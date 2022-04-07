SDG Announces Details for 2022 Lineup

PRESS RELEASE: SDG

New Bel-Air V3 Colorways

From all day in the saddle to cushioning the blow of a failed backflip, the Bel-Air V3 has you covered. Plus the new silver takes that perfect bike build to the next level. — Steve Vanderhoek





The V3 saddle has been slimmed down, it’s now shorter in overall length to match current bike geometries and has a slight rear rise. This updated shape provides extra support, comfort, and improved power transfer that’s noticeable on any length ride. Additionally, the updated Bel-Air profile is now constructed with free float comfort flex rail inserts. With more forgiveness at the wings and a new hidden cutout relief to maximize comfort, your undercarriage will thank you.



The Bel-Air V3 is finished with ATMOS Shaping, which eliminates the need for bumpers, staples, or glue, leaving a seamless vacuum sealed cover and a new sonic welded edges protection for further durability.

The Bel-Air V3, launched in 2020 borrows the proven profile of the original Bel-Air, but wrapped in an updated package that’ll complement any performance-driven build.The V3 saddle has been slimmed down, it’s now shorter in overall length to match current bike geometries and has a slight rear rise. This updated shape provides extra support, comfort, and improved power transfer that’s noticeable on any length ride. Additionally, the updated Bel-Air profile is now constructed with free float comfort flex rail inserts. With more forgiveness at the wings and a new hidden cutout relief to maximize comfort, your undercarriage will thank you.The Bel-Air V3 is finished with ATMOS Shaping, which eliminates the need for bumpers, staples, or glue, leaving a seamless vacuum sealed cover and a new sonic welded edges protection for further durability.

LENGTH

260mm

WIDTH

140mm

WEIGHT

181 - 315g

RAIL

7x9mm CF / Lux-Alloy / Steel



Price: $59.99-$189.99

The New Bel-Air V3 Max

The new V3 Max is pure comfort.

Utilizing the same performance proven base as the original V3 model, the Max foam design has been optimized for extended time in the saddle. It provides increased padding, a deeper relief channel and a peri-canal not found on other V3’s. Due to the more aggressive rear rise construction, the Max provides further aid on climbs…or epic long eMtb rides. We don’t want to call it a specific eMTB saddle, but if you prefer long e-bike rides, this saddle will work great.

LENGTH

260mm

WIDTH

140mm

WEIGHT

245g

RAIL

Lux-Alloy



Price: $94.99

The New Bel-Air V3 Overland

Adventure awaits with the new V3 Overland.

Boasting a striking appearance and impressive performance features, the Overland is geared for XC/Gravel enthusiasts. With a lowered profile EVA foam emphasized with a full-cutout relief and reduced rear rise design, the Overland offers premium comfort from the more aggressive riding position. The V3 Overland comes in a one-piece, soft microfiber cover for friction-free movement and is available with Lux-Alloy Rails or 7x9 C/F Ovalized rails for the ultra-weight cautious.

LENGTH

260mm

WIDTH

140mm

WEIGHT

175 - 230g

RAIL

7x9mm CF / Lux-Alloy



Price Range: $89.99-$189.99

The new Allure V2











What started with a bar conversation between my partner who works at Silverfish (they distribute SDG in the UK) has turned into a reality with a limited-edition surf inspired saddle!! I can’t thank SDG enough - the new Cornish Surf Allure V2 turned out so sweet. — Lisa Robbins @LRartUK

The Cornish Surf Allure V2 is ready to turn heads and give your bike a little extra style. Lisa is a member of our extended SDG family and paints custom surfboards and fins in Cornwall, UK. We appreciate unique artists and given the surf culture there and in Huntington Beach, CA (SDG HQ) it seemed fitting to work out a special collab. The longstanding and well-loved Allure platform has been refined for 2022, now blending the perfect balance of comfort and style for any cycling discipline. The cut-out & peri-canal is now more defined with additional pressure relief to ensure all-day enjoyment. The comfort is further enhanced with a super plush and lightweight new EVA foam so it's enjoyable regardless of how long you're on the saddle. The flatter nose and tail sections help modernize the saddle appearance and a soft microfiber top material with perforated color underlays are available to match any bike.The Cornish Surf Allure V2 is ready to turn heads and give your bike a little extra style. Lisa is a member of our extended SDG family and paints custom surfboards and fins in Cornwall, UK. We appreciate unique artists and given the surf culture there and in Huntington Beach, CA (SDG HQ) it seemed fitting to work out a special collab.

