform: Provides enhanced pelvis rotation and power from a standard position  
• Peri-Canal: Continuous relief channel from tip to tail
• Down Curved Nose: Aids in climbing and prevents snagging
• Light-Weight EVA Foam
• 1pc Seamless Microfiber Cover with colored perforations
• Specs: 270mm x 140mm, Ti-Alloy: 230g, Cro-Mo: 245g
• MSRP: Ti-Alloy: $99.99 USD, Cro-Mo: $69.99 USD


Female Category
Anatomically designed, forgiving and comfortable for most female cycling disciplines.


Allure RL
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows ease of movement on the saddle
• Full Cut-Out: Provides soft tissue relief
• Plush Light-Weight PU Foam
• Nylon Fiber Base
• 2pc Seamless Stitched Cover
• Specs: 265mm x 243mm, Ti-Alloy 255g
• MSRP: $89.99 USD


SDG 2017 Release


bigquotesSDG proudly supports female shredders from around the world. Pictured above, Steffi Marth shows off her signature Dakine model.


Freeride Category
Rugged and built to last with Full Kevlar® Covers.


Sensus ‘Sorry for Partying’ Patriot RL/I-Beam
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows for ease of movement
• Minimalistic Profile 
• Light-Weight EVA Foam
• 1pc Kevlar Cover
• I-Beam Technology: Original monorail design, offering the greatest adjustment capabilities with the lightest weight to strength performance in the industry.
• Specs: 247mm x 129mm, I-Beam: 215g, Cro-Mo: 260g
• MSRP: $49.99 USD

Sensus ‘Sorry for Partying’ Apollo RL/I-Beam
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Flat-Forward Platform: Allows for ease of movement
• Same base as Patriot models w/ Oversized Nose
• Plush Light-Weight PU Foam and Silicon Side Grip
• 1pc Kevlar Cover
• I-Beam Technology: Original monorail design, offering the greatest adjustment capabilities with the lightest weight to strength performance in the industry.
• Specs: 247mm x 129mm, I-Beam 235g, Cro-Mo: 280g
• MSRP: $49.99 USD


SDG 2017 Release


bigquotesLongtime SDG sponsored freeride legend—Cam Zink and his Sensus brand collaborated with SDG to bring his party to the Patriot and Apollo line.


Performance Junior Category
Specifically designed for Children’s 20-24” MTB bikes.


Fly Jr
SDG 2017 Release


Highlights:
• Anatomically design for smaller sit bones/riding positions
• Slight Rear Rise Platform: Provides enhanced pelvis rotation and power from standard position
• Peri-Canal: Continuous relief channel from tip to tail
• Nose Platform: Oversized nose proportionate to saddle to aid in climbing 
• Plush PU Foam
• Syn Leather Cover with Cordura Protected Sides
• Specs: 235mm x 122mm, Steel Rails: 270g
• MSRP: $39.99 USD




2017 SDG MTB Team/Ambassadors
YT Mob
• Aaron Gwin
• Neko Mulally
• Angel Suarez
MS Mondraker
• Danny Hart
• Laurie Greenland
• Markus Pekoll

Devinci Global Racing
• Damien Oton
• Theo Galey

Cube Global Squad
• Matt Walker
• Greg Williamson
• Max Hartenstern

VV Racing Mondraker
• Florent Payet
• Marine Cabirou
• Baptiste Pierron
• Kevin Marry
• Antoine Afflatet
• Antoine Pierron
• Thomas Denizot
Bergamont Factory Team
• Ed Masters
• Morgane Charre
• Max Hartenstern

Team Wide Open NZ
• Conor Macfarlane
• Keegan Wright
• Sam Robbie
• Cole Lucas
Team MTB Asia
Team Southridge USA
Team Cicobikes DSB
Team SDG - Muscle Monster

Individuals
• Angie Hohenwarter
• Cam Zink
• Jordie Lunn
• Andrew Taylor
• Eric Porter
• Inga Beck
• Aaron Chase
• Kyle Strait
• Sven and Anka Martin
• Mikey Haderer
• Jason Van Horn
• Amir Kabbani
• Junya Nagata
• Naoki Idegawa
• Tomas Lemoine
• Anton Thelander
• Scott Beaumont
• Nico Quere
• Steffi Marth
• George Ryan
• Amanda Batty
• Jamie Nicoll
• Courtenay McFadden
• Brage Vestavik
• Daisuke Kurosawa
• Cyrille Kurtz
• Rafael Abreu
• Memo Cervantes

To view the entire lineup as well as learn more about SDG's technology and supported riders, please visit us at www.sdgcomponents.com.


Photo Credits: Sven Martin, Fraser Britton, Nathan Hughes, Paris Gore

MENTIONS: @SDG-COMPONENTS


