SDG Components Releases a Thomas Lemoine Signature Saddle

Mountain bike genius Tomas Lemoine is anything but an ordinary professional. He not only celebrates success after success in the sport such as the Speed & Style triumph at the 2020 Crankworx Rotorua, but also succeeds as a fashion entrepreneur with his own brand Stratos. His passion for French hip-hop is also famous within the bike scene, too. Now "Lil Moine" lets his creativity run free when designing his own signature saddle for SDG Components.
With the SDG Apollo "Stratos", the Gravity-Star leans on the design known from his Stratos clothing line giving the slopestyle and dirt jump saddle a unique and personal look. The broad alien head reflects Lemoine's fascination for the supernatural as well as the inexplicable. At the same time, it serves as a little self-reference: Even though Tomas Lemoine is anything but unworldly, he still stands out everywhere because of his unique personality and individual style.
|NASA's Apollo program had the first space flights that brought men on the moon. Integrating Tomas' Stratos aliens into this saddle was therefore more than obvious. Tomas is one of my favourite riders. His style is absolutely unique - both on and off the bike. And as I’m always game to break the norm with custom saddles, a collaboration with him and Stratos just made sense and was long overdue—Tyler Anspach, President of SDG Components
Tomas Lemoine SDG Signature Saddle
The saddle is designed to withstand all slopestyle and dirtjump adventures without turning a hair. The compact shell design has extra padding to absorb hard impacts and the wider nose improves the saddle's pinching abilities. With the robust Kevlar cover, the SDG Apollo "Stratos" is designed for absolute durability.
|I have been working with SDG Components for ages and can only say that I really love the saddles. I ride the Apollo Stratos I-Beam on my slopestyle and DJ bike and I am thrilled. The saddle is very resistant and easy to adjust. Besides, it looks really good with my aliens. I'm very grateful to SDG and Tyler for making this cooperation possible and I hope the saddle will be received well by the people,"—Tomas Lemoine
The Tomas Lemoine SDG Apollo "Stratos" Signature model is available in a limited edition at your bike retailers or at sdgcomponents.com
. The next opportunity to watch rider and saddle in action will be at Crankworx Innsbruck, 30 September to 4 October 2020.