LENGTH

265mm

WIDTH

143mm

WEIGHT

255g

RAIL

Lux-Alloy



Price: $89.99

We know.. Another Flat Pedal.

The New Comp Pedal, built to Grip and Rip.

For 20+ years, we have delivered proven, performance-driven contact products with purpose and featuring 100% SDG DNA, the COMP Pedals are no exception.



Starting with a non-offset, generous 110mm x 105mm profile, the COMP Pedals ensure plenty of real estate for your feet, especially larger ones. The Comp Pedals are totally flat which pairs perfectly with modern, flat pedal shoes with stiff soles. To maximize grip, the pedals feature 18 bottom loading pins, along with ramped and undercut gripper base to enhance traction further. Spinning on a machined CroMo spindle with a rebuildable bearing & bushing system, the new Comp pedals are built tough and ready to take a beating.



We offer the pedals in 6 different colourways to help complete your SDG kit and colour match perfectly with our Bel-Air V3 saddle & Thrice grips.



Proven SDG styling to complete your kit in a variety of flavors.

Specs

Profile –

Weight –

Material –

Features

Flat 110mm x 105mm Profile –

9x Bottom Loading Pins Per Side –

Ramped & Undercut Gripper Profile –

Proven Bearing & Bushing System –

LENGTH

110mm

WIDTH

105mm

HEIGHT

17.25mm

WEIGHT

380g Per Pair



Price: $59.99

The Tellis Dropper Post Evolves.





While we’re not ready to spill the beans just yet, the Tellis has been a huge success for us and we’re constantly listening to feedback and industry trends. Keep your eyes peeled as we continue to develop and enhance the post with further updates.



The 2022 lineup with be on full display at the Sea Otter Classic (Booth B5), with product starting to hit dealers worldwide later this month.



sdgcomponents.com

instagram.com/sdgcomponents/

Our ever-evolving Tellis is now available in a longer 200mm travel option, and we have extended a 34.9 diameter size across the entire lineup. We have also added a new oil slick Tellis post collar and Trelleborg seal assembly ($19.99), so you can color match your oil slick Bel-Air V3 saddle and oil slick Adjustable Dropper Lever if that’s your jam.While we’re not ready to spill the beans just yet, the Tellis has been a huge success for us and we’re constantly listening to feedback and industry trends. Keep your eyes peeled as we continue to develop and enhance the post with further updates.The 2022 lineup with be on full display at the Sea Otter Classic (Booth B5), with product starting to hit dealers worldwide later this month.

Whoever thought getting something as simple as a saddle would prove to be so difficult?Like many products these days, it’s been a challenge to get that new saddle you wanted since the pandemic hit. Trust us, we feel your pain and are in the same boat. Navigating through the supply chain madness hasn’t been all too fun, especially with saddles being one of the hardest hit categories. Lead times have been in excess of 600 days. These supply chain issues have made it nearly impossible to get any new products to market.If there’s one silver lining for us here; it’s allowed us to ride more as well as develop and refine our entire product lineup over the last two years, all the while scaling up production. We’ve managed to persevere and move forward and are happy to see the new product finally shipping.So today, as we head to our favorite festival of the year, we’re proud to announce the 2022 product line-up.110mm (long) x 105mm (wide) x 17.25mm (tall)382g (per pair)Composite Body Cage & Machined CroMo SpindleMaximum contact patch with a flat profile to ensure complete pedal control.Plenty of pins to dig into your shoes and bottom loading so they’re easy to replace.This proven shape helps to provide even more fore and aft traction.These have demonstrated excellent durability and are as easy as can be to replace when they finally wear out.