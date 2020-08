SDG Components Releases a Thomas Lemoine Signature Saddle

Tomas Lemoine SDG Signature Saddle © Richard Bos Rasoulution

Press Release: SDG

NASA's Apollo program had the first space flights that brought men on the moon. Integrating Tomas' Stratos aliens into this saddle was therefore more than obvious. Tomas is one of my favourite riders. His style is absolutely unique - both on and off the bike. And as I’m always game to break the norm with custom saddles, a collaboration with him and Stratos just made sense and was long overdue — Tyler Anspach, President of SDG Components

Tomas Lemoine SDG Signature Saddle

I have been working with SDG Components for ages and can only say that I really love the saddles. I ride the Apollo Stratos I-Beam on my slopestyle and DJ bike and I am thrilled. The saddle is very resistant and easy to adjust. Besides, it looks really good with my aliens. I'm very grateful to SDG and Tyler for making this cooperation possible and I hope the saddle will be received well by the people," — Tomas Lemoine

© Tomas Lemoine